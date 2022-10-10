Lakers strongly considering starting Anthony Davis at center

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis starting at the 5 to begin the regular season for the Lakers is “on the table” and under “heavy consideration.” – 4:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham: “AD (starting) at the five is under heavy consideration.” – 4:48 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
we knew royce white’s judgment was impaired when he screamed ‘im the best player on the court’ with anthony davis mere feet away – 3:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD last night:
28 PTS
50.0 FG%
50.0 3P%
100 FT%
In 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/E4xsK5JItt – 8:08 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
SOLID W for the Lakers (even if it is preseason). Anthony Davis balled out (28 pts), Kendrick Nunn showed what he can do and Matt Ryan went off from deep (6-9). Lonnie Walker also had a nice game.
Only two preseason games remain:
vs. T’Wolves on Weds
@ Kings on Fri – 11:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers pick up their first win of the preseason, 124-121 over GSW. AD 28p on 9-of-18 shooting 8-of-8 FTs in 21 mins; Nunn 21p on 8-of-13 7a; Matt Ryan 20p on 6-of-9 from 3; Lonnie 14p 4a. LAL shot 17-for-39 from 3 (43.6%). – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL hung in there in the 3rd Q despite a Curry/Poole scoring onslaught, getting a pair of 3’s from Matt Ryan, another 3 from Nunn (his 4th) and some Reaves buckets; GSW takes a 91-89 lead into the 4th.
AD should be done for the night with 28 points in his 21 minutes. – 10:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Biggest takeaway from the “competitive” portion of this one is AD looked very good offensively. He’s been extremely aggressive with the jumper and also is 8-8 from the foul line. – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive first half performance from a shorthanded LAL group, leading GSW’s primary rotation (sans Draymond) 60-52.
AD was terrific, with 24 points on 7 of 13 FG’s with a pair of 3’s and 8 of 8 FT’s, while Walker IV (9 points), Nunn (14) and Christie (defense) were strong. – 9:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga drags AD into the pain, jumps into him at the rim and gets the buck. Just enough finesse to avoid trouble – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Davis beating up the Warriors’ young frontcourt in this first half. He has 22 points in 12 minutes. A couple and-1s right through Kuminga fouls, hit a 3 over a late Wiseman contest. – 9:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Anthony Davis looks unstoppable out there — 22 points on 11 shots in 12 minutes – 9:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Well, AD looking pretty strong.
Two swishes from @Anthony Davis from 3, and he’s 7 for 11 overall after hammering home an alley-oop. He has 22 points in 12 minutes.
He was 2 for 4 from 3 in the preseason opener. – 9:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Yeah so Anthony Davis has 22 points with 7:56 left in the second quarter. – 9:21 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Davis switches it up and is going with the LeBron 20s: pic.twitter.com/4osMoDiuUD – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr is highly upset and letting the refs hear it. Looks like he wanted the same moving screen call on Anthony Davis that Looney got whistled for – 8:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another strong start by the Lakers, despite another new starting lineup.
Lonnie Walker and AD have 15 of the team’s 17 points, as they lead GSW’s starters (minus Draymond) by two into the first time out. – 8:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers started AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie and also Juan Toscano-Anderson against his former team tonight in Golden State. LeBron, Russ and Beverley were given the night off by coach Darvin Ham. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers starters for tonight against the Warriors – Anthony Davis back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/maDqYvp5I4 – 8:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers going small tonight with Anthony Davis back as starting center. pic.twitter.com/lvdDMSoBIg – 8:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: AD on Darvin Ham: “Allows us to play free offensively but demands a certain level defensively. The flow we have offensively and freedom we have is second to none. Guys get to play; and when you’re free to play on the offensive end, you kinda go harder on the defensive end.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 10, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person that gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” Buss said. “In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have to give up great talent, and ultimately, it was my decision to push the button.” -via Lakers Daily / October 10, 2022
