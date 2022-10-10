76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 42, Cleveland Cavaliers 29 (Q2 07:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jamal Murray 🤝 Danuel House Jr.
(Yours truly covering dudes who do the bow and arrow 3-pointer celebration) – 7:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very good few seconds for @Matisse Thybulle.
He’s had more than a few great heads-up plays on an expiring clock over his @Philadelphia 76ers tenure – love to see it. pic.twitter.com/mrAt523n4j – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another blistering scoring start for Maxey was the story of the first quarter, but Melton populated the box score with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes. – 7:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell having a rough go of it so far. He played nine first quarter minutes, missed all three shots he took, missed a pair of free throws, and turned it over three times. Not great. – 7:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed had a couple possessions switched out onto an island with Garland, one of the shiftiest young point guards in the league. Settled for a pass-out and a long prayer of a three. Good sequence. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I would just like to point out, the one dude who shouts “MVP” every time #Cavs Cedi Osman — and only Osman — is at the free throw line still has tickets this season. – 7:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
The loyal guy who yells “MVP” for Cedi Osman is in the house again this season. #Cavs – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell back into the game. Played the first seven minutes before exiting. He’s out there with the bench unit of Okoro, RoLo, I. Mobley, and Cedi Osman. – 7:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love just strolled out of the locker room and sat in between two coaches with Cleveland trailing 21-7 around the 5-minute mark of the second preseason game. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. Quickly draws a charge while guarding Mitchell. – 7:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was a fun set from Doc with Tucker at the 5: Harden runs off the Iverson Cut for the empty side pick-and-roll (The Seth Curry Play) but Tucker pops right to his office in the corner. – 7:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Things are coming too easy for Maxey (11 points on 4-5 shooting) – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Melton pushing the ball off the rebound set up that wiiiiide open corner 3 by Tucker. Sixers are undersized tonight but have three guys on the floor who can initiate. The Melton-Maxey backcourt combo could be particularly electric this season. – 7:18 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
If @Tyrese Maxey is making these this season…
Look out, league 👀 pic.twitter.com/zFb4l4DOuH – 7:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey has three 3s in less than three minutes. He’s good at basketball. – 7:15 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers‘ 9 points thus far tonight:
@Tyrese Maxey: 3-3 3fg, 3 mins
Honestly a legendary preseason performance thus far. – 7:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Montrezl Harrell sits out of #Sixers’ preseason game against Cavaliers, joining Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is a quick 3-for-4 from the floor — and the miss rattled around every part of the rim before popping out. His efficiency has been insane during the preseason. – 7:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Tyrese Maxey is going off early. Three 3s in 3 minutes – 7:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert starts the game guarding Philly’s James Harden. LeVert, who looks like he could be the starting small forward, is ready to channel his inner stopper — and looking forward to that responsibility.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/c… – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s at least twice in two games we’ve seen #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen switch onto James Harden and hold his own. – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pretty loud ovation — considering it’s the preseason — for Donovan Mitchell as he’s introduced as part of the starting lineup. Imagine it will be much louder come Oct. 23rd when he’s introduced before a game that counts. – 7:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
📍 Home
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/N5xQHOcqn6 – 7:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s preseason game: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 6:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsSixers Starting Five!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LuBaYmLiWb – 6:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/iMKSiNhT7H – 6:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what’s @James Harden listening to?
wrong answers only! | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jOhQZVr3fj – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Montrezl Harrell (intercostal strain) will not play in tonight’s game against Cavs. – 5:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going to start Dean Wade at power forward in place of banged-up Kevin Love (and Evan Mobley), which means Caris LeVert gets the start at small forward for a second straight preseason game
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 5:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love will not play in tonight’s preseason game against Philadelphia as a precaution after bumping knees in a recent practice, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/k… – 5:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As he gets set for his 1st season with the team, Danuel House Jr. is becoming a favorite within the locker room #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/dan… via @SixersWire – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Shake Milton wants to move on from last season, reprise role as second-unit spark plug inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Justin Verlander #ALDS Game 1 history:
’11 DET/NYY: 1 IP, 0 H, R, K (ND, rain)
’12 DET/OAK: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 11 K (W, 3-1)
’17 HOU/BOS: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K (W, 8-2)
’18 HOU/CLE: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K (W, 7-2)
’19 HOU/TB: 7 IP, H, 8 K (W, 6-2)
Totals: 4-0, 2.05 ERA
#Astros #LevelUp – 5:20 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
They will use you to the point where you don’t know who you are. IF YOU LET THEM! – 2:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Week in review:
* Where the Sixers roster stands after waiving Trevelin Queen
* Thoughts on the battle for the last roster spot.
* What to look out for in the final two preseason games.
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 2:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a little friendly competition. 😈
cc: @De’Anthony Melton x @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/aOugfJxYgy – 2:13 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… via @SixersWire – 1:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’re @Ricky Rubio days until our home opener.
🎟️ https://t.co/gg2n11Jio7 pic.twitter.com/mg5V1ySR3X – 1:00 PM
