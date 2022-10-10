76ers waive Mac McClung

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @hoopshype has learned.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:31 PM
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Mac McClung, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers signing Shaquille Harrison, the @SouthBayLakers acquired his returning rights (along with Naz Mintrou-Long) from the Delaware Blue Colts (76ers affiliate) for Mac McClung (no longer in the LAL system) and Jared Wilson-Frame – 4:56 PM
In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers signing Shaquille Harrison, the @SouthBayLakers acquired his returning rights (along with Naz Mintrou-Long) from the Delaware Blue Colts (76ers affiliate) for Mac McClung (no longer in the LAL system) and Jared Wilson-Frame – 4:56 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Story on the Sixers adding Mac McClung, who’s got plenty of flair in the air, on an Exhibit 10 deal:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 4:27 PM
Story on the Sixers adding Mac McClung, who’s got plenty of flair in the air, on an Exhibit 10 deal:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 4:27 PM
More on this storyline
Rich Hoffman: Per source, Mac McClung will sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sixers. It is expected that he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / October 8, 2022
CJ Holmes: Can confirm that summer league standout Mac McClung has been waived to make room for Ty Jerome after he clears waivers. I’m also told that the Warriors have waived Trevion Williams to make room for Anthony Lamb. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams pic.twitter.com/xP7Plmejk1 -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / October 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.