Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves expectations: Play for a championship

What’s your expectation on how long the integration process will take with KAT, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell? Rudy Gobert: Every night will be an opportunity for us to get better. Basketball is not a perfect science. There is never perfection. But if you can play for each other and compete for each other every single minute on the court, we’re going to get better and better. Our goal obviously is to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, then get to the Finals and play for a championship Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com