Goran Dragic: 'I'm probably close to the end of my career'

“It means a lot,” Goran Dragic said. “I never thought I’m going to be in the league for 15 years. When I came to the league, it was not easy. I needed some time to adjust to this style of play and the culture and everything. But I always worked hard. I always tried to be better the next season. I feel like because of that I’m still here. “This means I just want to enjoy basketball. I’m probably close to the end of my career. I just want to enjoy it and win games. I think this is a really awesome group that I’m a part of. Everybody is such a nice guy and having fun. And of course, now it’s all on us to start winning and it’s going to be much easier.”
Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Didn’t sign Dragic but did sign Campazzo” would be a tough sell to fans. – 12:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I was going to tweet about tonight’s House of the Dragon, but it was a little too tongue-in-cheek – 12:31 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caught Goran Dragic in street clothes on broadcast just before start of Bulls-Raptors. “Healthy rest” game for him, per Bulls PR. Billy Donovan has said repeatedly team will manage Dragic’s minutes carefully – 6:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not in Toronto but @NBCSChicago broadcast with @jasonbenetti and @34billy42 on the call showed Goran Dragic in street clothes for this affair. Donovan has talked about pacing Dragic, who is in game shape after competing at EuroBasket. – 6:23 PM
Dragić doesn’t know how much longer he has left. This season could be his last. He has no visions of pulling a LeBron and playing at 40. “I don’t know,” Dragić said, smiling. “You know, I played professionally when I was 15. It’s a lot of mileage that’s on my body. After every NBA season, I play for my national team for 12, 13 years. In those years, I didn’t have a break. Now, it’s a little bit different. But I’m still here. I’m still enjoying basketball. That’s the most important thing.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Goran Dragic, asked which of Bulls’ PG options has run most with 1st unit in practice: “Each day it’s different teams… Coach Billy wants to mix up the players so everybody gets a feel for each other. Probably we’re gonna see tomorrow who’s gonna play with which unit and how.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / October 3, 2022
But as much as stability, the Bulls hope Dragić raises the team’s sense of urgency. If the team’s oldest player will do whatever it takes to win, surely there will be a trickle-down effect to Dalen Terry, the baby of the crew. Dragić made it clear what still drives him. “It’s easy,” he said. “Every athlete, every basketball player wants to win a championship, and it’s the same thing with me. I’ve already been close with Miami. Unfortunately, I got hurt in the NBA Finals and it still — to this day I cannot sleep well because I want to be back. I still have that hunger and I feel good. I feel healthy. I’m 36 years old. I’m not the youngest anymore, but I still have that passion and that is the most important.” -via The Athletic / September 30, 2022
