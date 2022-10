Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: 'He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us'

It’s unclear when Green will rejoin the team as he lets the situation between him and Poole “breathe.” Green hopes to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 18 but acknowledged it’s not his decision to make . In the meantime, Kuminga will benefit from the opening in the starting lineup and playing alongside Stephen Curry, Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. “It’s more things you see, just the way they’re moving, the way the ball is moving,” Kuminga said of playing with that group. “Obviously they have more experience so they make your life easier.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 9, 2022