76ers waive Mac McClung

CJ Holmes: Can confirm that summer league standout Mac McClung has been waived to make room for Ty Jerome after he clears waivers. I’m also told that the Warriors have waived Trevion Williams to make room for Anthony Lamb . -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 3, 2022

Rich Hoffman: Per source, Mac McClung will sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sixers. It is expected that he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / October 8, 2022

Story on the Sixers adding Mac McClung, who’s got plenty of flair in the air, on an Exhibit 10 deal:

In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers signing Shaquille Harrison, the @SouthBayLakers acquired his returning rights (along with Naz Mintrou-Long) from the Delaware Blue Colts (76ers affiliate) for Mac McClung (no longer in the LAL system) and Jared Wilson-Frame – 4:56 PM

