Kelly Olynyk on playing Sunday pickup with John Stockton: He's damn near the best player out there

Ben Anderson: Mike Conley said Nickeil Alexander-Walker has stood out early in camp for the Jazz . He’s also said Kelly Olynyk has some similar traits offensively to Marc Gasol with his pick and pop skills, and his passing. #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 28, 2022

Looks like there’s a black and yellow team, and a grey and black team, because rebrand, baby!B/Y: Conley, Markkanen, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Agbaji, Johnson, Juzang, Dok, Bolmaro, Olynyk, maybe JC?G/B: Sexton, Kessler, NAW, Fontecchio, Butler, Gay, Lee, Zeller – 1:14 PM

And now there’s some team-switching going on: the Gay/Sexton combo goes over to the B/Y team, Markkanen and Olynyk are now with the Greys. – 1:38 PM

Kelly Olynyk on what jumped out about Walker Kessler initially:“He’s big as s***.”Also mentioned his willingness to learn and desire to be good. pic.twitter.com/XTClOjiFzU

Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane.“He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr

