James Harden on his new contract: 'It was the right decision'

What Philadelphia is asking of Harden is somewhat complicated. In that viral video of coach Doc Rivers and Harden talking at an early practice during training camp, Rivers told him he needed to get Embiid established and also find the room to dominate on his own — which in Houston meant numerous possessions of pounding the ball until he could get a 3-point look and/or draw contact. “That’s what we’re going through right now,” said Harden, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes against Cleveland. Embiid, a healthy scratch, didn’t make the trip. “The world knows how dominant Joel is, how versatile Joel is, and I’m playing with a sense of not even scoring but making guys better, making guys’ jobs a lot easier. That’s what I’m here for, whether it’s Joel or Tyrese or Tobias or anybody on our team.” -via The Athletic / October 11, 2022