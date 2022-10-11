Patrick Beverley on fighting: 'That should never happen'

When it comes to teammates fighting, Beverley thinks it’s wrong. It has never happened on any team that he played for. “That should have never happened. At all. That should never happen,” he said. “Fights. No,” Beverley said when asked if fights ever happened on his teams. “You argue with, fighting – no. You’re professionals, that’s a line you don’t cross.”
Source: TalkBasket
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s starters (missing three typical starters) outscored GSW’s starters, the 4th straight preseason game they’ve done so.
Game will change now as the bench rotation tonight (since LeBron, Westbrook, Beverley, Brown Jr. and Schroder are all out) features several rookies. – 9:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers started AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie and also Juan Toscano-Anderson against his former team tonight in Golden State. LeBron, Russ and Beverley were given the night off by coach Darvin Ham. – 8:46 PM
Dalton Johnson: No LeBron, no Westbrook, no Pat Bev, no Troy Brown Jr., no Dennis Schroeder tonight for the Lakers vs. the Warriors -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / October 9, 2022
Mike Trudell: In addition to LeBron, vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will sit tonight. It was planned rest for them as they ramp up to the regular season opener. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 9, 2022
