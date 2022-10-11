Danilo Gallinari not ruling out returning this season?

Bobby Manning: Danilo Gallinari isn’t sure if he’ll play this season. Asked about some of the early positive steps less than one month since surgery “I started walking two days ago, three days ago. That’s a huge step.” Says he’ll be able to shoot free throws soon. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/p0t4ugSaYz
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Danilo Gallinari isn’t sure if he’ll play this season. Asked about some of the early positive steps less than one month since surgery
“I started walking two days ago, three days ago. That’s a huge step.”
Says he’ll be able to shoot free throws soon. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/p0t4ugSaYz – 1:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danilo Gallinari says he will be staying in Boston to rehab from torn ACL:
“I want to be around the team.” – 12:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Danilo Gallinari on if he can return this season for a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/fUH7PPUf7S – 12:41 PM
Boston Celtics: #NEBHInjuryReport update: Danilo Gallinari (ACL surgery) says he started walking without support a few days ago and “my focus every day” is rehabbing and getting stronger. -via Twitter @celtics / October 11, 2022
Michael Scotto: I think the absence of Robert Williams affected the way they went about filling Danilo Gallinari’s roster spot. There were some rumblings out there about Carmelo Anthony before Blake Griffin. One of the reasons the Boston Celtics targeted Griffin was the team prioritized defense. Griffin was one of the league leaders at drawing charges. With Williams being out to start the season, Griffin can play the five. Offensively, Griffin can help with DHOs (dribble handoffs). Melo would’ve been a fine stretch four and could’ve replaced that role similar to Gallinari, but that wasn’t the focus after the surgery for Williams, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022
