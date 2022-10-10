Stephen A. Smith: Draymond Green expects this to be last year with Warriors, wants to be a Laker

Stephen A. Smith: “I can tell you right now, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are a priority [for the Warriors. I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.
NBA Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks x 2!
📋 Stream-of-Consciousness Record Picks for Every NBA Team
📋 Draymond, Poole, Dubs
Ben Golliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA 'Post Up' newsletter is out!
– The 2023 entertainment value rankings
– @Ava Wallace on the Draymond Green punch fallout & the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
Chris Biderman
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA
“It won’t be me that’s breaking up The Beatles.”
Before this week’s fight at practice, Draymond Green discusses his contract situation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
Henry Abbott
This Draymond Green/Jordan Poole thing is not a normal NBA scuffle, and punches thrown in the workplace are pretty strange anyway. A conversation with @David Thorpe and @travmoran truehoop.com/p/the-nba-wher… – 1:39 PM
This Draymond Green/Jordan Poole thing is not a normal NBA scuffle, and punches thrown in the workplace are pretty strange anyway. A conversation with @David Thorpe and @travmoran truehoop.com/p/the-nba-wher… – 1:39 PM
Kerith Burke
New Dubs Talk pod with Bob Myers, plus @Monte Poole and I sort out what’s up with Jordan, Draymond, and the punch video leaking. The Warriors want to keep things “in house” but what if that protects bad behavior? We discuss! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 12:20 PM
New Dubs Talk pod with Bob Myers, plus @Monte Poole and I sort out what’s up with Jordan, Draymond, and the punch video leaking. The Warriors want to keep things “in house” but what if that protects bad behavior? We discuss! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 12:20 PM
David Aldridge
Join me at the top of the hour with all your NBA and D.C. sports questions. Draymond, the Lakers, the Commanders, the Nats, the Wiz. Your dime. Get in the queue now!
Nick Wright
Today's @WhatsWrightShow is starting right now LIVE on YouTube. Are the Cowboys legit contenders? Brady gets away with another one. Kyler blows it & Draymond apologizes for slugging Jordan Poole. Plus, your live questions.
Sam Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here. We chat Draymond/Poole fallout, Pelinka extension, then dive into a 2023 NBA Draft preview of wing players.
Tom Ziller
This weekend in the NBA: Draymond, Obi and Pelinka on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-weekend… – 8:11 AM
This weekend in the NBA: Draymond, Obi and Pelinka on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-weekend… – 8:11 AM
Chris Biderman
The Warriors are reportedly investigating the release of the video containing the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation from practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/rep… – 1:00 AM
The Warriors are reportedly investigating the release of the video containing the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation from practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/rep… – 1:00 AM
Anthony Slater
Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: “He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/2NWeDmkdxl – 12:03 AM
Kerith Burke
Looney on Draymond: “It’s been different. It’s been complicated…he’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do so.” – 11:55 PM
Sam Vecenie
Hey! Late start for @TheBoxAndOne_ and I. But we’re getting started on the podcast now.
-Draymond/Poole Fallout
-Pelinka Extension
-2023 NBA Draft Wings Preview. Whitmore, Thompson Twins, Whitehead, and many more
Mike Trudell
An impressive first half performance from a shorthanded LAL group, leading GSW’s primary rotation (sans Draymond) 60-52.
AD was terrific, with 24 points on 7 of 13 FG’s with a pair of 3’s and 8 of 8 FT’s, while Walker IV (9 points), Nunn (14) and Christie (defense) were strong. – 9:42 PM
An impressive first half performance from a shorthanded LAL group, leading GSW’s primary rotation (sans Draymond) 60-52.
Mike Trudell
Another strong start by the Lakers, despite another new starting lineup.
Lonnie Walker and AD have 15 of the team’s 17 points, as they lead GSW’s starters (minus Draymond) by two into the first time out. – 8:51 PM
Another strong start by the Lakers, despite another new starting lineup.
Dalton Johnson
With Draymond Green away from the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has a big opportunity starting tonight nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:38 PM
Anthony Slater
The Warriors’ starters will get an extra stint in the second half tonight vs Lakers. Steve Kerr said he wants Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Looney around 22 minutes. Kuminga starting in the Draymond spot. – 6:49 PM
Chris Biderman
Following the release of video of Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole, NBA Twitter was flooded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Stephen A. Smith: But [Draymond Green] is looking for a payday. He gonna get $25 million this year. He got a player option for $24 million next year. The Warriors are probably hoping he don’t opt in because they’d have to pay him on top of the cats that they know that they gotta pay in Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. -via YouTube / October 10, 2022
I took some grief Friday for tweeting that a practice-floor punch had been landed in the NBA at least a hundred times before. I certainly could have written the sentence with more sensitivity and less hyperbole, because the intent wasn’t to normalize such over-the-line behavior. Yet the larger point stands. I was merely trying to spotlight the uncharted territory that the TMZ video has hauled the Warriors into. Altercations in NBA practices might not happen as frequently as they used to, but my checking with various coaches and players around the league in the past few days certainly supported the sentiment that they still happen far more often than we usually end up hearing on the outside. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 10, 2022
