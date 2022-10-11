Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: 'He's never had a bad day'

Rivers said on the Woj Pod (at the 23:00 mark) that Tyrese Maxey always comes to work and that his personality is what all coaches want to see from players. “First of all, he’s never had a bad day,” Rivers said of Tyrese Maxey. “And he helps me…I think, since he’s been here, he’s had two days where I can remember that he was emotionally down…When we lost to Miami, that last game, he was down. You could feel it in the game. And then he had another day. Those type of guys, as a coach, you just don’t want them to ever get spoiled. You don’t want them to ever change. You want them to stay in that happy zone.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, once again, set the tempo in the first quarter. Doc Rivers said he wants him to continue doing that.
“The thing is none of those plays, we didn’t call Tyrese’s number once. We’re getting it in transition. He’s playing off the guys. – 10:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers remain undefeated in the preseason, winning 113-97 in Cleveland.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
3-0 start to the preseason for the Sixers, as Tyrese Maxey continues to shine brightest during the exhibition slate for Philly:
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey in preseason:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey this preseason (3 games):
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-50, at halftime in Cleveland.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers‘ 9 points thus far tonight:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Joel Embiid/James Harden partnership, shrinking windows to keep a high-level roster together, evolving as a coach in modern age, much more.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More on this storyline
“He comes to play every night, he competes, he’s tough but he loves it and he’s having fun doing it,” Rivers continued. “And his work ethic is contagious. Those are the guys that give you energy, that makes you love coaching.” At Sixers media day, Rivers named Tyrese Maxey as one of the three hardest workers on the team during the offseason. For a young player to get the praise he does is a great sign of things to come as Philadelphia looks to make the most of a championship-contention window. -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022
Lauren Rosen: James Harden on what sets @Tyrese Maxey apart: “His work ethic. He puts the work in. He listens. He learns. He goes out there and continues to want to be better.” pic.twitter.com/ub4Q0GLUZR -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 10, 2022
If Wednesday’s postgame words were any indication, he’ll hope respect begets respect and not demand anything from the referees. “I appreciate the refs,” Maxey said. “They’re great. They’ve been doing a great job. They’ve been tasked with a very hard job. A lot of our guys probably are tough on them. So they’re doing a great job and I have nothing but respect for every single ref in our league. “I just go out there and try to play hard, go to the rim, and sometimes draw contact, get to the line and help us move the scoreboard.” -via NBC Sports / October 6, 2022
