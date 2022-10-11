Grizzlies vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 11, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 47, Orlando Magic 54 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 54, Memphis 47 pic.twitter.com/KCAcbsXB6A8:11 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first half:
7 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
50%
+15 +/- pic.twitter.com/g3kz7yuxHH8:10 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 54, Grizzlies 47.
Paolo Banchero: 13 points, 4 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 7 points, 3 rebounds – 8:09 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 54, Grizzlies 47
Banchero – 13 pts, 4 rebs
T-Ross – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Anthony – 7 pts, 3 rebs
Carter – 7 pts, 3 rebs, 6 asts
Franz Wagner – 7 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts – 8:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
half time in the O 🪄
MAGIC 54
GRIZZLIES 47 pic.twitter.com/sndLI5EzmN8:08 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Orlando 54 Memphis 47
Desmond Bane is the only bright spot offensively right now. He has 17 points. Ja Morant is 2-11 shooting and 0-4 on 3s. The bench unit plus Bane and Santi Aldama got the Grizz back in the game after being down 18. – 8:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 54, Grizzlies 47
Banchero: 13 points, 4 rebounds
F. Wagner: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Bane: 17 points
Morant: 7 points – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First look at Dillon Brooks at the four this preseason – 8:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol is on the board after finishing his own miss down low. He has 6 rebounds now. – 7:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Caleb Houstan checks out after 9 minutes with 5 points and 1 assist. – 7:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is being very aggressive inside the 3-point line. He’s had some good success inside the arc so far this preseason. That would be the next step in his evolution as a scorer. Looks good so far. – 7:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The debut episode of Howdy, Partners — a weekly YouTube show that ESPN bosses somehow thought was a good idea to give me — is up.
@Andrew Lopez is my guest as we discuss Zion’s Pelicans, Luka’s Mavs, Ja’s Grizzlies and the rest of the Southwest. youtube.com/watch?v=4OYjWo…7:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane is willing the Grizzlies back in this game. Encouraging to see. – 7:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this Bol Bol/Bamba/Banchero front court is League Pass heaven. – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Memphis 17
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff pic.twitter.com/0MOaWcFTE47:38 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
there is a chance–a chance!–the Magic won’t be a bottom-five offense this year. Maybe not even bottom-10. Surest way to get there is 65 games from Markelle Fultz. – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Grizzlies 17.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 5 assists
Terrence Ross; 5 points, 3 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 31, Grizzlies 17
Banchero: 9 points
F. Wagner: 3 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds
Clarke: 5 points
Morant: 3 points – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chuma O-Kay-Kay, Bol Bol and RJ Hampton are in now for the Magic. – 7:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting a Franz Wagner-Terrence Ross-Caleb Houstan-Mo Bamba-Wendell Carter Jr. lineup with Houstan and Bamba coming in for Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero. – 7:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Caleb Houstan and Mo Bamba are the first subs off the bench for the Magic. They replace Banchero and Anthony. – 7:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero’s already at 3 FTs midway through the 1Q.
Already taking advantage of his physicality in the post.
Magic leading 23-9. – 7:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not a good start at all for the Grizzlies. On both ends. – 7:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic are off to their best start this preseason up 23-9 on the Grizzlies.
Paolo Banchero has 9 pts and Wendell Carter Jr. has 7. – 7:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. hits a 3 to put the Magic up 23-9 with 5:21 left in the first. Grizzlies call timeout. – 7:25 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Love Wagner driving immediately on the pass, getting into the teeth of the D then hitting Carter on the lob.
Fun first six minutes for the Magic frontcourt. – 7:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
For the second time this preseason, John Konchar and Jake LaRavia are the first off the Grizzlies bench – 7:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Best start to a game the Magic have had this preseason.
Orlando leads Memphis 15-9. Paolo Banchero already has 6 points and is headed to the FT line after getting an and-1. – 7:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero hauls in the Cole Anthony miss and earns a trip to the line with a tough finish. He is up to 6 points plus the FT attempt. – 7:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Orlando Magic could be a fun team to watch in the 2022-23 season. I’m interested to see how Franz Wagner continues to develop. – 7:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Magic got some young hoopers – 7:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero knocks down a pull-up 2 for his first bucket in Amway Center. – 7:13 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jesus, Cole Anthony looks huge – 7:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz to Wendell alley-oop for the Magic’s first play against the Grizzlies.
That connection remains strong. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Grizzlies and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/CxJrvBN7yC7:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is the matchup I wanted to see for Santi Aldama the last time Memphis played Orlando. He’ll likely be matched up against Paolo Banchero, a 255-pound power forward. Aldama talks a lot about the work he put in on his body over the summer. A big, physical test today. – 7:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Orlando Magic
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis – 6:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ja Morant warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sI5S6dSF6:33 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Pregame in Orlando for @Memphis Grizzlies vs Magic for preseason Game 4 of 5. Same regular starters tonight as past two games, with Jenkins saying it’s dress rehearsal time for rotation. pic.twitter.com/9PPFG26Wlg6:21 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are on TV tonight. – 5:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Terrence Ross and Cole Anthony tonight vs. the Grizzlies. – 5:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The following will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic vs Memphis:
– Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)
– Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery)
– Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery)
– Jalen Suggs (left knee bone bruise)
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff5:20 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
PRESEASON GAME 4 vs MEMPHIS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣F: @Paolo Banchero
3️⃣4️⃣C: @Wendell Carter Jr.
3️⃣1️⃣G: @Terrence Ross
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
📲Bally Sports app; Bally Sports+
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Memphis: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
R.J. Hampton going through his pregame warmup ahead of Magic-Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/jys6iJo2kt5:13 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
RJ Hampton warming up prior to hosting the Grizzlies tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/WBHjCHmGLQ5:02 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. – 4:29 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I think Orlando has some of the best fans. They’re ride or die, no matter what we’ve got going on. I’m excited to give them the new-look @Orlando Magic right now.” – @Wendell Carter Jr. on the team’s home preseason opener: on.nba.com/3SSedhD2:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Check out the new series a behind-the-scenes all-access look, “NBA Rookies: The Future Starts Now” new episodes drop daily.
Go to the @NBA App 👇
https://t.co/cGxOT21JsA pic.twitter.com/hpOp0QwBD42:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new banner szn. you know the lingo 〽️ pic.twitter.com/vj8wwiTtpB2:11 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The last of my preseason roster preview columns.
Herrington: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s absence could be instructive for Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…1:27 PM

