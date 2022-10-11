Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (0-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 11, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 82, Chicago Bulls 92 (Q4 11:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
12 more preseason minutes.
Nikola Vucevic: 17 pts, 11 reb
Patrick Williams: 15 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast pic.twitter.com/xbeqn3ToXw – 9:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In Chicago, the #Bulls lead the #Bucks 89-79 after three quarters. – 9:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Touched Earth 👀
@AyoDos_11 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/CMgVKtmUHh – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marquis Bolden is now 6-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw for the #Bucks. He has 14 points. – 9:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu with perhaps the most fun play of the night, sitting Wigginton fully down on the court before pulling back to drop a 3-pointer. – 9:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Three-point bucket brought to you by MarJon. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Ts3IrEU9Ia – 9:38 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
MarJon Beauchamp looking more assured and confident tonight. Maybe it’s the start and opportunity for more touches, but he hasn’t been shy in looking to score which is fun in a game like this. – 9:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nikola Ball?!
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/DMyEXrjSs4 – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls began the second half up just two points- but a lineup of regular rotation players has since stretched that lead to 10 over the #Bucks and lead 75-65 w/ 6:21 to go in the third. – 9:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso with the very Alex Caruso line of 6 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. – 9:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with the dime!
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/EEVzJOgRsH – 9:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic start 2nd half for Dalen Terry and Coby White – 9:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso start second half for Coby White and Dalen Terry – 9:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bulls & Bucks held a moment of silence tonight in honor of John Steinmiller. 💚 pic.twitter.com/Fa6kFpk87g – 9:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls without DeMar and Zach lead only 61-59 against an extremely short-handed Bucks side at the half.
Some flashes from Patrick Williams (11 points) and continued consistency from Vooch (12 points, 7 rebounds). – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One more half of preseason to go.
Nikola Vucevic: 12 pts (5-7 FG), 7 reb, 2 stl
Patrick Williams: 11 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/yjAOQVk4NF – 9:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls 3 for 15 from 3-point land, which isn’t great, but they lead Bucks 61-59 at half. Vuc, Dragic and DJJ have the makes. No attempts for Drummond, that needs to change. – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls lead the short-handed #Bucks 61-59 after one half in Chicago. – 9:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chi Slama Jama.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/OqbCHas3sv – 8:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
It’s a slam fest….Drummond with 3, Williams with 3, Jones with 1. Bulls up 50-46 5:51 left. Stay engaged with us @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls network – 8:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 7:48 left in the second quarter: Patrick Williams has 10 shot attempts.
The rest of the Bulls’ starters have eight. – 8:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10 shot attempts for Patrick Williams in his first 13 minutes — as it should be with DeRozan + LaVine out
His 5 makes have all come around the rim. A putback after an aggressive offensive rebound, three loud dunks, and a hook shot that drew a goaltend after sealing deep in paint – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
In case you forgot, Pat has some bounce.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/rQrzL7RVni – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Two big, bold dunks from Patrick Williams in this first half. That’s the kind of aggressiveness he needs to maintain to hold onto a spot in the starting five. – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up after 1.
Nikola Vucevic: 9 pts (4-4 FG) pic.twitter.com/rjtZhb2R3p – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Showtime!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/J7a79AvpyS – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls finish 1st quarter on 17-6 run lead Milwaukee 29-22. Vooch with 9pts. Williams 5-2-2. – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Paw with the jam!
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/1KQlHP0SRV – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC to Dre!
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Gb78yzD2W9 – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOOOOOOCH.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/FTavNNoxdT – 8:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Dalen Terry has a couple nice assists leading the fastbreak tonight. Fun player – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Limited exposure so far, but Dalen Terry already seems to have a strong sense of how to push the offense in transition.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
There was Dalen Terry’s board, push and pitch ability. The rookie is a problem in transition. The Bulls need exactly that, and he makes it look easy. – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby with the tough finish.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/j0iFgSSlEY – 8:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Marques gets the first bucket of tonight’s game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0d2xuSlV3h – 8:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The United Center is about as loud as you might expect for a game in which Sandro Mamukelashvili is starting. – 8:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Give Dalen Terry credit for that Nikola Vucevic 3. Off a made basket, Terry pushed the ball upcourt and hit Vucevic as the trailer. Terry put pressure on the D. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks will start Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora, Sandro Mamukelashvili & Marques Bolden vs. the #Bulls tonight. – 8:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Quite a 10-day stretch at United Center: #Bulls, Harry, Harry, Harry, Bulls, The Who, Harry, Harry, Harry, Lizzo.
Coming next week: seven straight days of alternating Bulls/Hawks home games – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The rookie @Dalen Terry gets the start tonight in our preseason finale! pic.twitter.com/LCQ1q7jC79 – 7:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: Terry, Williams, Vucevic, White, Dosunmu.
Bucks: Mamukelashvilli, Nora, Bolden, Beauchamp,Carter
We are live @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:52 PM
Bulls starters: Terry, Williams, Vucevic, White, Dosunmu.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry and Coby White starting alongside Ayo and Pat, this is gonna be fun – 7:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White & Dalen Terry will start our preseason finale tonight vs. Milwaukee.
Zach LaVine & DeMar DeRozan will rest tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TJSo5IlgEX – 7:35 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Very sad to hear of the passing of John Steinmiller. No one was a better ambassador for the franchise than John. Aways gracious w/ his time regardless of the ask or individual, John Steinmiller exemplified the Milwaukee Bucks. My deepest condolences to his friends & family. – 7:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pulling up for the preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/W42Ae58cyP – 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu with the Cool Grey 11s on tonight.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2e1if7Kq30 – 7:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bucks dressing nine players, the most noticeable : @Bobby Portis @Jevon Carter – 6:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Charles Lee tells reporters many Bucks will be OUT tonight.
Sick (non-COVID): Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill
Management: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka
Injuries: Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton – 6:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Lee added the following are out for the #Bucks also:
Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill (non-COVID illness).
Pat Connaughton (calf), Wesley Matthews (ankle) & Khris Middleton & Joe Ingles.
Serge Ibaka (management/rest) – 6:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks acting head coach Charles Lee said Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will not play. Lee said he anticipates them playing tomorrow vs. the #Nets. – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said it’s a “real possibility” Bulls start season with a 10-man rotation
He’s liked how second unit — Caruso, Dragic, Coby, Drummond, Javonte/Pat— have meshed in the preseason – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
“I feel comfortable with both of them,” Billy Donovan said of starting Patrick Williams or Javonte Green at PF
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are resting tonight vs. Bucks, per Billy Donovan
Goran Dragic is back after resting vs. Toronto – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine will not play in tonight’s preseason finale for rest, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/dAhxeX5KUC – 6:17 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Javonte Green started over Patrick Williams in the Bulls’ second preseason game. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/not… – 6:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks organization is heartbroken by the passing John Steinmiller.
We send our deepest condolences to John’s wife, Corrine, their children, John and Mary Kate, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/9doOzqm3YF – 5:30 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to be Greece’s flag bearer in the Olympics 🫡🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/BwaUHQYBSH – 4:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini engineer @richwyatt_ and me. Last pre season game. Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/tNXcovleQM – 4:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t trade the experience of playing with Greece NT for the world 🇬🇷
“You think that you’ll be remembered forever if you pull it off. This year, we’ve built something very, very good”
basketnews.com/news-179164-gi… – 3:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Hitting the road shortly for tonight’s game down in Chicago.
With a preseason back-to-back the next two nights, there will likely be a number of offensive experiments with unusual lineups.
Which experiments have staying power? At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3674759/2022/1… – 2:45 PM
