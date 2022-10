Nicolas Batum on Victor Wembanyama: He's 'next' for basketball, not just French basketball

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes: First, let me start off by saying you were right. You told me about this kid named Victor Wembanyama from France about three years ago. Nicolas Batum: “I know. I tried to warn you. I told you before anybody knew about him.” Haynes: I know. You said he was going to be the future of the NBA. He was so young at the time that I guess I just dismissed you. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 10, 2022