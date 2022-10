Jalen Suggs likely out at least one month?

Wanich said Suggs will “probably” be sidelined for “somewhere between 4-6 weeks.” “A capsule injury usually heals in about 2-4 weeks,” Wanich added, “but the bone bruise usually takes a bit longer and closer to the six-week timeline depending on how extensive that bone bruise is.” “The nice thing is, a lot of it is really going to be driven by his symptoms. With these types of injuries, it’s sore and painful, but as soon as his pain subsides, he really can start to resume training and playing. Structurally, everything is intact. If he was pain-free, he could play on it without having to worry if there’s going to be any damage being done. It’s really waiting for his symptoms to resolve.” -via Orlando Sentinel / October 10, 2022