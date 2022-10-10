Jalen Suggs likely out at least one month?

Tony Wanich, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York, told the Orlando Sentinel Suggs it typically takes “somewhere between 4-6 weeks” for a player to return from the injury Suggs has. “We’ll see in a couple of days, reassess how we’re feeling and go from there,” Suggs said. “That’s all I’ve heard. Just trying to stay in a good mind space, which I’m at right now.”
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic’s Jalen Suggs relieved knee injury wasn’t more severe orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:53 PM
NEW: Magic’s Jalen Suggs relieved knee injury wasn’t more severe orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs addresses:
1. His left knee injury
2. The relief that the injury wasn’t more severe pic.twitter.com/hJu3l23TC9 – 2:18 PM
Jalen Suggs addresses:
1. His left knee injury
2. The relief that the injury wasn’t more severe pic.twitter.com/hJu3l23TC9 – 2:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Latest for @orlandosports: Spoke with an orthopedist earlier today about Jalen Suggs’ left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise.
On Suggs avoiding a more serious knee injury and a potential timeframe for return: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:36 PM
Latest for @orlandosports: Spoke with an orthopedist earlier today about Jalen Suggs’ left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise.
On Suggs avoiding a more serious knee injury and a potential timeframe for return: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Suggs injury update: Magic guard suffers left knee sprain and bone bruise, timeline for return not set
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 11:46 AM
Jalen Suggs injury update: Magic guard suffers left knee sprain and bone bruise, timeline for return not set
cbssports.com/nba/news/jalen… – 11:46 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Suggs has a knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, but escapes serious injury.
➡️ https://t.co/6U9Qujs1Ud pic.twitter.com/rFCEAZz08T – 11:41 AM
Jalen Suggs has a knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, but escapes serious injury.
➡️ https://t.co/6U9Qujs1Ud pic.twitter.com/rFCEAZz08T – 11:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Update: Jalen Suggs suffers left knee capsule sprain, bone bruise in win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/upd… – 10:44 AM
Update: Jalen Suggs suffers left knee capsule sprain, bone bruise in win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/upd… – 10:44 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After undergoing an MRI on Friday night in Dallas, results revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment.
on.nba.com/3fTqi7C – 9:02 AM
After undergoing an MRI on Friday night in Dallas, results revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment.
on.nba.com/3fTqi7C – 9:02 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sprained left knee and bone bruise for Jalen Suggs. No timetable for return, Magic say. – 8:50 AM
Sprained left knee and bone bruise for Jalen Suggs. No timetable for return, Magic say. – 8:50 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 AM
An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und… – 8:34 AM
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und… – 8:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. – 8:29 AM
Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. – 8:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/mag… – 8:00 AM
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/mag… – 8:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale… – 2:25 AM
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale… – 2:25 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Postgame, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ – 11:16 PM
Postgame, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ – 11:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Jalen Suggs exists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:03 PM
Magic’s Jalen Suggs exists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter tonight at Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 PM
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter tonight at Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury and won’t return tonight vs. the Mavericks, per the Magic.
He’ll undergo further testing on the leg. – 9:55 PM
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury and won’t return tonight vs. the Mavericks, per the Magic.
He’ll undergo further testing on the leg. – 9:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM
Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A hush in Dallas at the Mavericks’ home preseason opener as Orlando’s Jalen Suggs is helped off the floor and ushered to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
A hush in Dallas at the Mavericks’ home preseason opener as Orlando’s Jalen Suggs is helped off the floor and ushered to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. – 8:56 PM
Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. – 8:56 PM
More on this storyline
Wanich said Suggs will “probably” be sidelined for “somewhere between 4-6 weeks.” “A capsule injury usually heals in about 2-4 weeks,” Wanich added, “but the bone bruise usually takes a bit longer and closer to the six-week timeline depending on how extensive that bone bruise is.” “The nice thing is, a lot of it is really going to be driven by his symptoms. With these types of injuries, it’s sore and painful, but as soon as his pain subsides, he really can start to resume training and playing. Structurally, everything is intact. If he was pain-free, he could play on it without having to worry if there’s going to be any damage being done. It’s really waiting for his symptoms to resolve.” -via Orlando Sentinel / October 10, 2022
A 4-6-week timeframe would give Suggs a tentative return of early-to-mid November, meaning he’ll likely miss the Magic’s nine games before Nov. 4. Orlando opens the season against the Pistons in Detroit on Oct. 19. The Magic have a seven-game homestand from Nov. 3-16. They’ll start a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 18 — the end of that six-week timeframe — before playing the Pacers in Indianapolis on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21. -via Orlando Sentinel / October 10, 2022
“But as you kind of sit on it, it’s part of the game,” Suggs said. “Those things happen. You’re taught to re-route the screen so it’s not something I’m bitter off of, it’s not something I hate Spence now, it’s straight. It’s part of the basketball game. Physicality is a way I like to play basketball and it just happened in this case it didn’t go to my favor.” The Magic, who don’t publicly disclose return-to-play timelines after injuries, said Suggs’ return will depend on how he responds to treatment. Suggs said the team told him “we’ll take it day by day”. -via Orlando Sentinel / October 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.