Danilo Gallinari not ruling out returning this season?

October 11, 2022- by

Bobby Manning: Danilo Gallinari isn’t sure if he’ll play this season. Asked about some of the early positive steps less than one month since surgery “I started walking two days ago, three days ago. That’s a huge step.” Says he’ll be able to shoot free throws soon. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/p0t4ugSaYz
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Danilo Gallinari isn’t sure if he’ll play this season. Asked about some of the early positive steps less than one month since surgery
“I started walking two days ago, three days ago. That’s a huge step.”
Says he’ll be able to shoot free throws soon. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/p0t4ugSaYz1:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danilo Gallinari says he will be staying in Boston to rehab from torn ACL:
“I want to be around the team.” – 12:41 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Danilo Gallinari said he plans to do his rehab in Boston where he can be around the team. Asked if he has hopes of returning this season, he said he’s taking the process day by day. – 12:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Danilo Gallinari on if he can return this season for a torn ACL pic.twitter.com/fUH7PPUf7S12:41 PM

Michael Scotto: I think the absence of Robert Williams affected the way they went about filling Danilo Gallinari’s roster spot. There were some rumblings out there about Carmelo Anthony before Blake Griffin. One of the reasons the Boston Celtics targeted Griffin was the team prioritized defense. Griffin was one of the league leaders at drawing charges. With Williams being out to start the season, Griffin can play the five. Offensively, Griffin can help with DHOs (dribble handoffs). Melo would’ve been a fine stretch four and could’ve replaced that role similar to Gallinari, but that wasn’t the focus after the surgery for Williams, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022

