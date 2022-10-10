Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Washington Wizards play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Washington Wizards have not won any games while the Charlotte Hornetshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday October 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980

