Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves expectations: Play for a championship

What’s your expectation on how long the integration process will take with KAT, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell? Rudy Gobert: Every night will be an opportunity for us to get better. Basketball is not a perfect science. There is never perfection. But if you can play for each other and compete for each other every single minute on the court, we’re going to get better and better. Our goal obviously is to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, then get to the Finals and play for a championship.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rudy Gobert unplugged: T-Wolves center on his new team, chemistry w/ Karl Anthony Towns & mentoring Victor Wembanyama. Gobert on T-Wolves’ ceiling: “Be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, get to the Finals & play for a championship.” https://t.co/8NpEJiDP8Y pic.twitter.com/h0z1u6S8wV – 10:24 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves are playing up in coverage with KAT playing tonight, as opposed to exclusively dropping when Gobert played last game.
Interesting counter from the Clippers is John Wall consistently rejecting the screen whenever he sees KAT up in coverage — looking to sprint-attack. – 10:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles before the game tonight that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight, the team said. Rudy Gobert won’t play. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight, Rudy Gobert will not, Chris Finch tells the media before tonight’s game – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says in LA that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight. Rudy Gobert will not play – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves will play Karl-Anthony Towns tonight vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit out. – 9:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Minnesota Timberwolves Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell and more!
🔊 https://t.co/COFEfbIAU0
@Minnesota Timberwolves | @NBA pic.twitter.com/hbBfl1zUfT – 10:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
As a purely academic exercise, what is Draymond Green’s trade value today?
It’s a little weird, because I’d rather have him than Rudy Gobert… yet I’m pretty confident he’d net less in a trade than Dejounte Murray did. – 5:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wembanyama played pick up against Rudy Gobert 2 YEARS AGO 😳
(via @Nanterre92) pic.twitter.com/GpG41niPAs – 6:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
-Rudy Gobert’s size on full display
-Wolves depth really showing
-McDaniels’ improved handle
Can’t draw any grand conclusions in a game like that, but there are bread crumbs to chew on.
theathletic.com/3666611/2022/1… – 1:38 PM
Once you start playing with Towns, what do you think the chemistry will be? Rudy Gobert: It’s going to be fun. We both understand the game really well and we both know how we’re going to make each other better on defense and on offense. We’re going to learn every single day and every single minute on the court. That’s part of the fun with enjoying your team, enjoying your teammates and learning how to make each other better. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022
What has it been like mentoring Victor Wembanyama? Rudy Gobert: It’s been great. I’ve known Victor since he was 13 years old. He’s a great kid. He’s very wise. Obviously, he has all the tools. But what makes him special is his mindset and his spirit. He’s passionate about the game. He wants to be great, and he knows what it takes to be great. He’s putting all of that together and working really hard to get to that level. It’s been really cool to watch him grow. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022
When did you realize he would be a special player? Rudy Gobert: The first time I watched him play. We all knew he would be special. But the real question was how far and how special? These last few days, we can all agree that he’s going to be something unique. As soon as I got to speak with him and understand his mindset, I knew he would be great. He has all of the tools, but the mentality is the most important tool. He has that. -via NBA.com / October 10, 2022
