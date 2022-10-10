Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league are into anime but won’t admit it

Zion estimates that around 80% of players in the league are into anime; they just won’t admit it. Those familiar with the conventions of the form know that it would be hard to craft a genre better suited to professional athletes: Shōnen anime (the term for shows targeted at boys) often revolve around a protagonist striving to achieve greatness in their chosen field, be it high seas piracy (One Piece) or fighting alien warlords using energy blasts so powerful they turn your hair gold (Dragon Ball Z). They’re long-form stories about what it takes to be The Best—not incidentally, the same goal that drives athletes.
Source: Tres Dean, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No concern about any rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy hits 7 threes! More space incoming?
🏀 Injuries starting to pile up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/YL96EeTxw0 – 8:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No reason to be concerned about Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy hits 7 3’s
https://t.co/432kznwmzD pic.twitter.com/1D4aIyVbwk – 9:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 111, Spurs 97
Murphy 27 pts (7-10 3PT) & 8 rebs
Marshall 15 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 14 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 8 pts, 9 rebs & 5 assts
Pels improve to 3-0 in the preseason – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Assuming Zion Williamson is done for the night, here’s his final stat line:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
3-7 FG
1-1 3PT
1-2 FT
24 minutes – 8:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What should be the final numbers from Pels starters:
Trey: 27p, 7r, 2a, 10/14 FG, 7/10 3P
Zion: 8p, 9r, 5a
JV: 14p, 5r, 2a
Herb: 3p, 3s, 2a
Devonte: 11p, 6a, 3/7 3P – 8:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are just pouring it ON. Lead has exploded to 79-57 following a bunch of threes — Trey’s up to 7 made triples on the night. And Zion Williamson is filling up the boxscore in other ways:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
1 three – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson checks out with 24 minutes played. Willie Green said he wanted starters in the mid 20s tonight.
Zion leaves with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 steal on 3/7 FG. He was 1/2 from the line and made his only 3-pt attempt. Created lots of open looks. – 8:35 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Second half quality has been so much better after a few early turnovers. Really good half — even against a bad team. Great recognition in transition from Zion to hit Trey early and then Trey makes an extra pass to Graham in corner. -MP – 8:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
I’ve always thought the best signature shoe designs embody the player and feel like an extension of their style and game.
The Zion 2 nails that imo. pic.twitter.com/OJvXdjEccA – 8:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, I am not worried at all about anything with Zion after this preseason – 8:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was visibly frustrated after getting called for his second offensive foul. The way he is officiated was a big storyline before his foot injury. Lest we forget… youtube.com/watch?v=J9VkDJ… – 8:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 50, Spurs 44
Murphy 18 pts (4-7 3PT)
Valanciunas 7 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 6 pts (2-6 FG), 6 rebs & 4 assts
Marshall 7 pts – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones knocked on his you know what on a drive by Zion Williamson at the buzzer. Several teammates came by to check on Tre, but he got up on his own power.
Pelicans lead 50-44 at the break. – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson shocked he didn’t receive a whistle on his drive to end the first half, putting his hands over his face momentarily.
Pelicans up 50-44 at halftime. – 8:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You can see the Zion Williamson effect in full display on these wide open 3’s the Pels are getting. Now imagine that with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum out there with him. Let’s please just get to opening night – 7:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The amount of open looks Zion is generating for the Pelicans offense is insane. – 7:42 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
You can see how much it makes sense to have Zion do DHOs with the guards or other primary scorers — will force Zion’s man to perimeter to contest someone like BI or CJ pulling up, creating gaps for Zion’s drives. A way to keep the top-tier offensive players involved. -MP – 7:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
saving Williamson for the Team USA Eliminated MLS Guy Camp #RCTID – 6:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Casual reminder that…
– Joel Embiid is the most prolific per-36 scorer in NBA history.
– Zion Williamson is the most efficient volume scorer in NBA history.
– 9 of the top 11 all-time per-36 scorers are active.
The league is in an awesome place. pic.twitter.com/dUro5jxIYv – 11:40 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
good to see zion is still annihilating people with that high post rip move – 10:57 AM
More on this storyline
First, the play was called a defensive goaltending against Williamson but he showed off his athleticism as he chased down Patrick Williams on a layup attempt and swatted his shot. It showed Williamson’s bounce was back on that end of the floor. One minute later, Williamson caught the ball on the right wing, faced up, took one hard dribble with his right hand to blow by Williams and exploded for a two-handed slam. In 15 minutes, Williamson had 13 points and four rebounds. He was 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 from the line. If his free throw percentage can climb this season (he’s shooting 68% for his career), Williamson can become even more dangerous this season. -via ESPN / October 5, 2022
The Zion Williamson show is officially back. Even if it was just for a preseason viewing. The New Orleans Pelicans forward returned to the court Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in a 15-minute performance at the United Center in a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls. Earlier on Tuesday, Williamson told ESPN his mindset was to treat this like just another preseason game, but he admitted it was hard to ignore the messages blowing up his phone and appearing on social media about the year-plus he missed. -via ESPN / October 5, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram (toe soreness) and Trey Murphy (foot soreness) out. CJ McCollum in. Naji Marshall gets the start for the Pelicans with Zion, CJ, Herb and JV. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 4, 2022
