Kelly Olynyk on playing Sunday pickup with John Stockton: He's damn near the best player out there

Ben Anderson: Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane. “He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.” #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr
Source: Twitter @BensHoops

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane.
“He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr3:50 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk on what jumped out about Walker Kessler initially:
“He’s big as s***.”
Also mentioned his willingness to learn and desire to be good. pic.twitter.com/XTClOjiFzU2:54 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Q4 lineups
Black: Olynyk, Johnson, Agbaji, Juzang, Butler
Grey: Zeller, Bolmaro, NAW, Lee, THT – 2:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
3Q lineups
Black: Olynyk, Markkanen, Gay, Agbaji, Sexton
Grey: Vanderbilt, Johnson, NAW, Bolmaro, THT – 1:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And now there’s some team-switching going on: the Gay/Sexton combo goes over to the B/Y team, Markkanen and Olynyk are now with the Greys. – 1:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz scrimmage teams:
Gray: Sexton, Kessler, Butler, Gay, Zeller, Lee, Fontecchio, THT, NAW
Black: Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro, Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Dok – 1:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like there’s a black and yellow team, and a grey and black team, because rebrand, baby!
B/Y: Conley, Markkanen, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Agbaji, Johnson, Juzang, Dok, Bolmaro, Olynyk, maybe JC?
G/B: Sexton, Kessler, NAW, Fontecchio, Butler, Gay, Lee, Zeller – 1:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Dok, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro on the black team for the Jazz – 1:12 PM

Ben Anderson: Mike Conley said Nickeil Alexander-Walker has stood out early in camp for the Jazz. He’s also said Kelly Olynyk has some similar traits offensively to Marc Gasol with his pick and pop skills, and his passing. #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 28, 2022

