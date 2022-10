Zion Williamson on the criticism over his weight: 'I was in dark places at times'

Zion Williamson is out of shape, they said (albeit in much harsher terms). Zion isn’t committed to the game. Zion isn’t committed to New Orleans. Zion is detached from his teammates. The physical recovery was hard enough. The negativity was suffocating. “I was in dark places at times,” Williamson says, “because I couldn’t play basketball. I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit.”Source: Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated