Spurs vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 11, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 44, Utah Jazz 28 (Q2 09:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
Eric Walden @tribjazz
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Mike Conley @mconley11
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
