LaMelo Ball has grade-two ankle sprain, expected to miss start of regular season

Shams Charania: Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball has Grade 2 ankle sprain, out for start of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/11/hor… – 4:52 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. – 4:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
LaMelo Ball has a left ankle sprain, MRI tests confirmed. The Hornets say he’ll resume basketball activities based on his response to rehab and treatment. – 4:26 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
MRI confirms a left ankle sprain for LaMelo Ball, per Hornets. Team says Ball will begin rehab and treatment. – 4:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball’s MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of a light ankle sprain. Charlotte says his return to full basketball activities will be determined. – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:20 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
From what we’ve seen in preseason, I’m really not sure why Clifford wouldn’t consider starting Nick Richards. He’s a better lob fit next to Lamelo and will prop up the defense. – 12:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” regarding LaMelo Ball after Ball left Monday’s preseason game with an ankle injury.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said "fingers crossed" regarding LaMelo Ball after Ball left Monday's preseason game with an ankle injury.
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo got injured in the #Hornets preseason loss to Washington and didn’t return.
“It’s just tough seeing your brother go down like that,” Terry Rozier said. “Especially the franchise, a big part of this team.”
More reaction and what we know:
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said “fingers crossed” with LaMelo’s ankle. Said he’s definitely out for Wednesday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia, as is Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/MnktX3D0QI – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained left ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/hor… – 9:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LaMelo Ball apparently went down with a left ankle injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/bKVjjb7PfI – 9:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
dammit, looks like we lost Porzingis and LaMelo to ankle sprains in same game. – 8:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of Charlotte's game tonight after sustaining a left ankle sprain.
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the rest of Charlotte's game tonight after sustaining a left ankle sprain.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return tonight against Washington Wizards. – 8:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo heading to the locker room after rolling his left ankle after coming down on a Wizards player. pic.twitter.com/GdJIcdKKHr – 8:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This was called for out of bounds, NOT a travel… How many steps LaMelo!?😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6yjR4M57a – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @hornets HC Steve Clifford says LaMelo Ball came in to arena today for treatment, will not travel to Philadelphia for final preseason game. He will undergo imaging this afternoon and more updates will be provided as available. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / October 11, 2022
Bally Sports: Hornets: LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s preseason game. -via Twitter / October 10, 2022
