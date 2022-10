Durant on keeping Ben Simmons confident: Trust him, pass him the ball, tell him to attack... but I'm not here to babysit

The three-time All-Star is not only adjusting to a new team and new scheme, but also he is playing in games for the first time since the 2020-21 playoffs. Simmons has a long way to get back to his old self — and even he can’t say exactly how long . “I don’t know. That’ll just come,” Simmons said. “Obviously, having back surgery and rehabbing, there’s a lot of things that physically I want to do that I’m not doing right now: getting to the rim, getting hit, things like that, and hitting other people. But that’s all going to come. We’ve got time. So in due time, it’ll come.” -via New York Post / October 7, 2022