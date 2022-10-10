Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Washington Wizards have not won any games while the Charlotte Hornetshave not won any games
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980
