Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves expectations: Play for a championship

October 10, 2022

What’s your expectation on how long the integration process will take with KAT, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell? Rudy Gobert: Every night will be an opportunity for us to get better. Basketball is not a perfect science. There is never perfection. But if you can play for each other and compete for each other every single minute on the court, we’re going to get better and better. Our goal obviously is to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, then get to the Finals and play for a championship.
When did you realize he would be a special player? Rudy Gobert: The first time I watched him play. We all knew he would be special. But the real question was how far and how special? These last few days, we can all agree that he’s going to be something unique. As soon as I got to speak with him and understand his mindset, I knew he would be great. He has all of the tools, but the mentality is the most important tool. He has that. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022

