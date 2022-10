Danilo Gallinari not ruling out returning this season?

Michael Scotto: I think the absence of Robert Williams affected the way they went about filling Danilo Gallinari’s roster spot. There were some rumblings out there about Carmelo Anthony before Blake Griffin. One of the reasons the Boston Celtics targeted Griffin was the team prioritized defense. Griffin was one of the league leaders at drawing charges. With Williams being out to start the season, Griffin can play the five. Offensively, Griffin can help with DHOs (dribble handoffs). Melo would’ve been a fine stretch four and could’ve replaced that role similar to Gallinari, but that wasn’t the focus after the surgery for Williams, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022