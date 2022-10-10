Hawks emerge as trade suitor for Jae Crowder

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Atlanta #Hawks ‘suitor’ for Phoenix #Suns veteran Jae Crowder
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks added to list as possible trade partner for Jae Crowder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/rep… – 12:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I had outlined a few Jae Crowder trade scenario that might make sense with the Hawks a few weeks ago: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 12:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
De’Andre Hunter is a near-exact salary match for Jae Crowder. Anyways, carry on … – 11:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Eastern Conference contender emerges as interested suitor for Suns’ Jae Crowder: pic.twitter.com/oxw12tvnUt – 11:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Nuggets:
OUT: Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (right finger sprain), Landry Shamet (left hip strain), Dario Saric (personal reasons) Jae Crowder (not with team.
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain). – 7:17 PM
#Suns injury report at #Nuggets:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin, Bruno Fernando and Jae’Sean Tate to start for the Rockets with Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. out. Same old, same old in backcourt, Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green. – 6:21 PM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: Landry Shamet (left hip strain), Cam Payne (right finger sprain), Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Dario Saric (personal reasons) are all out for tomorrow’s preseason game in Denver. Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain) is questionable. Jae Crowder still not with team. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 9, 2022
The Suns discussed sending Jae Crowder and Dario Saric, along with draft compensation to Utah for Bogdanovic, league sources told HoopsHype. The Lakers had numerous conversations with Utah that included Russell Westbrook and both of Los Angeles’ unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 that all involved Bogdanovic. There were various structures that ultimately fizzled. One scenario had the Jazz sending a future unprotected first-round pick back to the Lakers. Other variations of trade talks included different players that could’ve been included with Bogdanovic. One trade discussion involved Jordan Clarkson, another involved Mike Conley, and another one included Malik Beasley and Rudy Gay, leagues ources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / October 7, 2022
Miami has earned the benefit of the doubt. It will have a stout, switchable defense even with Tucker gone. (The Heat have interest in Jae Crowder too, sources say, but finding matching salary is tough until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible in the winter. Martin might start, and the Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role.) -via ESPN / October 6, 2022
