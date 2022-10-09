Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 53, Los Angeles Clippers 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Up at the half!
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/eTN8XEQJ4u – 11:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the half, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 62-53.
Towns leads the Wolves with 10 points while Forbes has 9 points off the bench.
Minnesota is outscoring the Clippers 26-18 in the paint. – 11:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
MOOK WITH AUTHORITY!!
📺 @KTLA | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/bw59ISMGKU – 11:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said wanted to test his all-wing lineup and he is here in the second quarter: Kawhi, PG, Batum, Covington, Morris. – 11:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi slam!✋
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/j8gUoueEC9 – 11:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Bryn Forbes has been a bright spot. That shot is locked in – 11:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Covington is one of the only 6’8 guys out there who can cuff KAT 1-on-1 in the post. And I’m convinced it has to do with having that big brother/good friend dynamic with him. – 11:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Edwards trying to go at Kawhi Leonard the same way he did to Bo Cruz – 11:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Good looks.👀
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/FTbrZs6tst – 11:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
End of the first.
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/EuXLkvspGp – 11:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter in LA, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-24.
In his first preseason game of the season, Towns leads the Wolves with 8 point to go along with 3 rebounds. – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The steal, the finish. 😤
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/I2frGN2lCS – 11:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ON HIS HEAD, @D’Angelo Russell 😳 pic.twitter.com/458QKHbxZU – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard knows how to play physically against his opponents without appearing too physical and sparking a whistle. – 10:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves are playing up in coverage with KAT playing tonight, as opposed to exclusively dropping when Gobert played last game.
Interesting counter from the Clippers is John Wall consistently rejecting the screen whenever he sees KAT up in coverage — looking to sprint-attack. – 10:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big Zu with the block!
📺 @KTLA | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/4j6Mwnkqmg – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall got the preseason start. Why one former teammate thinks he’ll be a nightmare for opponents in his role this season. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:44 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norm Powell will not play in the Clippers third preseason game because of sore ribs. – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell has been ruled out of tonight’s preseason game with left rib soreness. – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers guard Norm Powell (left rib soreness) will miss tonight’s preseason game against Minnesota, the team says. – 10:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Preseason Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
1️⃣ » @John Wall
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/cxycQO1RMl – 10:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Preparations in DTLA.
🕖 7:30PM PT | 📺 @KTLA pic.twitter.com/oUSM1NIJUB – 9:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles before the game tonight that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight, the team said. Rudy Gobert won’t play. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight, Rudy Gobert will not, Chris Finch tells the media before tonight’s game – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says in LA that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight. Rudy Gobert will not play – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves will play Karl-Anthony Towns tonight vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit out. – 9:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort
19 points
4-8 from 3
13 minutes
Dort should get a lot more open catch and shoot 3s this season playing next to SGA, Giddey, Mann and JDub. – 8:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No SGA, Giddey, Mann, JRE, Bazley, Kenrich or Muscala for OKC tonight.
Good news: Thunder fans should get a good look at lottery rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, the first 2022 appearance of Lu Dort and of course Poku 3.0. – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and JRE will sit out tonight’s game – 5:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Kenrich, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Muscala are OUT. Also DNP-CD tonight: Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 5:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Lu Dort are playing tonight, Mark Daigneault confirms.
Giddey, Bazley, JRE and Tre Mann will rest tonight. – 5:32 PM
