Kelly Olynyk on playing Sunday pickup with John Stockton: He's damn near the best player out there

Ben Anderson: Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane. “He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.” #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane.
“He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr – 3:50 PM
Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane.
“He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr – 3:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk on what jumped out about Walker Kessler initially:
“He’s big as s***.”
Also mentioned his willingness to learn and desire to be good. pic.twitter.com/XTClOjiFzU – 2:54 PM
Kelly Olynyk on what jumped out about Walker Kessler initially:
“He’s big as s***.”
Also mentioned his willingness to learn and desire to be good. pic.twitter.com/XTClOjiFzU – 2:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Q4 lineups
Black: Olynyk, Johnson, Agbaji, Juzang, Butler
Grey: Zeller, Bolmaro, NAW, Lee, THT – 2:12 PM
Q4 lineups
Black: Olynyk, Johnson, Agbaji, Juzang, Butler
Grey: Zeller, Bolmaro, NAW, Lee, THT – 2:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
3Q lineups
Black: Olynyk, Markkanen, Gay, Agbaji, Sexton
Grey: Vanderbilt, Johnson, NAW, Bolmaro, THT – 1:55 PM
3Q lineups
Black: Olynyk, Markkanen, Gay, Agbaji, Sexton
Grey: Vanderbilt, Johnson, NAW, Bolmaro, THT – 1:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And now there’s some team-switching going on: the Gay/Sexton combo goes over to the B/Y team, Markkanen and Olynyk are now with the Greys. – 1:38 PM
And now there’s some team-switching going on: the Gay/Sexton combo goes over to the B/Y team, Markkanen and Olynyk are now with the Greys. – 1:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz scrimmage teams:
Gray: Sexton, Kessler, Butler, Gay, Zeller, Lee, Fontecchio, THT, NAW
Black: Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro, Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Dok – 1:15 PM
Jazz scrimmage teams:
Gray: Sexton, Kessler, Butler, Gay, Zeller, Lee, Fontecchio, THT, NAW
Black: Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro, Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Dok – 1:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like there’s a black and yellow team, and a grey and black team, because rebrand, baby!
B/Y: Conley, Markkanen, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Agbaji, Johnson, Juzang, Dok, Bolmaro, Olynyk, maybe JC?
G/B: Sexton, Kessler, NAW, Fontecchio, Butler, Gay, Lee, Zeller – 1:14 PM
Looks like there’s a black and yellow team, and a grey and black team, because rebrand, baby!
B/Y: Conley, Markkanen, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Agbaji, Johnson, Juzang, Dok, Bolmaro, Olynyk, maybe JC?
G/B: Sexton, Kessler, NAW, Fontecchio, Butler, Gay, Lee, Zeller – 1:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Dok, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro on the black team for the Jazz – 1:12 PM
Johnson, Juzang, Agbaji, Conley, Clarkson, Markkanen, Dok, Olynyk, Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bolmaro on the black team for the Jazz – 1:12 PM
More on this storyline
Tony Jones: Clarkson on practice this week: everyone has been competing and going hard. Kelly Olynyk has done a great job and Malik has been shooting the ball and Mike has been Mike. Everyone has had a good camp and everyone has been playing hard -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / October 1, 2022
Ben Anderson: Mike Conley said Nickeil Alexander-Walker has stood out early in camp for the Jazz. He’s also said Kelly Olynyk has some similar traits offensively to Marc Gasol with his pick and pop skills, and his passing. #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 28, 2022
Tony Jones: Kelly Olynyk: I believe in the Jazz. I love the coaches they brought in. Talented players on the roster and it’s a good mix. I think this is going to be a lot of fun -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / September 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.