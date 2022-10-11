Blazers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 11, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 55, Golden State Warriors 66 (Q2 00:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
TOUGH!
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/j9q3sTb6Fj – 11:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe has 8 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half. – 11:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steve Kerr is preseason mad after Jusuf Nurkic escaped a flagrant foul review for an elbow, after Wiseman was assessed one for elbowing Nurkic earlier in the quarter. – 11:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
😳 😳 😳
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/SqSghf7ga1 – 11:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Wiseman’s high elbow scrapes the nose Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic, who drops like a sack from a rooftop. Foul. Reviewed. Upgraded to flagrant. – 11:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiseman just got called for arguably the most BS flagrant foul I’ve seen. Jusuf Nurkić flopped, no doubt about it. – 11:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game recognize game 🤝 @Golden State Warriors pic.twitter.com/vKNM6YLeQO – 11:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trendon Watford has aggravated the right hip flexor injury that caused him to miss the Blazers’ first two preseason games and will not return tonight. – 10:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Warriors, without Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Green, are up 60-41 on the Blazers and shooting 57.9% from the field. In the second quarter. – 10:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
CTRL ➡️ ALT ➡️ DUNK
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1kfGFs1ajC – 10:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors big man James Wiseman 10 minutes into the game: 12 points, 4-4 FG, 4-4 FT, 4 rebounds. – 10:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Portland has given up 58 points in less than 20 minutes to Golden State after getting run by the Jazz and Kings. Their defense has been awful this preseason. – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I’ve written about it and talked about it for a long time now. The Warriors’ second unit is way more athletic and has way more upside than even a year ago – 10:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That team connection 🤝
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zTtF9AAMfO – 10:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant is on one tonight 🔥🔥🔥
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/c4Ax1jeTXe – 10:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Really like how much Donte DiVincenzo is keeping the ball moving tonight – 10:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ryan dishes & Pat finishes
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QH18543x6Y – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Patrick Baldwin Jr. just picked up his third foul with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes down.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/PxdfncCNmW – 10:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole, James Wiseman show budding chemistry in preseason mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ryan Rollins with a sick pass to a cutting Pat Spencer in the final seconds of the first quarter. Well done. – 10:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 35-34 after the first quarter
10 guys played and it was a great start for the young guys, especially Moses Moody
Moody scored 11 points and was 4-for-7 from the field – 10:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Warriors 35, Blazers 34: end of first quarter. 8 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 7 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 57 percent, GSW 60 percent. – 10:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Andre Iguodala out for start of season, Klay Thompson could play Friday mercurynews.com/2022/10/11/war… – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo looks comfortable running point tonight. Making the right decisions, getting guys involved. Had 4 assists and 2 turnovers in nine minutes. Second turnover wasn’t his fault, Quinndary Weatherspoon stopped running. Ryan Rollins is running the show now. – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Time for the rookies. Here comes Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Moses Moody’s game has more wiggle to it this year – 10:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
spin moves only
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/NfyJqNfor5 – 10:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami Grant takes a hard fall contesting a shot attempt. He’s up now, but would imagine he’s going to get checked out. – 10:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody is begging for that corner 3-pointer every time down. Improving from deep and letting it fly without hesitation is a major emphasis for him – 10:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
JaMychal Green looks a lot bouncier than he did last year with the Nuggets. Getting way above the rim on these orebs. – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Something slight
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/sWyaGGzJUn – 10:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
How about it JK
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/GTq2pk1J4E – 10:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
James Wiseman looks significantly improved as a finisher this preseason. His touch on shortrange shots looks a lot better. – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
9⃣ @Jerami Grant
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Xbx0d9eL04 – 10:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors targeting Friday for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut
• Starters will rest on Tuesday night
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
https://t.co/aVVlmr98Dk pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 10:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hoops are here 🏀
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/sI40Bumwo2 – 9:45 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest), and Justise Winslow (non-Covid Illness) are OUT vs. Warriors – 9:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on GPII’s return to Chase Center: “It will be nice to see him out there tonight, wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and this is how it works. We are thrilled for him.” – 9:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
My guess is that Draymond Green will be reintegrated with the team on either Thursday or Saturday. But I’ve been told that he will not miss opening night. – 9:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Not suiting up tonight
but still about the buckets 🎯 pic.twitter.com/n8LMGeuaCw – 9:24 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
30 seconds of straight makes by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 9:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Going on @KNBR around 6:35 tonight before tonight’s Warriors game pic.twitter.com/TVtqEZn1pt – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting tonight at the four
JaMychal Green 👋 pic.twitter.com/WGlUWp09V6 – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/iyqZfEY5Ee – 9:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good column here from @scottostler on Steve Kerr’s (questionable) response to the Draymond Green punch: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 8:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Goggles out in Golden State 🥽
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/x2WDm9dqg9 – 8:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey giving @Damian Lillard the night off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to give an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he’d discuss it postgame. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starters tonight: Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, J Green, James Wiseman – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala has not scrimmaged and will not be active on opening night vs Lakers on Oct 18, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Steve Kerr on @Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala; “He’s not going to ve ready for opening night.”
Said he hasn’t been scrimmaging. – 8:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play by opening night. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman – 8:18 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala will not be ready for opening night, Steve Kerr says. Iguodala still hasn’t scrimmaged – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Blazers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Usual starters will rest. – 8:18 PM
Warriors starters tonight against the Blazers:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are giving Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off vs Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a preseason game of rest. They scrimmaged earlier today. – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala will not be ready for the first game, Kerr said. – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Vets getting the night off. – 8:17 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight.
He did scrimmage earlier today, and Steve Kerr says he’s hopeful Thompson will play in their final preseason game Friday. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson scrimmaged earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay will not play tonight. He did scrimmage a bit today with a goal of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson did get some scrimmaging in today.
He’s not available tonight. The hope is he plays Friday in the Warriors’ final preseason game – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he’ll talk about Draymond Green’s return timeline after the game. – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. Nuggets – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve said he will talk to us about Draymond more after the game tonight. – 8:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopeful he’ll play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage in today, Kerr said. – 8:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are hoping Klay Thompson will play on Friday, Steve Kerr says. – 8:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Lil pregame photoshoot in the lobby 😎 pic.twitter.com/xCoXWws6hO – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s preseason contest between the Warriors and Trail Blazers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 7:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
In case you missed this Chauncey Billups quote in my Kings-Blazers story: “I think it was the physicality on both ends that hurt us. Defensively, they were pretty physical. Offensively, they were very physical. They just attacked our guys.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Former Warrior Gary Payton II is the first player on the court getting shots up about three hours ahead of Warriors v. Trail Blazers. – 6:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Me logging on for jokes just to see another GSW vs. Grizz Twitter battle pic.twitter.com/0NHAaWAN6a – 6:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. Injuries have defined the Nets in recent years. Opening night is roughly a week away and the status of Joe Harris and Seth Curry among others remain uncertain. On the current injury report: theathletic.com/3681198/2022/1… – 5:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I let it drive me.”
Klay Thompson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how not making the NBA’s Top 75 motivates him
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X – 5:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings C Domantas Sabonis on the chemistry being built in Sacramento, the excellent ball-movement on display early in preseason and his vicious dunk in the win over the Trail Blazers.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/yOzRhlCvQG pic.twitter.com/FaahY3nrtq – 4:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Jordan Poole rookie extension
The projected 💰and why waiting until next offseason is not beneficial to Golden St.
NBA Today youtu.be/xRG2G8B0pIA via @YouTube – 4:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Doncic is an amazing young talent. Outlets continuing to rank him ahead of Steph Curry still makes no sense https://t.co/gd2ygohE4w pic.twitter.com/43gSAKNSWA – 4:00 PM
