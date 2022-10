Suns want player who they can plug into rotation, not future assets, in Jae Crowder trade

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Atlanta has emerged as a Crowder suitor. My former ESPN colleague Zach Lowe adds that Miami has a tangible interest in trading for Crowder, but Lowe also notes that the Heat won’t have players whose salaries readily match with Crowder’s until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible in December — and that the Heaters have reasonably big plans for both Martin and Oladipo . -via marcstein.substack.com / October 10, 2022