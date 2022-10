Paul George on Kawhi Leonard: 'He's the 1, I'm the 2'

Lue said Leonard is a “quiet guy by nature,” but when he speaks, “everyone listens.” “I think being excited to be back,” Lue said. “Just having a bigger voice, I know he does it all by showing guys working out early, first one here, last one to leave. Just having a voice and showing these guys, like in the scrimmage the other day at USC [on Thursday], [guys] started out messing around and he pulled the guys in and said, ‘let’s play for real and let’s tighten it up,’ and guys started playing more serious . “I don’t think he would have done that two or three years ago. I think with him and PG [Paul George] just having the biggest voices on the team and knowing that this is their team, he’s definitely taken huge steps in that regard.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 9, 2022