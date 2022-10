Thunder vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The 2022 Pistons burn to be great. Their goal is build a new era of Detroit basketball. They share a deep-seated hunger to turn things around NOW.

Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren is good to go for tonight against the Thunder. – 5:19 PM

Hamidou Diallo (quad) won’t play tonight, Casey said. He’s still “gimpy,” but if it were a regular season game he’d probably play. They’re being cautious – 5:25 PM

Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM

First shot of the game: Josh Giddey splashes a 3.Tip of the hat to Chip Engelland every time Giddey hits one now. – 7:12 PM

Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, did a serious split and looks to have really hurt his knee. He’s getting helped up. – 7:13 PM

Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1QBeing helped off the floor – 7:14 PM

Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim are helping him off of the floor – 7:14 PM

Marvin Bagley came down hard on his right knee, maybe on a wet spot. Barely putting weight on it. Going straight to the locker room – 7:14 PM

Marvin Bagley just took a spill and he’s hurt. He can’t put any pressure on that right leg. He’s being helped off the court by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 PM

Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He’s being helped off the floor. – 7:14 PM

Isaiah Stewart got ran off the 3-point line, put the ball on the floor and finished a crazy shot in the paint… – 7:17 PM

Crafty finish by Jalen Williams who is back down to just one shooting sleeve. He wore two Sunday. – 7:21 PM

Things you want to see from Isaiah Stewart at 4 aside from shooting: Being able to make something happen off the dribble when run off the line and proper entry passes. He’s done both in these first six minutes – 7:24 PM

Duren has three first-quarter fouls. Beef Stew, who just checked out, now has to check back in with Noel and now Bagely out. – 7:29 PM

Hayes knocks down another 3 and the Pistons have a 27-22 lead over the Thunder. Cory Joseph with the assist. – 7:31 PM

I know that Giddey bucket was for me. He might as well just pointed to me after. – 7:34 PM

END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Thunder 28Killian Hayes came in and did some work: 8 points and 2 assists in just five minutesSaddiq Bey: 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assistsDetroit is 5-12 from 3 – 7:36 PM

Detroit has been really good with its kick-outs so far. A lot of passes to open shooters. They’re shooting well but should be shooting better based on the quality of shots. – 7:40 PM

Cory Joseph drills his third 3-pointer of the night. The Pistons are 6-of-14 from beyond the arc tonight. – 7:41 PM

Nice post pass from Stew. McGruder missed the shot, though.Oh, and Killian Hayes got a tech for arguing a call on Isaiah Stewart, I believe. – 7:44 PM

Braxton Key is currently playing the 5 because Detroit has no other options at the moment.The irony lol – 7:45 PM

Pistons 45, Thunder 39 with 7:29 to play until halftime. Pistons are 8-17 from 3 so far – 7:47 PM

I think Killian Hayes owns a piece of the Thunder franchise.He’s got 8 points and 4 assists in 10 minutes so far. His career high of 26 points came against OKC late last season. – 7:48 PM

Jaden Ivey pulled a Grand Theft Avarado and added some sauce on a pass to Saddiq for a dunk. Pistons up 8 with 3:29 left in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM

Reminder that Jalen Williams said long before OKC drafted him that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the NBA players he was most like.JDub just had back to back finishes at the rim that were very Shai-ish. – 8:02 PM

Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. More than just a name in common. They take charges on the defensive end. It just means more. – 8:03 PM

Young Thunder core vs young Pistons core has felt like an even matchup through one half.Course OKC is missing two kinda big core pieces in SGA and Chet Holmgren. – 8:08 PM

