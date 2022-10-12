Availability of Jalen Duren at draft led Pistons to stop pursuing DeAndre Ayton?

The Detroit Pistons were linked to a potential pursuit of Deandre Ayton this offseason, but the availability of Jalen Duren at the draft is believed to have led them to change direction. “The Ayton thing, I think they were going to be the Ayton offer sheet team until Jalen Duren fell to them at 13,” said Zach Lowe.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng just dusted Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on back to back drives to the rim. – 9:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams takes Jalen Duren, the player many thought OKC should’ve drafted at #12, off the dribble for a tough And-1 finish at the rim. – 8:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Duren just learned the dumb NBA rule that doesn’t allow free throws when fouled going for a lob dunk – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC vs Detroit features several hyped players from the 2022 NBA Draft class.
#5 overall pick Jaden Ivey is going to be awesome.
#13 overall pick Jalen Duren will be too.
But #12 overall pick Jalen Williams has hands down been the best rookie in this game. – 8:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren starts the second half after sitting the entire second quarter with three fouls – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort just beat prized rookie center Jalen Duren on a jump ball.
Dort is 6’3″
Duren is 6’10” – 7:29 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.
Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren is good to go for tonight against the Thunder. – 5:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Warriors Curry, Thompson Poole avg 64.4 ppg regular season, 63.4 playoffs. 2021-22 #NBA champs.
#Celtics Tatum, Brown, Smart 62.6 regular season, 64.1 playoffs.
#Suns Booker, Ayton, Paul 58.7 regular season/playoffs.
Can Booker, Ayton, Paul or Bridges avg. 62-65 this season? pic.twitter.com/8LGQLUATXN – 1:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns stories:
“Monty and I are talking.” https://t.co/d13lTPRnZB
Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder https://t.co/3lTLrEigN7
#Nuggets PA calls Deandre Jordan Deandre Ayton in starting lineups https://t.co/TABrcoJXTX
5 takeaways from loss at Denver https://t.co/B0Xu8mZFnJ pic.twitter.com/xbSkdBSU5l – 10:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Denver announcer introduce DeAndre Jordan as Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/11/wat… – 8:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as #Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups after the team had Amir Coffey’s photo on big screen when introducing Devin Booker last season (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 81 #Nuggets 78 end of 3rd.
PHX: Booker 20, Ayton 19 (four points in 3rd), Bridges 14.
DEN: Hyland 16, Ish Smith and Brown 12 each. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 3 heading into the 4Q. Devin Booker not shooting well (5-17 FG) but has 20 points because he’s getting to the line (8-8 FT). Deandre Ayton having a great two-way game with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block – 11:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That’s Denver’s best defensive quarter of the preseason. Held Phoenix to 22 points with the Suns starters playing heavy minutes. Paul, Booker, Bridges, Ayton all up near 30 minutes already through three quarters. – 11:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ish Smith just absolutely dusted DeAndre Ayton in isolation. That was fun. – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 59, #Nuggets 54 H
PHX: Ayton 15 pts, 8 rebs, Bridges 12 (3-of-5 from 3), Booker 11. Team: Suns 7-18 on 3s. OUT: Johnson (thumb), Payne (finger), Shamet (hip), Saric (personal).
DEN: Hyland 14, Porter Jr. 7. Team: Nuggets 8-19 on 3s. OUT: Jokic (wrist), Murray (hamstring). – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 5 at the half. Whole group looks a lot sharper compared to the first two games and ready for opening night IMO. Ayton with 15/8 on 7-of-10 shooting in 15 minutes. – 10:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 5 at halftime. Deandre Ayton with 15 points and 8 rebounds (7-9 FG), Mikal Bridges with 12 points (3-5 3P) and Devin Booker with 11 (6-6 FT) – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig tracked down rebound and found cutting Ayton for bucket.
Fouled on play. Ayton with FT.
#Suns up 57-51. – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Porter Jr. on the dunk, but Ayton with the fadeaway over Jordan.
#Suns back up one., 47-46, a little under six minutes left in half. – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 5 at the end of the 1Q. Going 7-for-11 sure helps. Love the quick trigger from Mikal Bridges (9 points, 3-6 3P), and Deandre Ayton being involved early (8 points, 5 rebounds) – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember last season when #Nuggets had Amir Coffey’s face on big screen when introducing Devin Booker.
“That was disrespectful.”
Tonight, Nuggets introduced their center, DeAndre Jordan, as Deandre Ayton, #Suns starting center.
Wait for it.
Jordan’s reaction is priceless. pic.twitter.com/wO1obwLGcg – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bones Hyland over Booker.
Paul to Ayton on lob.
Bruce Brown 3.
Mikal Bridges 3.
Hyland 3. #Suns down 3. – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hey @ChrisMarlowe.
FYI on Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams status.
Also Josh Okogie available tonight. Hasn’t played all preseason with left hamstring strain. #Suns
bit.ly/3rKeeZ3 – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets commentators just said Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton “haven’t spoken in over a year.”
A) No
B) That’s not what was reported in the first place
C) That was literally cleared up today
D) This is how people get misinformed and blame “the media” – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I believe they just called Deandre Jordan, Deandre Ayton in the starting lineups. #Suns #Nuggets – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Oh, man. #Nuggets starters just got announced. Last up was DeAndre Jordan. Was announced as DeAndre Ayton.
Preseason for everyone. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ PA announcer just called DeAndre Jordan “DeAndre Ayton” during pregame intros. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Talked with Deandre Ayton about more than if he and Monty Williams have talked.
“I love that dude.” on Victor Wembanyama
“We’re really over that shit.” on Game 7
“I train my family not to take anything personal.” on offseason
And so much more. #Suns ➡️ https://t.co/d13lTPAkXB pic.twitter.com/Ct360XTU3G – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Nuggets
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain) available. Has yet to play in the preseason. – 8:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, ‘Everything is back to normal’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/10/dea… – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest with Jae Crowder trade rumors, Deandre Ayton and more!
Come hang out: https://t.co/Exl9zJfFmQ pic.twitter.com/f8zxFgUW2X – 4:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, most def. I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed.”
Deandre Ayton when asked if he and Monty Williams have talked
“Monty and I are talking“ #Suns https://t.co/GajEGtwpv5 pic.twitter.com/jxut8XH6gJ – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We talk man’: #Suns big Deandre Ayton addresses relationship with Monty Williams, offseason and more in exclusive 1-on-1 interview with @azcentral (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:14 PM
“Which I don’t think they expected to be in play for them at that level. I mean I know they didn’t. And once that happened, I think they said ‘Okay, we’re just going to roll with what we got. We’re not going to clutter our center rotation.’ “Absent that, if they don’t get Duren, I think they would have been the Ayton offer sheet team. I would have loved that move for them.” -via RealGM / October 12, 2022
DeAndre Jordan’s reaction to being called Deandre Ayton is priceless 🤣 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / October 11, 2022
“I mean, we [Monty Williams and Ayton] talk, man,” Deandre Ayton said. “At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day (Sept. 26) just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.” -via Arizona Republic / October 10, 2022
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (shoulder) will play. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 11, 2022
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (shoulder) and Hamidou Diallo (Quad) didn’t practice today. Said Duren’s isn’t serious. Hami has to nurse the injury -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 9, 2022
