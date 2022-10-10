Suns want player who they can plug into rotation, not future assets, in Jae Crowder trade

Complicating Phoenix’s efforts to trade the disgruntled Jae Crowder: League sources say they want a player in return who can plug into their rotation as opposed to merely settling for future assets. The Suns have certainly not looked as deep in the preseason as they did during their 2021 NBA Finals peak.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Duane Rankin
Report: Atlanta #Hawks ‘suitor’ for Phoenix #Suns veteran Jae Crowder
Kurt Helin
Report: Hawks added to list as possible trade partner for Jae Crowder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/rep… – 12:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet
I had outlined a few Jae Crowder trade scenario that might make sense with the Hawks a few weeks ago: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 12:04 PM
John Hollinger
De’Andre Hunter is a near-exact salary match for Jae Crowder. Anyways, carry on … – 11:57 AM
Duane Rankin
#Suns injury report at #Nuggets:
OUT: Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (right finger sprain), Landry Shamet (left hip strain), Dario Saric (personal reasons) Jae Crowder (not with team.
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain). – 7:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen
K.J. Martin, Bruno Fernando and Jae’Sean Tate to start for the Rockets with Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. out. Same old, same old in backcourt, Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green. – 6:21 PM
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Atlanta has emerged as a Crowder suitor. My former ESPN colleague Zach Lowe adds that Miami has a tangible interest in trading for Crowder, but Lowe also notes that the Heat won’t have players whose salaries readily match with Crowder’s until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible in December — and that the Heaters have reasonably big plans for both Martin and Oladipo. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 10, 2022
Shams Charania: Eastern Conference contender emerges as interested suitor for Suns’ Jae Crowder: the Atlanta Hawks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 10, 2022
Kellan Olson: Landry Shamet (left hip strain), Cam Payne (right finger sprain), Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Dario Saric (personal reasons) are all out for tomorrow’s preseason game in Denver. Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain) is questionable. Jae Crowder still not with team. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 9, 2022
