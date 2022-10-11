Draymond Green's mother on incident with Poole: That wasn't a sucker punch, Draymond didn't act aggressively

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Fallout for the Warriors after the Draymond-Poole video leaked
💯 Raja on being a young player brushing up against a vet
💯 What this situation means for the Warriors
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/4jrNIO… – 2:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the young Pistons chasing the Bad Boys legacy. Then @Jamal Collier + I break down DET’s outlook. Finally @Marc J. Spears + @kendra__andrews bring intel galore on Draymond/Poole/GSW
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RMEjBu – 2:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jonathan Kuminga & JaMychal Green are the two prime suspects for bigger roles while Draymond Green is away from the team. Two guys to keep an eye on Tuesday night against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/5YCBAuE6fR – 2:22 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr addressed criticism that he’s more worried about the TMZ leak than the Draymond Green punch itself:
“I am concerned about both. They’re both a problem. The incident is a problem, the leak is a problem. I don’t rank these things.” – 12:05 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Stephen Jackson called Draymond Green’s punch a “sucker punch.” And so it will be. – 12:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Draymond fallout, a looming tanking problem, more; @Jeremy Woo on all things @VicW_32. Plus how good is Scoot Henderson? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Light Years session! Great times talking Draymond, LeBron, Barry Bonds and other topics with @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari ($) https://t.co/HQjK4cIwsy pic.twitter.com/gYwxrFoULM – 8:18 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Tampering podcast on the @AthleticNBAshow feed. Discussed the Draymond Green conflict facing the Warriors and the state of the Clippers with @Sam Amick and @Law Murray.
Listen: https://t.co/t4g7J4Qipf pic.twitter.com/ZGEKfIj7m4 – 10:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks x 2!
📋 Stream-of-Consciousness Record Picks for Every NBA Team
🍎 https://t.co/DxSiKCa4uM
✳️ https://t.co/3bTzhc4o7f
📺 https://t.co/EA9j3fvj1c
📋 Draymond, Poole, Dubs
🍎 https://t.co/drsoeeCBSJ
✳️ https://t.co/08ApVlZ8e4
📺 https://t.co/T068sVI1rK pic.twitter.com/ZwpNtGNwTH – 5:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– The 2023 entertainment value rankings
– @Ava Wallace on the Draymond Green punch fallout & the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
– Sign up here: wapo.st/postup – 4:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr’s primary message to the youngsters on the Warriors in the wake of the Draymond-JP incident last week: ‘This is not normal.’ – 4:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It won’t be me that’s breaking up The Beatles.”
Before this week’s fight at practice, Draymond Green discusses his contract situation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/XYOGTimccP – 3:45 PM
As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to. While Draymond Green has spoken out publicly about his actions and expressed regret at ever laying his hands on Jordan Poole, it doesn’t mean everything can go back to normal. According to Warriors journalist and Locked on Warriors podcast host Cyrus Saatsaz, the fractured relationship between Poole and Green has not been on the mend just yet. “I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond,” claimed Saatsaz in his appearance on the Locked on NBA podcast. “They haven’t spoken. He’s not happy — I don’t know how you could be — It’s a horrible look. The image of it is awful. It’s borderline emasculating.” -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022
We spoke with “The Jet” out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the shocking footage of Green blasting Poole in the middle of a Warriors workout … and the NBA analyst told us that while it was “uncomfortable” to watch, it’s not nearly as serious as some think it is. Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger … telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen “at least twice a year on each team.” -via TMZ.com / October 11, 2022
“That behavior is uncommon in normal society, without question,” Smith said. “However, that behavior happens a lot in sports because of the physicality, the adrenaline, and all those things.” “I thought it was going to be worse when I saw the video. I was like, ‘Oh, they just got into a scuffle.'” -via TMZ.com / October 11, 2022
