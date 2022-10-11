Durant on keeping Ben Simmons confident: Trust him, pass him the ball, tell him to attack... but I'm not here to babysit

Brian Lewis: KD on how to keep Ben Simmons confident: “Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…(But) Im not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh1t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.” #Nets
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash when asked if Ben Simmons will be in the dunker spot more than he was with Philly:
“I would think he has the ball or is rolling more.” – 1:51 PM
Steve Nash when asked if Ben Simmons will be in the dunker spot more than he was with Philly:
“I would think he has the ball or is rolling more.” – 1:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash on the balance between Ben Simmons finding his teammates and being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/FR5FQd3tsG – 1:50 PM
Steve Nash on the balance between Ben Simmons finding his teammates and being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/FR5FQd3tsG – 1:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on how to keep Ben Simmons confident: “Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…(But) Im not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh1t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.” #Nets – 1:33 PM
KD on how to keep Ben Simmons confident: “Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…(But) Im not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a sh1t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.” #Nets – 1:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players this NBA season. Got into Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson, and a whole bunch else. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q… – 11:50 AM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players this NBA season. Got into Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson, and a whole bunch else. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q… – 11:50 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ben Simmons shoots with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/XK733azWG2 – 11:46 AM
Ben Simmons shoots with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/XK733azWG2 – 11:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I call conspiracy: Ben Simmons just won the Nets’ knockout tournament – 4:07 PM
I call conspiracy: Ben Simmons just won the Nets’ knockout tournament – 4:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton playing together offers legitimate fit concerns in Brooklyn’s new-look offense.
Steve Nash spoke on this Thursday and today. My latest on how the Nets could look to address the issue. clutchpoints.com/nets-how-brook… – 8:46 PM
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton playing together offers legitimate fit concerns in Brooklyn’s new-look offense.
Steve Nash spoke on this Thursday and today. My latest on how the Nets could look to address the issue. clutchpoints.com/nets-how-brook… – 8:46 PM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Steve Nash: “The number one priority for Ben is to get the ball and push it in transition.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / October 8, 2022
The three-time All-Star is not only adjusting to a new team and new scheme, but also he is playing in games for the first time since the 2020-21 playoffs. Simmons has a long way to get back to his old self — and even he can’t say exactly how long. “I don’t know. That’ll just come,” Simmons said. “Obviously, having back surgery and rehabbing, there’s a lot of things that physically I want to do that I’m not doing right now: getting to the rim, getting hit, things like that, and hitting other people. But that’s all going to come. We’ve got time. So in due time, it’ll come.” -via New York Post / October 7, 2022
Simmons told reporters post-game he thought he would be “nervous” making his return to the court but in a positive sign for the Nets, he instead said he was “excited”. “Amazing,” he added, when asked how he felt. “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.” -via FOXSports.com / October 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.