Suns vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Phoenix Suns 78, Denver Nuggets 74 (Q3 02:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ish dish
@Ish Smith x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5sKBSRIRhl – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Not sure what Bridges was doing on the backwards lob pass, but Booker flared and Craig wasn’t close enough as the trailer.’
Booker layup. #Suns up 76-70. Timeout Phoenix with 4:34 left in the third quarter. – 10:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown’s the type of guard this Nuggets team has needed for the longest time. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul drawing a take foul just a few plays after committing one himself is objectively hilarious – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting to the FT line more consistently would help a lot on some of these off shooting nights. Kinda took a step back the last 2 years in that regard with Chris Paul taking over a lot more of the ball-handling duties – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown nearly shook Chris Paul out of his socks on that series of moves.
Like what he’s provided tonight. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It is endlessly fun to watch Bruce Brown try to guard Booker in the post. Like trying to back down a boulder. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig swatting away former teammate Michael Porter Jr. 3.
#Suns up five. – 10:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
DeAndre Jordan’s reaction to being called Deandre Ayton is priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rPbgLjNvab – 10:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Torrey Craig is not going to let MPJ, one of his best friends, forget about that one. – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Nuggets sound person in the arena has a “bruh” button to press whenever it feels like dunking on the person that was just on the jumbotron. It feels like too much power.
Also has a “sheeeeesh” button. I like the “sheeeeesh” button. – 10:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A child just solved a Rubik’s Cube on the Jumbotron and dabbed, to tumultuous cheers from Nuggets faithful. – 10:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets have hired former Hornets and Pistons GM Jeff Bower in a scouting role, league sources say.
Bower joins Brooklyn after a stint in the Suns’ front office, which ended after Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals in 2020-21.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 59, #Nuggets 54 H
PHX: Ayton 15 pts, 8 rebs, Bridges 12 (3-of-5 from 3), Booker 11. Team: Suns 7-18 on 3s. OUT: Johnson (thumb), Payne (finger), Shamet (hip), Saric (personal).
DEN: Hyland 14, Porter Jr. 7. Team: Nuggets 8-19 on 3s. OUT: Jokic (wrist), Murray (hamstring). – 10:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy is doin’ a little bit of everything in the first half 👀
14 PTS
5 REB
3 AST
2 Blocks & 1 Steal
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8s6bqQKPpu – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 5 at the half. Whole group looks a lot sharper compared to the first two games and ready for opening night IMO. Ayton with 15/8 on 7-of-10 shooting in 15 minutes. – 10:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland’s 1st half: 14 points (6-13 FG’s, 2-5 3FG’s), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 0 turnovers in 17 minutes. Set the tone with his energy and most of the Nuggets followed. Took it at Chris Paul and Devin Booker all half when he had the opportunity. – 10:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That was neat. Suns off a made FT played light full court pressure and then once the ball came across, they dropped into the 3-2. Nuggets had no idea what do with it and a deep Bones 3 bailed ’em out. Monty is great about shaking it up for one possession like that. – 10:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets fans, who/what stood out to you in the first half and why? – 10:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 5 at halftime. Deandre Ayton with 15 points and 8 rebounds (7-9 FG), Mikal Bridges with 12 points (3-5 3P) and Devin Booker with 11 (6-6 FT) – 10:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
A more interesting and entertaining first half of basketball than I expected for the Nuggets. – 10:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, halftime here. Nuggets down 59-54, but it’s felt pretty solid overall given the competition.
Very impressed with Bones and how he’s handled himself here. Tough spot and he hasn’t backed down at all. 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, efficient shooting. pic.twitter.com/uE7vbT1MEw – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig tracked down rebound and found cutting Ayton for bucket.
Fouled on play. Ayton with FT.
#Suns up 57-51. – 10:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On this week’s episode of ridiculous Torrey Craig offensive rebounds… pic.twitter.com/rjKmFktvnD – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great cut from DA, great vision and feed from Torrey Craig. His disappearance was an underrated piece of the Suns’ playoff demise, it’d be pretty helpful if he can return to the guy we saw in his first Phoenix stint – 10:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy block ➡️ Bruce overhead bounce pass➡️ Unc Dunk
Great sequence of events if you ask us pic.twitter.com/wmT4TRNA6w – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on a postup, bucket, and fouled on play. Hits FT. #Suns up 54-51 with 2:25 left in half. – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul having words with referee Leon Wood after feeling as if a foul should’ve been called. #Suns – 10:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It hasn’t been a pretty preseason, but the outline of a truly terrifying Nuggets team can be seen. The improved defense, the added shot making, an improved bench unit and good depth are all on display at times. – 10:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bruce Brown is gonna be a killer on this team at exactly the defensive weak point they’ve had: on-ball slashers. Watching him aggravate the Phoenix guards is a good time, even in pre-season. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges finishing in traffic at the rim when he draws contact is something that he’ll probably have to do more to get that body call. #Suns down one. – 9:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy with the cookies 🍪
MPJ with the bucket
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/QBfaUwWVKh – 9:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s something interesting going on between Booker and Bones. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland is nowhere near perfect on defense, but his effort and tenacity have been highlighted when paired with his fearlessness. He just met Bridges at the rim and forced a miss at the rim one-on-one. – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Porter Jr. on the dunk, but Ayton with the fadeaway over Jordan.
#Suns back up one., 47-46, a little under six minutes left in half. – 9:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Thought Duane Washington Jr. looked good. Important to see the on-ball defense and picking out of passes. A good base to build off for a young player given the shooter and scorer he is. – 9:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Good showing from Christian Braun so far. Liked that he airballed a corner 3-pointer early in the game, bypassed another one, then shot one from same spot and buried it. Dude doesn’t take a play off. Not hard to see why Malone has consistently praised his effort. – 9:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Braun gets the monkey off his back! Hits a three in the corner. – 9:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The hustle and dish by Ish is a thing of beauty
@Ish Smith x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FAf5buP8BN – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns cooling off from 3.
#Nuggets heating up from 3, but Lee scores, gets fouled.
Hits FT.
#Suns up 42-38 with a little more than 9 minutes left in half. – 9:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Zeke bully ball 💪
@Zeke Nnaji x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/vB1p4yY2bU – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie on the drive, missed the contested layup. #Suns up five as Washington is fouled on drive. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 5 at the end of the 1Q. Going 7-for-11 sure helps. Love the quick trigger from Mikal Bridges (9 points, 3-6 3P), and Deandre Ayton being involved early (8 points, 5 rebounds) – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After a few more days of defensive emphasis, #Nuggets give up 35 to the Suns in the first quarter. Phoenix shoots 56% from the field, including 7 3-pointers.
Denver’s reserves (+Porter) trail 35-30 after 1. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, 35 points allowed isn’t great, but as Malone told me pregame, “the Suns do this to everybody, Ryan.” – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale in the post is interesting.
Very interesting.
Can score over either shoulder.
#Suns up 35-30. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee 3.
Okogie seeing his first action.
Luwawu-Cabarrot in for Bridges. #Suns up two. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Please Lord, let this be the season the Suns shoot as many 3s on a nightly basis as they should – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. was the first starter to get subbed out tonight — he’s now back in playing with the second unit late in the first quarter. The first real stagger of a starter from Michael Malone that we’ve seen this preseason. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s definitely some good structure to that first (bench) unit that really takes form when Bruce Brown can also handle and pull up.
Two three-pointers for Bruce in the first stint. – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Washington Jr., Damion Lee and Jock Landale in with Booker and Bridges. #Suns up two with Bridges knocking down his third 3 on four attempts. #Nuggets – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember last season when #Nuggets had Amir Coffey’s face on big screen when introducing Devin Booker.
“That was disrespectful.”
Tonight, Nuggets introduced their center, DeAndre Jordan, as Deandre Ayton, #Suns starting center.
Wait for it.
Jordan’s reaction is priceless. pic.twitter.com/wO1obwLGcg – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Grand Rapids backcourt debuts as Duane Washington Jr. checks in for Chris Paul to play alongside Devin Booker – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland’s already up to nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with 3:20 left in the first quarter. Has also put up a fight defensively against CP/Book. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bones Hyland over Booker.
Paul to Ayton on lob.
Bruce Brown 3.
Mikal Bridges 3.
Hyland 3. #Suns down 3. – 9:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First guy off the bench tonight is Damion Lee in place of Torrey Craig – 9:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce range bucket 🎯
@Bruce Brown x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/vqP58WY3g0 – 9:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Love how Bones Hyland is attacking this matchup with Chris Paul so far, on both ends of the floor. – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hey @ChrisMarlowe.
FYI on Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams status.
Also Josh Okogie available tonight. Hasn’t played all preseason with left hamstring strain. #Suns
bit.ly/3rKeeZ3 – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Suns are going after Bones on both ends and he’s responded pretty well. – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets commentators just said Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton “haven’t spoken in over a year.”
A) No
B) That’s not what was reported in the first place
C) That was literally cleared up today
D) This is how people get misinformed and blame “the media” – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul taking and making more 3s this season would be a very welcome change compared to last year – 9:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
It takes about 90 seconds, but Michael Porter Jr. opens the scoring against the Suns with a pair of free throws. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I believe they just called Deandre Jordan, Deandre Ayton in the starting lineups. #Suns #Nuggets – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Oh, man. #Nuggets starters just got announced. Last up was DeAndre Jordan. Was announced as DeAndre Ayton.
Preseason for everyone. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ PA announcer just called DeAndre Jordan “DeAndre Ayton” during pregame intros. – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No sign of Jae’Sean Tate at halftime so he presumably will play it safe with the ankle. That makes four regulars who are out. It also makes K.J. Martin the only Rockets player who played with Victor Oladipo in 2020-21 in the game. – 8:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG, we might have found your biggest fan 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ge2H2IU9BQ – 8:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Anyone around Denver and can make it to the game? I’ve got two last minute tickets! – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Certainly seems like DeAndre Jordan still leads Zeke Nnaji in the competition at backup center. Just my read. – 8:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, MPJ, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. – 8:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Suns
Bones Hyland
Bruce Brown
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 8:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starters vs Suns
@BizzyBones11
@Bruce Brown
MPJ
Jeff Green
@DeAndre Jordan
#MileHighBasketball – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Talked with Deandre Ayton about more than if he and Monty Williams have talked.
“I love that dude.” on Victor Wembanyama
“We’re really over that shit.” on Game 7
“I train my family not to take anything personal.” on offseason
And so much more. #Suns ➡️ https://t.co/d13lTPAkXB pic.twitter.com/Ct360XTU3G – 8:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray also won’t play tonight, but he went through a pregame warmup as well.
Again, the Nuggets are easing him back into game action. He has left hamstring tightness that’s keeping him out tonight, but he looks good and is moving well. pic.twitter.com/Vc5yhLjcZ3 – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Nuggets
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain) available. Has yet to play in the preseason. – 8:37 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for a special edition of the pregame show. Come join.
🎥 Premiere of the DNVR Serbia Trailer!!!
✅ Update on Murray and Jokic
✅ MPJ & Bones show
youtube.com/watch?v=Bp8Wzf… – 8:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray gets some shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/nflJgFlKpU – 8:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy Bones in the building 🦴
@BizzyBones11 x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/v80vuoBlth – 8:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate is being evaluated with right ankle soreness. He missed the first preseason game with that issue. – 8:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report vs. Suns:
Nikola Jokić – Out
Jamal Murray – Out
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
Aaron Gordon – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Light contact work for Nikola Jokic. Just went 1-on-1 vs. Darrell Arthur for the last 10 minutes. Doesn’t seem like the wrist is limiting him in any way but did grab at it after a couple jumpers. pic.twitter.com/dQ0OzYoi7z – 7:52 PM
Light contact work for Nikola Jokic. Just went 1-on-1 vs. Darrell Arthur for the last 10 minutes. Doesn’t seem like the wrist is limiting him in any way but did grab at it after a couple jumpers. pic.twitter.com/dQ0OzYoi7z – 7:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just finished up roughly a 15 minute shooting session. He flexed the wrist a few times, but it didn’t seem to hamper him much. pic.twitter.com/MFMb5IW8hZ – 7:52 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić will not play tonight for the Nuggets due to his right wrist not feeling 100%, but he’s still getting shots up pregame. Denver has held him out of the live portions of practice lately, just to be cautious.
Still making basically all the shots though. pic.twitter.com/USI12MohFB – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jamal Murray 🤝 Danuel House Jr.
(Yours truly covering dudes who do the bow and arrow 3-pointer celebration) – 7:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, ‘Everything is back to normal’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/dea… – 7:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s a good sign: Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) getting up some shots right now at Ball Arena. He’s out tonight but doesn’t seem to be in any discomfort. pic.twitter.com/ct1uHFKvMB – 7:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big opportunity for Bones Hyland vs. Phoenix with Jamal Murray out. His show tonight. pic.twitter.com/SXU9A2EOKw – 7:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, asked about the #Nuggets penchant for ball-watching after a shot, explains that they’ve hammered the need to make a choice: crash the glass or sprint back.
Beating a dead horse?
“That horse has been dead.” – 7:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s not women’s basketball.
It’s just basketball. pic.twitter.com/Yus6h1vFjA – 7:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
No Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain), no Jamal Murray (left hamstring tightness), no Aaron Gordon or KCP just for rest purposes tonight for the Nuggets – 7:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out tonight, Michael Malone says. Gordon and Caldwell-Pope are out for rest. – 7:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are all out tonight. Last two are preventative, Michael Malone says. – 7:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: Joker, Jamal, KCP and Aaron Gordon will all sit tonight.
KCP and AG is just routine rest. – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Uncle Jeff the newest @dallascowboys fan 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4zeUfH4cfW – 7:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Didn’t see Nikola Jokic during his typical pregame shooting time. Seems like he won’t play tonight. – 7:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Given that Nikola Jokic isn’t warming up during his normal shooting time, I find it hard to believe he’s going to be playing tonight due to that wrist sprain. Expect team to continue to be cautious with him with two more exhibition games this week. – 7:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Wind Chimes
The latest on Nikola Jokic’s wrist, Jamal Murray’s hamstring and why I wouldn’t be surprised if neither played the rest of the preseason.
Also, what’s really grinding Michael Malone’s gears on the defensive end:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 6:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Josh Okogie has a handful of player traits that will fit right in with what the Suns do and a fresh start in Phoenix sounds like exactly what he needed.
A review of what he does, how he describes his game and what the Suns’ first impressions have been: arizonasports.com/story/3329423/… – 5:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest with Jae Crowder trade rumors, Deandre Ayton and more!
Come hang out: https://t.co/Exl9zJfFmQ pic.twitter.com/f8zxFgUW2X – 4:58 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
On this day, we celebrate the resiliency and contributions of Native American people throughout the US.
Our ability to live, work and play basketball on this land is a result of the Indigenous tribes who have stewarded and cared for this land throughout generations. pic.twitter.com/nBD3aQmspq – 4:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How about #Suns sending Jae Crowder and Dario Saric to #Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic?
This year, Crowder due $10.1M, Saric $9.2M, Bogdanovic $18M.
Bogdanovic has yet to return from offseason knee surgery.
Saric back after missing last season.
Thoughts? https://t.co/ODEPCw4Y2Q pic.twitter.com/InPYsWOEzB – 3:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Right now on @CelticsCLNS — talking #Celtics and “Instead We Became Evil” with @Dart_Adams on @DomeTheory. Got the audio right & full Ep. 95 out now. Preseason, Ime & Dart’s awesome new book about Sleiman youtu.be/ro7QQozRTfQ – 3:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime features @Adam Mares of @DNVR_Nuggets to discuss the returns of Murray and Porter and the Nuggets Outlook this year. Join us with the one-time only @John Hollinger presale duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams have talked
“Monty and I are talking“ #Suns https://t.co/GajEGtwpv5 pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ – 3:00 PM
