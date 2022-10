Goran Dragic: 'I'm probably close to the end of my career'

“It means a lot,” Goran Dragic said. “I never thought I’m going to be in the league for 15 years. When I came to the league, it was not easy. I needed some time to adjust to this style of play and the culture and everything. But I always worked hard. I always tried to be better the next season. I feel like because of that I’m still here. “This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career. I just want to enjoy it and win games. I think this is a really awesome group that I’m a part of. Everybody is such a nice guy and having fun. And of course, now it’s all on us to start winning and it’s going to be much easier.”Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic