Thunder vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) play against the Detroit Pistons (2-2) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday October 11, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 54, Detroit Pistons 57 (Half)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Watch Jaden Ivey this entire clip.
Never gave up on the play 👏 pic.twitter.com/w4roRWLtfU – 8:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Young Thunder core vs young Pistons core has felt like an even matchup through one half.
Course OKC is missing two kinda big core pieces in SGA and Chet Holmgren. – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 57, Thunder 54.
Joseph: 9 points
Cunningham: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Bey: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Hayes: 8 points, 4 assists – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 57, Thunder 54
Cory Joseph: 9 points
Killian Hayes/Cade Cunningham/Saddiq Bey: 8p each
Detroit is 8-21 (40 percent) from 3 – 8:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 57, #Thunder 54.
Joseph: 9 pts, 2 asts
Cunningham: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts
Bey: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 4 asts – 8:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams has been excellent tonight. His passing, finishing, defense, it’s all been there. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey and Tre Mann just met at the rim. It’s a jump ball, but Ivey really won. – 8:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The steal, the pass, the dunk📈 @Jaden Ivey x @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/sF4ydhzNoI – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
that man is slippery
@JdubPSCEO | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/hEdZVuwXW4 – 8:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. More than just a name in common. They take charges on the defensive end. It just means more. – 8:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Reminder that Jalen Williams said long before OKC drafted him that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the NBA players he was most like.
JDub just had back to back finishes at the rim that were very Shai-ish. – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey pulled a Grand Theft Avarado and added some sauce on a pass to Saddiq for a dunk. Pistons up 8 with 3:29 left in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey put some zest on that pass. Pistons 55, Thunder 47 with 3:29 to play until halftime – 7:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
A 4-point trip for the squad ⚡️
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/HQyU9nF8v0 – 7:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stanley Umude is doing things. Should be a good player for the Cruise. – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Killian Hayes owns a piece of the Thunder franchise.
He’s got 8 points and 4 assists in 10 minutes so far. His career high of 26 points came against OKC late last season. – 7:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Started with the weak-side screen!
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/D1N1QhGtMq – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Killian Hayes: 8 PTS / 2 AST
🔹@Cory Joseph: 6 PTS / 1 AST
🔹@SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 3 REB
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/FqlLJByahr – 7:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 45, Thunder 39 with 7:29 to play until halftime. Pistons are 8-17 from 3 so far – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Braxton Key is currently playing the 5 because Detroit has no other options at the moment.
The irony lol – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice post pass from Stew. McGruder missed the shot, though.
Oh, and Killian Hayes got a tech for arguing a call on Isaiah Stewart, I believe. – 7:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a right knee injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 7:42 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Marvin Bagley III (right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 7:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cory Joseph drills his third 3-pointer of the night. The Pistons are 6-of-14 from beyond the arc tonight. – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit has been really good with its kick-outs so far. A lot of passes to open shooters. They’re shooting well but should be shooting better based on the quality of shots. – 7:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Power up, Baze 💪
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/HukJZ0r88U – 7:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of 1st quarter: #Pistons 32, #Thunder 28.
Hayes: 8 pts, 2 asts
Joseph: 6 pts, 1 ast
Bey: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Thunder 28
Killian Hayes came in and did some work: 8 points and 2 assists in just five minutes
Saddiq Bey: 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
Detroit is 5-12 from 3 – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 32, Thunder 28.
Hayes: 8 points (3-3 overall, 2-2 from 3), 2 assists
Joseph: 6 points
Bey: 5 points – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know that Giddey bucket was for me. He might as well just pointed to me after. – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
a scoop and a score
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/n6wPR6ZYNz – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CoJo and Killian are a combined 4 for 4 from 3. Pistons lead by eight. – 7:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hayes knocks down another 3 and the Pistons have a 27-22 lead over the Thunder. Cory Joseph with the assist. – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren has three first-quarter fouls. Beef Stew, who just checked out, now has to check back in with Noel and now Bagely out. – 7:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort just beat prized rookie center Jalen Duren on a jump ball.
Dort is 6’3″
Duren is 6’10” – 7:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder knock down the first four buckets from downtown 👌
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/59A9Umx6Sn – 7:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marvin Bagley III exited the game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS – 7:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Things you want to see from Isaiah Stewart at 4 aside from shooting: Being able to make something happen off the dribble when run off the line and proper entry passes. He’s done both in these first six minutes – 7:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons trail 16-15 with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Ivey’s doing a little bit of everything with 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts and a block. – 7:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Crafty finish by Jalen Williams who is back down to just one shooting sleeve. He wore two Sunday. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey blocked Dort, pushed the pace and found Saddiq Bey for a 3. – 7:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.
Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Start this thing up then @Josh Giddey 👌
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/5rzJtP27S5 – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart got ran off the 3-point line, put the ball on the floor and finished a crazy shot in the paint… – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That’s really unfortunate. The injury bug continues to bite the Pistons. – 7:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He’s being helped off the floor. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley just took a spill and he’s hurt. He can’t put any pressure on that right leg. He’s being helped off the court by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Marvin Bagley came down hard on his right knee, maybe on a wet spot. Barely putting weight on it. Going straight to the locker room – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim are helping him off of the floor – 7:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q
Being helped off the floor – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, did a serious split and looks to have really hurt his knee. He’s getting helped up. – 7:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
First shot of the game: Josh Giddey splashes a 3.
Tip of the hat to Chip Engelland every time Giddey hits one now. – 7:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
DET basketball is comin’ up!
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Cade Cunningham
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Marvin Bagley
🔹 @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/QlZtkllWBa – 6:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart – 6:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (hip) is not warming up with the team. – 6:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram essentially missed one-third of the 2021-22 regular season. He played in 55 games, one fewer than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was shut down with weeks left in the season when OKC smashed the gas on its tank. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝I’m expecting the game to be very competitive from the jump…I’m really excited to see how we respond in this different environment.❞
Coach Daigneault addresses media ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Pistons 🎥 pic.twitter.com/CSxNLvDQgo – 6:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting some pregame shooting in. pic.twitter.com/mu9cGRAgso – 6:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He just never shrunk in any situation”
@Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault tells @Vincent Goodwill what impressed him the most from @Josh Giddey‘s rookie year and what he will improve on this season.
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/NNSxLKFzBZ – 6:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
National Coming Out Day is a day to bring awareness that LGBTQ+ people exist everywhere.
The Detroit Pistons are proud allies and are here to support you no matter what step of your journey you are on. pic.twitter.com/HVKoKTEU5W – 6:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo (quad) won’t play tonight, Casey said. He’s still “gimpy,” but if it were a regular season game he’d probably play. They’re being cautious – 5:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers, who has been battling a nagging hip injury, reminds him of a young Shane Battier. – 5:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren is good to go for tonight against the Thunder. – 5:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The final preseason road slate begins tonight in Detroit, as the Thunder will look to carry over its intensity and dominance on both ends of the floor.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide you with today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/1uy6n4RWoK – 3:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey embracing the speed, physicality of the NBA: bit.ly/3rLuTLR – 3:51 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the young Pistons chasing the Bad Boys legacy. Then @Jamal Collier + I break down DET’s outlook. Finally @Marc J. Spears + @kendra__andrews bring intel galore on Draymond/Poole/GSW
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RMEjBu – 2:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder roster projection 2.0 a week away from the regular season #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/11/okl… – 1:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Being able to be blessed with an extension…it’s a dream to be honest.❞
This past summer, Kenrich Williams signed a multi-year contract extension that he describes as “the best feeling ever.” 😌 pic.twitter.com/HRGTIwjERY – 1:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I can’t wait for him to be healthy and be back on the floor with us”
@Josh Giddey shares with @Vincent Goodwill why he is excited to play with @Chet Holmgren.
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/6ElnxxzsVT – 1:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The 2022 Pistons burn to be great. Their goal is build a new era of Detroit basketball. They share a deep-seated hunger to turn things around NOW.
@MirinFader: theringer.com/nba/2022/10/11… – 1:16 PM
