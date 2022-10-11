Zion Williamson on the criticism over his weight: 'I was in dark places at times'

Zion Williamson is out of shape, they said (albeit in much harsher terms). Zion isn’t committed to the game. Zion isn’t committed to New Orleans. Zion is detached from his teammates. The physical recovery was hard enough. The negativity was suffocating. “I was in dark places at times,” Williamson says, “because I couldn’t play basketball. I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit.”
Source: Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Richardson did not travel to Utah after suffering a minor knee injury on Sunday vs. New Orleans. Also, the charge Zach Collins drew against Zion Williamson is what landed him in the league’s concussion protocols. – 1:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“He leaned hard on the 56-year-old Weatherspoon (“she’s like my big sister”) & assistant coach Corey Brewer (“my people for life”)”
Reading this line from Howard Beck’s SI story explains why Zion Williamson received such warm looks from T-Spoon/CB during Pels 1st preseason game. pic.twitter.com/r2gxfXZsmN – 12:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players this NBA season. Got into Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson, and a whole bunch else. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q… – 11:50 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Zion Williamson traveled a long and torturous journey over the last 17 months and admits, “I was in dark places at times.” But he remade himself along the way — physically, emotionally and mentally.
My cover story for @SInow:
si.com/nba/2022/10/11… – 11:13 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No concern about any rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy hits 7 threes! More space incoming?
🏀 Injuries starting to pile up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/pCGOa1gm3B – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No concern about any rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy hits 7 threes! More space incoming?
🏀 Injuries starting to pile up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/5P0UKsOsRQ – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No concern about any rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy hits 7 threes! More space incoming?
🏀 Injuries starting to pile up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/269QXdrRWh – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No concern about any rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy hits 7 threes! More space incoming?
🏀 Injuries starting to pile up for the Pelicans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/YL96EeTxw0 – 8:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No reason to be concerned about Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy hits 7 3’s
https://t.co/432kznwmzD pic.twitter.com/1D4aIyVbwk – 9:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 111, Spurs 97
Murphy 27 pts (7-10 3PT) & 8 rebs
Marshall 15 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 14 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 8 pts, 9 rebs & 5 assts
Pels improve to 3-0 in the preseason – 9:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Assuming Zion Williamson is done for the night, here’s his final stat line:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
3-7 FG
1-1 3PT
1-2 FT
24 minutes – 8:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What should be the final numbers from Pels starters:
Trey: 27p, 7r, 2a, 10/14 FG, 7/10 3P
Zion: 8p, 9r, 5a
JV: 14p, 5r, 2a
Herb: 3p, 3s, 2a
Devonte: 11p, 6a, 3/7 3P – 8:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are just pouring it ON. Lead has exploded to 79-57 following a bunch of threes — Trey’s up to 7 made triples on the night. And Zion Williamson is filling up the boxscore in other ways:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
1 three – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson checks out with 24 minutes played. Willie Green said he wanted starters in the mid 20s tonight.
Zion leaves with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 steal on 3/7 FG. He was 1/2 from the line and made his only 3-pt attempt. Created lots of open looks. – 8:35 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Second half quality has been so much better after a few early turnovers. Really good half — even against a bad team. Great recognition in transition from Zion to hit Trey early and then Trey makes an extra pass to Graham in corner. -MP – 8:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
I’ve always thought the best signature shoe designs embody the player and feel like an extension of their style and game.
The Zion 2 nails that imo. pic.twitter.com/OJvXdjEccA – 8:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, I am not worried at all about anything with Zion after this preseason – 8:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was visibly frustrated after getting called for his second offensive foul. The way he is officiated was a big storyline before his foot injury. Lest we forget… youtube.com/watch?v=J9VkDJ… – 8:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 50, Spurs 44
Murphy 18 pts (4-7 3PT)
Valanciunas 7 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 6 pts (2-6 FG), 6 rebs & 4 assts
Marshall 7 pts – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones knocked on his you know what on a drive by Zion Williamson at the buzzer. Several teammates came by to check on Tre, but he got up on his own power.
Pelicans lead 50-44 at the break. – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson shocked he didn’t receive a whistle on his drive to end the first half, putting his hands over his face momentarily.
Pelicans up 50-44 at halftime. – 8:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
You can see the Zion Williamson effect in full display on these wide open 3’s the Pels are getting. Now imagine that with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum out there with him. Let’s please just get to opening night – 7:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The amount of open looks Zion is generating for the Pelicans offense is insane. – 7:42 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
You can see how much it makes sense to have Zion do DHOs with the guards or other primary scorers — will force Zion’s man to perimeter to contest someone like BI or CJ pulling up, creating gaps for Zion’s drives. A way to keep the top-tier offensive players involved. -MP – 7:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
saving Williamson for the Team USA Eliminated MLS Guy Camp #RCTID – 6:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Casual reminder that…
– Joel Embiid is the most prolific per-36 scorer in NBA history.
– Zion Williamson is the most efficient volume scorer in NBA history.
– 9 of the top 11 all-time per-36 scorers are active.
The league is in an awesome place. pic.twitter.com/dUro5jxIYv – 11:40 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
good to see zion is still annihilating people with that high post rip move – 10:57 AM
The toll grew so heavy that Williamson could hardly mask the strain. After a home game one night, as he walked out of the Smoothie King Center, he ran into Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, a close friend and confidant. “Hey, are you O.K.?” she asked. “No,” Williamson replied, “I’m not.” “And when he said no, he just fell into my arms,” Weatherspoon says. A long conversation followed—part counseling session, part pep talk, unconditional support mixed with moments of tough love. And many tears shed along the way. -via Sports Illustrated / October 11, 2022
The what/where/when/how of Williamson’s recovery are topics he prefers to keep private, which also partially explains his two-month stays in Portland and Fort Lauderdale. “I don’t like people to know my next move,” he says. Nor does he want to reveal anything about his training, his diet, his weight, his sprint times or the skills he’s been quietly honing all these months off the radar. “I’m one of those people that I like to show you more than I tell you,” Williamson says. “Because I feel like when I tell, it doesn’t even feel humble at all. So,”—and here he claps for emphasis—“I have to show the world.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 11, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green last night on Zion: “You got Z getting guys wide open looks because of the gravity the creates on the basketball floor. … He’s such a willing passer. He can find the open man. It’s up to our guys to knock down shots, which they did.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 10, 2022
