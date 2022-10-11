James Harden on his new contract: 'It was the right decision'

James Harden, speaking inside the visitor’s locker room in Cleveland after a preseason win over the Cavaliers, said his new contract — which he can opt out of next summer in search of a bigger payday from the Sixers, or another club — was “the right decision not only for myself, but our organization, giving us a really good chance of putting the right pieces together.” “You do things, handle business on the court and off the court, and the money will always come back,” Harden said. “So, I’m fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am, and I’ll just continue to be me.”
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
In 2018-19, James Harden won the scoring title averaging 36.1 PPG. His usage rate was an astounding 40.5.
Now, in Philly, his usage rate is trending way, way down.
Harden’s USG Rate in PHI
’22 Reg Season: 24.7
’22 Postseason: 23.7
’23 Preseason: 21.7
(data via @RealGM) – 10:52 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
James Harden sat with me in Cleveland last night. I asked if he gets proper credit for giving back $14 million on his contact with Sixers?
‘Nope.’
My interview with the former MVP ahead of a pivotal season in Philly, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3678794/2022/1… – 8:40 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It’s hard to tell what these effort levels are on defense in preseason, but this was Harden’s best play tonight by a good bit imo. Allen’s a very good interior defender and Harden took the switch, beat him to the rim, and finished over a good contest. pic.twitter.com/MU3yo64DwM – 10:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers remain undefeated in the preseason, winning 113-97 in Cleveland.
Maxey: 19 PTS / 3-5 3fg
Harris: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
House: 10 PTS / 2 STL
Milton: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Thybulle: 9 PTS / 3-5 3fg / 2 STL – 9:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-50, at halftime in Cleveland.
Maxey: 17 PTS / 3-3 3fg
Harden: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Tucker: 6 PTS
Harris: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
House Jr.: 8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs turned up the defensive intensity in that second quarter, but Sixers still leading by double digits at the break. Maxey cooled off after a hot shooting start, and Harden is 2-for-6 from the floor but has five rebounds and three assists. – 8:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This is how Harden’s gravity as a scorer creates points without him actually doing anything. Garland takes a step too far away from home to take away the driving lane, and Harden rifles to House for a C/S. There was nothing there for House, and then Harden enters the picture. pic.twitter.com/89Z7ahjaXk – 8:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was a fun set from Doc with Tucker at the 5: Harden runs off the Iverson Cut for the empty side pick-and-roll (The Seth Curry Play) but Tucker pops right to his office in the corner. – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert starts the game guarding Philly’s James Harden. LeVert, who looks like he could be the starting small forward, is ready to channel his inner stopper — and looking forward to that responsibility.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/c… – 7:14 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert starts the game guarding Philly’s James Harden. LeVert, who looks like he could be the starting small forward, is ready to channel his inner stopper — and looking forward to that responsibility.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s at least twice in two games we’ve seen #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen switch onto James Harden and hold his own. – 7:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… via @SixersWire – 1:06 PM
“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” Harden said when asked, shaking his head for emphasis. “There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
What Philadelphia is asking of Harden is somewhat complicated. In that viral video of coach Doc Rivers and Harden talking at an early practice during training camp, Rivers told him he needed to get Embiid established and also find the room to dominate on his own — which in Houston meant numerous possessions of pounding the ball until he could get a 3-point look and/or draw contact. “That’s what we’re going through right now,” said Harden, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes against Cleveland. Embiid, a healthy scratch, didn’t make the trip. “The world knows how dominant Joel is, how versatile Joel is, and I’m playing with a sense of not even scoring but making guys better, making guys’ jobs a lot easier. That’s what I’m here for, whether it’s Joel or Tyrese or Tobias or anybody on our team.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022
Lauren Rosen: James Harden on what sets @Tyrese Maxey apart: “His work ethic. He puts the work in. He listens. He learns. He goes out there and continues to want to be better.” pic.twitter.com/ub4Q0GLUZR -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 10, 2022
