Rockets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Houston Rockets 88, Miami Heat 95 (Q3 01:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Pretty clear that Jalen Green put an emphasis put a special emphasis on strength training this summer.
Example:
Green finishes strong at the basket into the body of Max Strus. pic.twitter.com/446tSKZyKQ – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett has a Heat two-way, but in the preseason Dru Smith has been better. – 9:12 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Helpful back-to-back offensive plays by Usman Garuba. Backup center suits Garuba well on this roster. pic.twitter.com/pxtKIMk78W – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic currently playing as the Heat’s center. He has 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I haven’t seen a bad outcome from a Nikola Jovic high post split this entire preseason – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba did not get any run in the first half but is the first sub off the bench in Q3. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon to begin the second half. – 8:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No sign of Jae’Sean Tate at halftime so he presumably will play it safe with the ankle. That makes four regulars who are out. It also makes K.J. Martin the only Rockets player who played with Victor Oladipo in 2020-21 in the game. – 8:54 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Huge first half for Kevin Porter:
20 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
7-9 from the field
3-5 from 3-PT range
3-4 from the FT line
+6 in 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/D3kjF8dNWJ – 8:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max scored 15 of our 38 points this quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2LfY1jrfE – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus scored 15 points in the last 4 and a half minutes of that quarter – 8:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Rockets averaged a league-high 16.5 turnovers last season. Have just 15 tonight, though there are two quarters to play. Porter Jr., Green combined for 38. – 8:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 64, Rockets 63. Max Strus with 15 of his 21 points in the second quarter. Also, Duncan Robinson with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep. – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 64, Rockets 63 at half. Strus with 21 for Heat, Robinson 14, Cain 11. – 8:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
An update on Tyreek Hill’s foot. And news, notes, grades on various Miami Dolphins positions, including playing time changes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Quite the job share so far between Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. The two a combined 8 of 14 on 3s. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting to feel it. He has 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.
Strus was 1 of 10 on threes this preseason entering tonight. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Willie Cauley-Stein’s contract with the Houston Rockets is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @spotrac. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan and Strus getting great looks and taking advantage
But it should also be noted that this Rockets defense isn’t exactly making it SUPER tough on the shooters lol – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson just rolled to the basket after setting a screen. Preseason! – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up to 12 turnovers in 15 minutes. Preseason hoops, yes, but that was their biggest shortcoming last season. – 8:20 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Tari Eason is coming, man.
https://t.co/WUzAumNTO4 pic.twitter.com/4O9N2IKnFQ – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some first-half minutes for Boban Marjanovic. Probably not at guard, so Jalen Green returns. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat on a rapid 11-2 run. Rockets 16-point lead down to four. Rockets losing battle of third-team backcourts. – 8:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
make. it. happen.
@Tari Eason 😤 pic.twitter.com/4XFPXMEm2w – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson really looking confident out there
Jamal Cain’s timing is impeccable, and now he hits the open 3
This grouping is fun – 8:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Up after 1️⃣!
Rockets: 37
Heat: 26
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson remains hot. He has eight points and is 2 of 3 from three-point range. – 8:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 37, Heat 26 after 1. Heat sitting three, maybe four starters. Rockets missing two starters. It showed when the Rockets remaining starters were on the floor and again when they sat. Green with 11, Porter Jr. 10, Eason 9, 6r. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Rockets 37, Heat 26. Without Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Yurtseven and Lowry, Heat shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. Victor Oladipo with five points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rockets 37, Remaining Heat 26 after one. No Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Martin or Yurtseven tonight. – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a great rotation from Jamal Cain
I like his feel for the game a lot – 8:06 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Daishen Nix is in street clothes — he’s out this game with “lower back tightness” – 8:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
2:10 remaining in the first quarter, we trail 30-23 pic.twitter.com/RCWihPuskX – 8:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green just made Victor Oladipo play twister! pic.twitter.com/7AwCr89vYd – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s first five off the bench tonight: Cain, Garrett, D. Robinson, Jovic and Smith. – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate is being evaluated with right ankle soreness. He missed the first preseason game with that issue. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat’s second five tonight is Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, Marcus Garrett and Dru Smith. – 8:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In the first 7.5 minutes of the game:
Jalen Green: 11 points, 4-7 FG (3-4 3P), three boards, two assists
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Eric Reid (because his Jets won yesterday) is OUT tonight on the Heat broadcast. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain, who is now on a two-way deal, is the first player off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that no-look pass 👀
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/4Ryx3XQZTK – 7:55 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
LOVE this play by Jalen Green here.
1) He was making these dump off passes last year, but this one was noticeably quicker (and a no-look).
2) Will be nice to see heavy doses of Green and Sengun sharing the floor together as opposed to last year. pic.twitter.com/OKasz1DBUs – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews check in. Eason subbed for Tate a few possessions ago after Tate’s second foul. Small hints about the rotation, but not much with two starters (Smith Jr., Gordon) out. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is going to have the ball in his hands a ton this season – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo, in his preseason debut, is running the Heat offense. It’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues or if they are just trying to get him the reps right now. – 7:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green 3 of 3 on 3s, off slick moves, too. KPJ 3 of 3, two of those on 3s. The Rockets can work with their starting backcourt combining for 17 points in 5 1/2 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two early fouls on Oladipo, but figure this is a night the Heat let him play through foul trouble. – 7:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat’s first six shots were all 3-pointers before Max Strus got the free throw line. – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent 3
The bigger point there:
Dipo’s PnR attack drew full help to the nail
Found the open man – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo makes his first shot of the preseason — an above the break three-pointer. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo’s first shot since last season’s playoffs is a successful 3-pointer. – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
During the Finals here one year, a bunch of us kept count of how many times the visiting team scored while the PA guy was still calling the Heat scorer and assist. Rockets nearly beat him with the first bucket, but if they don’t, they are not playing fast enough. – 7:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 in Miami!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VT9JLy78ae – 7:42 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
NBA Preseason GAME THREAD: Houston Rockets (2-0) @ Miami HEAT (2-1) hothothoops.com/2022/10/10/233… – 7:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo warming up to…
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat starters: Highsmith, Strus, Dedmon, Oladipo and Vincent.
Still waiting for Rockets starters but would think Tate, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce additions of Kelly Saco and Jeremy Tache as Bally Sports Sun sideline reporters this season. – 7:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (knee) now formally out for the Heat. So it will mean that in the first four exhibitions, Haywood Highsmith has started three times and Martin once at power forward. – 7:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) also now listed as out for tonight’s preseason game vs. Rockets. – 7:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bally Sports Sun is filling Kristen Hewitt’s Heat TV job with 2 familiar names who already work for Bally: Jeremy Tache and Marlins’ reporter Kelly Saco. They will join Will Manso as Heat sideline reporters and halftime hosts. Hewitt left the broadcasting industry. – 7:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With so many core guys out, Heat using the opportunity to test-drive what could be the second unit by starting Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent tonight vs. visiting Rockets. – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Official Heat starters tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting lineup tonight: Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo getting shots up pregame… pic.twitter.com/64Mkhc3MAa – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on resting Adebayo, Butler and Lowry tonight: “We had a really good practice yesterday and a very good shootaround. It’s just our methodology of just getting ready for the season. Guys are getting their work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on sitting rested Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler for rest, “It’s just our methodology of getting ready for the season. Guys are getting the work and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is available to make his preseason debut for the Heat tonight and should have the ball in his hands a lot with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The Heat are deep! #HEATCulture – 5:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
CORRECTED #HOUvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis) is listed as questionable. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin now upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the expected rotation tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Nikola Jovic?
Dewayne Dedmon
Marcus Garrett
Duncan Robinson
Jamal Cain
Haywood Highsmith – 5:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Out for Heat tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Caleb Martin – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler getting the night off today vs. Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle soreness) also out. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all given tonight off for rest vs. Rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee). So, no, not a dress rehearsal. – 5:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will record the first dunk tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Nikola Jovic’s work as oversized playmaker turning heads during Heat preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Definition of Heat insanity? Exploring Mychal Mulder’s Miami madness. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is luxury tax becoming a driving factor in Heat personnel decisions? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: “I’m in a good place” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo just released his first single in two years and will soon release his first album in four years – 4:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Preseason hoops at South Beach 🌴
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/1CkC5ZmW7X – 3:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return ift.tt/JUOolAt – 3:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ ‘substitute teacher’ John Lucas happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic’s work as oversized playmaker turning heads during Heat preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson working off the dribble; praise continues for Jamal Cain; and a Blue Devil reflection on what might have been. – 1:54 PM
