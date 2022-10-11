Kevin Durant to Ben Simmons: 'Who gives a s*** if you make it or miss it'

“Just trust in him, pass him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive,” Durant said. “I mean, I don’t do too much. Like I said, I’m not here to be babysitting anybody. Ben knows that if he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you make it or miss it? We just like you being aggressive, and he tells me the same thing.”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Nash had this to say about Ben Simmons’ progression back to full time play.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After almost a year and a half away from the game, Steve Nash knows that Ben Simmons is “not going to be at his best” early in the season —but as they have from the beginning, the Nets continue to stand behind Simmons and hope he will find his rhythm early espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash when asked if Ben Simmons will be in the dunker spot more than he was with Philly:
“I would think he has the ball or is rolling more.” – 1:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash on the balance between Ben Simmons finding his teammates and being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/FR5FQd3tsG1:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on his ideal minutes workload: “48 again.” – 1:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/kev…1:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Seth Curry shoot-off pic.twitter.com/PL5ZZ4E5rd12:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD when asked if he has a preferred number of minutes per night this season:
“48 per game.” – 12:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on the vibes in Brooklyn this training camp:
“The vibes have been straight. But who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or if we’re not playing well or if somebody gets injured. I think that’s what makes a team is how we stick together through those times.“ – 12:34 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Who’s the Bulls’ Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best ones have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq12:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players this NBA season. Got into Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson, and a whole bunch else. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q…11:50 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Ben Simmons shoots with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/XK733azWG211:46 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We really got a KD-like middy pull-up from Duncan in Memphis
Now Strus hit a one-legged pull-up tonight
What is happening? – 8:50 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Erik Slater @erikslater_
“We’ve got to be tougher”
Kyrie Irving said the Nets want to erase the narratives surrounding the team the last few years. Among those is a soft reputation across the NBA.
And based on their comments, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and Markieff Morris agree.clutchpoints.com/nets-news-weve…6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant arrives at Brooklyn’s practice in the park. pic.twitter.com/VHnyeU9XJF4:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I call conspiracy: Ben Simmons just won the Nets’ knockout tournament – 4:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
At the #Nets’ Practice in the Park, both of Steve Nash’s kids were wearing…Kevin Durant jerseys. pic.twitter.com/SsOBKgguNE3:55 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Know who actually inspired me the most is Kevin Durant”
Klay Thompson tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how @Kevin Durant inspired him to get back to his All-Star form.
Hear the @warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ pic.twitter.com/mKpwuv3lGn3:50 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton playing together offers legitimate fit concerns in Brooklyn’s new-look offense.
Steve Nash spoke on this Thursday and today. My latest on how the Nets could look to address the issue. clutchpoints.com/nets-how-brook…8:46 PM

“So we’re always feeding each other that type of energy and encouragement,” he continued. “From me to him to Kai (Irving) to Cam (Thomas) to Patty (Mills), we’re always talking to each other about ‘look, we need to be more aggressive to look to score the ball.’ I mean, that’s the name of the game, putting the ball in the hoop. So when Ben is aggressive to get downhill and looks for everybody and then puts the ball in the rim, that’s going to be a plus for our team. But I don’t have to tell him this every day. He knows what it is.” -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022
“The number one thing is to support him and be there for him, give him belief,” Nash said. We all believe in him. We all think that he’ll make a huge impact. Just gotta give him time. We gotta be patient with him, we hope it comes quickly, but in the event that it doesn’t we just gotta work through and stay patient and give him that confidence because it’s not easy, you know I can’t reiterate that enough.” -via Clutch Points / October 11, 2022

