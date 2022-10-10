Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams: We talk, man... Everything's back to normal

“I mean, we [Monty Williams and Ayton] talk, man,” Deandre Ayton said. “At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”
Source: Arizona Republic
Source: Arizona Republic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams have talked
“Monty and I are talking“ #Suns https://t.co/GajEGtwpv5 pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ – 3:00 PM
“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams have talked
“Monty and I are talking“ #Suns https://t.co/GajEGtwpv5 pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We talk man’: #Suns big Deandre Ayton addresses relationship with Monty Williams, offseason and more in exclusive 1-on-1 interview with @azcentral (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:14 PM
‘We talk man’: #Suns big Deandre Ayton addresses relationship with Monty Williams, offseason and more in exclusive 1-on-1 interview with @azcentral (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘That’s not the guy I know’: Monty Williams felt bad for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole after altercation (w/videos) #Suns #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:59 PM
‘That’s not the guy I know’: Monty Williams felt bad for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole after altercation (w/videos) #Suns #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘This is getting ridiculous’: Chris Paul’s mom told Monty Williams to have eye procedure (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:18 PM
‘This is getting ridiculous’: Chris Paul’s mom told Monty Williams to have eye procedure (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it’s a tool in the tool belt for us.” Monty Williams on playing zone. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e5CmYNp9DF – 6:14 PM
“I think it’s a tool in the tool belt for us.” Monty Williams on playing zone. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e5CmYNp9DF – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig says he’s the strongest player on the #Suns team.
Said Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Ish Wainright would beg to differ, but Craig said he’s still the strongest in the weight room and on the court.
“Ask them. They’ll tell you.”
Thoughts? – 4:43 PM
Torrey Craig says he’s the strongest player on the #Suns team.
Said Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Ish Wainright would beg to differ, but Craig said he’s still the strongest in the weight room and on the court.
“Ask them. They’ll tell you.”
Thoughts? – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You see it every now and then.” Landry Shamet on Monty Williams not squinting as much after having eye procedure done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/scXd8k8HIu – 4:20 PM
“You see it every now and then.” Landry Shamet on Monty Williams not squinting as much after having eye procedure done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/scXd8k8HIu – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You need to get your eyes fixed.”
Monty Williams took heed to what Chris Paul’s mom word and got it done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/FoRbnBDuc7 – 4:00 PM
“You need to get your eyes fixed.”
Monty Williams took heed to what Chris Paul’s mom word and got it done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/FoRbnBDuc7 – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams sticking with his stance on not talking about whether he and Deandre Ayton have talked. Said he coaches him hard everyday. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 4, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: (Deandre Ayton was in a perfectly fine mood during his postgame availability, for those who were still worried about it.) -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 3, 2022
Deandre Ayton believes Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is to blame for not initially receiving a max contract extension, as both Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears of ESPN reported: “I was told that it was Robert Sarver who didn’t want to give him that fifth year, who wanted to save the money,” Spears said on NBA Today (2:35 in video). “My understanding from talking to people close to Deandre is that he thinks this was Robert Sarver’s decision as well,” Shelburne added (3:50). -via Bleacher Report / September 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.