Marvin Bagley: Cade Cunningham is an All-Star-level player

Marvin Bagley: He’s going to do what Cade does. Cade’s a great player. He’s an All-Star-level player. When I first got here, I saw that really quickly. It’s fun playing with a guy like that whose IQ is high up there and who’s unselfish like him, who can do so many things out there and open up things for the rest of us. I’m excited to see the season he’ll have and what we have as a group.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like Duren (left shoulder) is back out there getting shots up with Stewart and Bagley. pic.twitter.com/BhMhSdbyk3 – 12:59 PM
Looks like Duren (left shoulder) is back out there getting shots up with Stewart and Bagley. pic.twitter.com/BhMhSdbyk3 – 12:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
This feels like the losing end of 15 innings. Despite a baffling call to go for it on fourth down, #Chargers hold on for 30-28 victory over the #Browns as Cade York’s 54-yard FG is wide right with 11 seconds left. – 4:03 PM
This feels like the losing end of 15 innings. Despite a baffling call to go for it on fourth down, #Chargers hold on for 30-28 victory over the #Browns as Cade York’s 54-yard FG is wide right with 11 seconds left. – 4:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Put a hold on that statue: Cade York’s 45-yard field goal attempt is wide right. #Browns lead #Chargers 21-17 at half. – 2:32 PM
Put a hold on that statue: Cade York’s 45-yard field goal attempt is wide right. #Browns lead #Chargers 21-17 at half. – 2:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nine predictions for the Pistons in 2022-23: Cade Cunningham will receive significant All-Star attention, Isaiah Livers will lead the team in 3-point percentage and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:46 AM
Nine predictions for the Pistons in 2022-23: Cade Cunningham will receive significant All-Star attention, Isaiah Livers will lead the team in 3-point percentage and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:46 AM
More on this storyline
Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through. At the end of the day, something I learned is it’s not about what I want. It’s what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned a lot of lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I’m grateful for every moment. I’m grateful for being here still on an NBA team and still playing basketball, which I’ve loved to do since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: The Pistons’ probable starters for tonight, per the game notes: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 4, 2022
James Edwards III: Ivey on playing with Cade: “It’s going to be fun; energetic. It’s going to be special.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / September 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.