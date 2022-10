Stephen A. Smith: Draymond Green expects this to be last year with Warriors, wants to be a Laker

I took some grief Friday for tweeting that a practice-floor punch had been landed in the NBA at least a hundred times before. I certainly could have written the sentence with more sensitivity and less hyperbole, because the intent wasn’t to normalize such over-the-line behavior. Yet the larger point stands. I was merely trying to spotlight the uncharted territory that the TMZ video has hauled the Warriors into. Altercations in NBA practices might not happen as frequently as they used to, but my checking with various coaches and players around the league in the past few days certainly supported the sentiment that they still happen far more often than we usually end up hearing on the outside . -via marcstein.substack.com / October 10, 2022