Jordan Poole hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green?

As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to. While Draymond Green has spoken out publicly about his actions and expressed regret at ever laying his hands on Jordan Poole, it doesn’t mean everything can go back to normal. According to Warriors journalist and Locked on Warriors podcast host Cyrus Saatsaz, the fractured relationship between Poole and Green has not been on the mend just yet. “I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond,” claimed Saatsaz in his appearance on the Locked on NBA podcast. “They haven’t spoken. He’s not happy — I don’t know how you could be — It’s a horrible look. The image of it is awful. It’s borderline emasculating.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Warriors Curry, Thompson Poole avg 64.4 ppg regular season, 63.4 playoffs. 2021-22 #NBA champs.
#Celtics Tatum, Brown, Smart 62.6 regular season, 64.1 playoffs.
#Suns Booker, Ayton, Paul 58.7 regular season/playoffs.
Can Booker, Ayton, Paul or Bridges avg. 62-65 this season? pic.twitter.com/8LGQLUATXN – 1:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev… – 1:00 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr addressed criticism that he’s more worried about the TMZ leak than the Draymond Green punch itself:
“I am concerned about both. They’re both a problem. The incident is a problem, the leak is a problem. I don’t rank these things.” – 12:05 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Stephen Jackson called Draymond Green’s punch a “sucker punch.” And so it will be. – 12:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There is under a week (10/17) for players from the 2019 NBA Draft to sign rookie scale extensions.
Some names to keep an eye on this week:
J. Poole GSW
C. Johnson PHX
G. Williams BOS
D. Hunter ATL
B. Clarke MEM
K. Porter Jr. HOU
M. Thybulle PHI
PJ Washington CHA
R. Hachimura WAS – 11:45 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Draymond fallout, a looming tanking problem, more; @Jeremy Woo on all things @VicW_32. Plus how good is Scoot Henderson? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Light Years session! Great times talking Draymond, LeBron, Barry Bonds and other topics with @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari ($) https://t.co/HQjK4cIwsy pic.twitter.com/gYwxrFoULM – 8:18 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Tampering podcast on the @AthleticNBAshow feed. Discussed the Draymond Green conflict facing the Warriors and the state of the Clippers with @Sam Amick and @Law Murray.
Listen: https://t.co/t4g7J4Qipf pic.twitter.com/ZGEKfIj7m4 – 10:26 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite 49 combined points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, it wasn’t enough against the Lakers on Sunday night in the preseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/war… – 10:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks x 2!
📋 Stream-of-Consciousness Record Picks for Every NBA Team
🍎 https://t.co/DxSiKCa4uM
✳️ https://t.co/3bTzhc4o7f
📺 https://t.co/EA9j3fvj1c
📋 Draymond, Poole, Dubs
🍎 https://t.co/drsoeeCBSJ
✳️ https://t.co/08ApVlZ8e4
📺 https://t.co/T068sVI1rK pic.twitter.com/ZwpNtGNwTH – 5:34 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Watched Jordan Poole workout on Monday after practice for about an hour. He’s extremely meticulous and intentional about every drill, move, and sequence. Really special talent. And when you match it with the work ethic, sky is the limit. pic.twitter.com/VOkVpTVHCN – 5:12 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– The 2023 entertainment value rankings
– @Ava Wallace on the Draymond Green punch fallout & the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
– Sign up here: wapo.st/postup – 4:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr’s primary message to the youngsters on the Warriors in the wake of the Draymond-JP incident last week: ‘This is not normal.’ – 4:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the Jordan Poole-James Wiseman combo: “I anticipate that they’ll play quite a bit together this season.” – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green announced he will be taking some time away from the Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/dra… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It won’t be me that’s breaking up The Beatles.”
Before this week’s fight at practice, Draymond Green discusses his contract situation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/XYOGTimccP – 3:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole put on a show against the Lakers in the preseason, scoring 25 points in 23 minutes. Here’s a look at all the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/10/hig… – 2:25 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This Draymond Green/Jordan Poole thing is not a normal NBA scuffle, and punches thrown in the workplace are pretty strange anyway. A conversation with @David Thorpe and @travmoran truehoop.com/p/the-nba-wher… – 1:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s a really intriguing pick-and-roll combination.”
Wrote about the dynamic duo of Jordan Poole and James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite 49 combined points from Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, it wasn’t enough against the Lakers on Sunday night in the preseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/war… – 1:01 PM
We spoke with “The Jet” out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the shocking footage of Green blasting Poole in the middle of a Warriors workout … and the NBA analyst told us that while it was “uncomfortable” to watch, it’s not nearly as serious as some think it is. Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger … telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen “at least twice a year on each team.” -via TMZ.com / October 11, 2022
“That behavior is uncommon in normal society, without question,” Smith said. “However, that behavior happens a lot in sports because of the physicality, the adrenaline, and all those things.” “I thought it was going to be worse when I saw the video. I was like, ‘Oh, they just got into a scuffle.'” -via TMZ.com / October 11, 2022
Stephen A. Smith: “I can tell you right now, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are a priority [for the Warriors. I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State. -via YouTube / October 10, 2022
