Grizzlies vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“I think Orlando has some of the best fans. They’re ride or die, no matter what we’ve got going on. I’m excited to give them the new-look @Orlando Magic right now.” – @Wendell Carter Jr. on the team’s home preseason opener: on.nba.com/3SSedhD

Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. – 4:29 PM

The following will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic vs Memphis:– Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)– Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery)– Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery)– Jalen Suggs (left knee bone bruise)

Pregame in Orlando for @Memphis Grizzlies vs Magic for preseason Game 4 of 5. Same regular starters tonight as past two games, with Jenkins saying it’s dress rehearsal time for rotation. pic.twitter.com/9PPFG26Wlg

This is the matchup I wanted to see for Santi Aldama the last time Memphis played Orlando. He’ll likely be matched up against Paolo Banchero, a 255-pound power forward. Aldama talks a lot about the work he put in on his body over the summer. A big, physical test today. – 7:03 PM

The Orlando Magic could be a fun team to watch in the 2022-23 season. I’m interested to see how Franz Wagner continues to develop. – 7:14 PM

Paolo Banchero hauls in the Cole Anthony miss and earns a trip to the line with a tough finish. He is up to 6 points plus the FT attempt. – 7:20 PM

Best start to a game the Magic have had this preseason.Orlando leads Memphis 15-9. Paolo Banchero already has 6 points and is headed to the FT line after getting an and-1. – 7:21 PM

For the second time this preseason, John Konchar and Jake LaRavia are the first off the Grizzlies bench – 7:24 PM

Love Wagner driving immediately on the pass, getting into the teeth of the D then hitting Carter on the lob.Fun first six minutes for the Magic frontcourt. – 7:24 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. hits a 3 to put the Magic up 23-9 with 5:21 left in the first. Grizzlies call timeout. – 7:25 PM

The @Orlando Magic are off to their best start this preseason up 23-9 on the Grizzlies.Paolo Banchero has 9 pts and Wendell Carter Jr. has 7. – 7:25 PM

Not a good start at all for the Grizzlies. On both ends. – 7:26 PM

Paolo Banchero’s already at 3 FTs midway through the 1Q.Already taking advantage of his physicality in the post.Magic leading 23-9. – 7:28 PM

Caleb Houstan and Mo Bamba are the first subs off the bench for the Magic. They replace Banchero and Anthony. – 7:30 PM

there is a chance–a chance!–the Magic won’t be a bottom-five offense this year. Maybe not even bottom-10. Surest way to get there is 65 games from Markelle Fultz. – 7:37 PM

Desmond Bane is willing the Grizzlies back in this game. Encouraging to see. – 7:48 PM

Desmond Bane is being very aggressive inside the 3-point line. He’s had some good success inside the arc so far this preseason. That would be the next step in his evolution as a scorer. Looks good so far. – 7:49 PM

Bol Bol is on the board after finishing his own miss down low. He has 6 rebounds now. – 7:50 PM

First look at Dillon Brooks at the four this preseason – 8:03 PM

Halftime: Orlando 54 Memphis 47Desmond Bane is the only bright spot offensively right now. He has 17 points. Ja Morant is 2-11 shooting and 0-4 on 3s. The bench unit plus Bane and Santi Aldama got the Grizz back in the game after being down 18. – 8:08 PM

