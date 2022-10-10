LaMelo Ball leaves game with injury

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) left the game in the 3Q and will not return to tonight’s preseason game.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo got injured in the #Hornets preseason loss to Washington and didn’t return.
“It’s just tough seeing your brother go down like that,” Terry Rozier said. “Especially the franchise, a big part of this team.”
More reaction and what we know:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” with LaMelo’s ankle. Said he’s definitely out for Wednesday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia, as is Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/MnktX3D0QI – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained left ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/hor… – 9:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LaMelo Ball apparently went down with a left ankle injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bKVjjb7PfI – 9:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
dammit, looks like we lost Porzingis and LaMelo to ankle sprains in same game. – 8:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of Charlotte’s game tonight after sustaining a left ankle sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Washington Wizards. – 8:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo heading to the locker room after rolling his left ankle after coming down on a Wizards player. pic.twitter.com/GdJIcdKKHr – 8:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This was called for out of bounds, NOT a travel… How many steps LaMelo!?😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6yjR4M57a – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
Bally Sports: Hornets: LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s preseason game. -via Twitter / October 10, 2022
“I feel like I can be a part of the team,” Ball said. “I’m just going to play my hardest for sure. But I feel like my game will carry itself and hopefully I can make the team for sure and play with my brother. But I’m not worried or nothing. I’m just excited to go in and play my hardest for real and let my talent talk for me.” -via Charlotte Observer / September 26, 2022
“That’s my favorite part about coming up here in the summer for real,” Ball said. “It reminds me of my old days for real, me and Melo. I used to play with with him all the time. So, it’s the same deal here even though it’s on the NBA level. But it feels good being around my brother and s – – -. I ain’t going to lie.” -via Charlotte Observer / September 26, 2022
