Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: “He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/2NWeDmkdxl
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here. We chat Draymond/Poole fallout, Pelinka extension, then dive into a 2023 NBA Draft preview of wing players.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here. We chat Draymond/Poole fallout, Pelinka extension, then dive into a 2023 NBA Draft preview of wing players.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This weekend in the NBA: Draymond, Obi and Pelinka on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-weekend… – 8:11 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly investigating the release of the video containing the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation from practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/rep… – 1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: “He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/2NWeDmkdxl – 12:03 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Looney on Draymond: “It’s been different. It’s been complicated…he’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do so.” – 11:55 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! Late start for @TheBoxAndOne_ and I. But we’re getting started on the podcast now.
-Draymond/Poole Fallout
-Pelinka Extension
-2023 NBA Draft Wings Preview. Whitmore, Thompson Twins, Whitehead, and many more
https://t.co/Eg1vMuTu0q pic.twitter.com/SxlvItBqYi – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive first half performance from a shorthanded LAL group, leading GSW’s primary rotation (sans Draymond) 60-52.
AD was terrific, with 24 points on 7 of 13 FG’s with a pair of 3’s and 8 of 8 FT’s, while Walker IV (9 points), Nunn (14) and Christie (defense) were strong. – 9:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another strong start by the Lakers, despite another new starting lineup.
Lonnie Walker and AD have 15 of the team’s 17 points, as they lead GSW’s starters (minus Draymond) by two into the first time out. – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Draymond Green away from the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has a big opportunity starting tonight nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney will start tonight’s preseason game.
Steve Kerr says the main players will play around 22 minutes — through the first half and then one spurt to start the third quarter. – 6:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Lakers:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 6:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following the release of video of Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole, NBA Twitter was flooded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond Green, once again in his life, has a mountain to climb. After he spoke about the turmoil he’s caused, it seems he understands how steep this one is.
https://t.co/tpO6Vk7lPO pic.twitter.com/ROCuX6Fl7z – 4:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Interesting perspective from Marcus Smart on the Draymond Green situation via @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 3:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart on the Draymond punch. Says Green made a mistake as a leader and #Warriors should’ve handled it in house. pic.twitter.com/1SeaZ2rd90 – 1:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 10:00 AM
Anthony Slater: The Warriors’ starters will get an extra stint in the second half tonight vs Lakers. Steve Kerr said he wants Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Looney around 22 minutes. Kuminga starting in the Draymond spot. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 9, 2022
Marcus Smart was one of many players that weighed in on the incident. While saying that things like that happen even among family members, Celtics guard expressed an opinion that Green made a mistake by punching his young teammate. “It happens,” the reigning Defensive Player of the Year said. “Just like with your brother or sister – you love them, you like them, there’s nothing bad with them, but couple of times here and there you’r going to put your hands on them and couple of times you’ll do. It happens. -via TalkBasket / October 9, 2022
“Obviously you wish it didn’t come out like it did. I think that’s something the Warriors should have kept in house it should have been with them. They should have handled it between them. “I don’t know much about the situation, but from what I’m hearing and seeing, I know Draymond as good as he as is as a player and as a person, he made a mistake. I think we can all say that from what we know. As a leader you can’t do that, especially with guys looking up to you and looking to you for advice and encouragement.” -via TalkBasket / October 9, 2022
It’s unclear when Green will rejoin the team as he lets the situation between him and Poole “breathe.” Green hopes to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 18 but acknowledged it’s not his decision to make. In the meantime, Kuminga will benefit from the opening in the starting lineup and playing alongside Stephen Curry, Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. “It’s more things you see, just the way they’re moving, the way the ball is moving,” Kuminga said of playing with that group. “Obviously they have more experience so they make your life easier.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 9, 2022
Mark Haynes: Kevon Looney on rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.: “His feel for the game is really high… He’s a high IQ player.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / October 4, 2022
