Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league are into anime but won’t admit it

First, the play was called a defensive goaltending against Williamson but he showed off his athleticism as he chased down Patrick Williams on a layup attempt and swatted his shot. It showed Williamson’s bounce was back on that end of the floor. One minute later, Williamson caught the ball on the right wing, faced up, took one hard dribble with his right hand to blow by Williams and exploded for a two-handed slam. In 15 minutes, Williamson had 13 points and four rebounds. He was 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 from the line. If his free throw percentage can climb this season (he’s shooting 68% for his career), Williamson can become even more dangerous this season. -via ESPN / October 5, 2022