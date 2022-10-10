Wizards vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (0-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Washington Wizards 45, Charlotte Hornets 38 (Q2 06:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Up after 1 ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kULsFOrAdI – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
A lot of positives in the first quarter from the Washington Wizards. Defense and 3-point shooting.
The Wizards are up 36 – 23 over Charlotte after Q1. Kristaps Porzinigis leads Washington with 11. – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Strong start for the Wizards, who scored 36 pts in the 1st quarter. They shot 6-for-12 from 3PT and forced 8 turnovers. – 7:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Rough start for the Hornets young players, especially for Thor and Bouknight. Really not sure what Bouk is thinking here, overthinking it and loose handle on show again. pic.twitter.com/0aNPlhYuPS – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP is cookin’ in Q1 🔥
📊 11 PTS | 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/d6nmyPQgDu – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Monte Morris to Kristaps Porzingis pick-and-pop combo has potential. pic.twitter.com/N1In4QqOUF – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry doing Terry things 🕺
@HornetsOnBally | @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/8krgXcGAyF – 7:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This was called for out of bounds, NOT a travel… How many steps LaMelo!?😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6yjR4M57a – 7:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
We’re seeing early on why Will Barton had more assists last season than any player on the Wizards’ roster. He can make plays for others. – 7:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford said post game after playing the Celtics that the Hornets were “Over Helping”. Thought Melo and McDaniels were both guilty on this occasion pic.twitter.com/CPgz5xKUE9 – 7:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Hornets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Monday evening entertainment starts now! 🍿
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/a0ONWkS6YT – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Final week of NBA preseason. Don’t go celebrating just yet.
Here are the last days of each team’s preseason finale
Tu: CHI, POR
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Th: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fr: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert out tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. will employ a starting lineup of Monté Morris, Will Barton, Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis, the team said. – 6:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Starters tonight in Charlotte:
Morris
Barton
Gill
Kuzma
Porzingis – 6:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
First five hoopin’ against the Hornets 🐝
Tap in on @NBCSWashington 📺 pic.twitter.com/Oe1ITsK4FO – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tipoff from Buzz City 🔜
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/cNayWobFCh – 6:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre getting his pregame work in even though he’s not playing against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ezYm0sFSUF – 6:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward warming up for his preseason debut. Short minute bursts for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/nEa6kncBX1 – 6:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija (left groin strain) did a little 3v3 with coaches yesterday then with players today. He’s out tonight but Unseld said he continues to ramp up. – 5:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Gordon Hayward is now available.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Calf Strain) is out.
PJ Washington (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 5:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Showing out in Charlotte 😎
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/8smtR2iCck – 5:33 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, PJ Washington WILL NOT play tonight. Gordon Hayward and Dennis Smith Jr. will suit up. Jalen McDaniels will start vs. Wizards. – 5:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is out of covid protocols but won’t play in tonight’s preseason game in Charlotte. The Wizards were awaiting the results of a PCR test — Beal is now day-to-day with a non-covid illness. – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He will be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He won’t play tonight in Charlotte, and he’ll be listed as day-to-day with a non-Covid illness. – 5:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been cleared from health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. He is still out for tonight’s game. – 5:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards play their 3rd preseason game, at the Hornets, tonight at 7 pm on NBCSW. Beal, Kispert and Avdija are out. Could be a good opportunity for rookie Johnny Davis to both play and get up shots before the regular season begins. – 3:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Asked why the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants all seem to have improved over the last two seasons and jumped ahead of Washington, Ron Rivera says “quarterback.” Says the other teams have had continuity at QB while Washington has not, but also says he believes in Wentz going forward. – 3:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking to take another step forward tonight.
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/s29LyYzQSl – 3:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🗣 GAMEDAY
#DCAboveAll x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/eNdUymP6mp – 3:00 PM
