Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

October 12, 2022

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Boston Celtics have waived Brodric Thomas, @hoopshype has learned. Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Celtics last season.
JD Shaw: The Celtics have officially signed Brodric Thomas ahead of training camp, according to his agency @OvertimeAgent. Thomas spent last season on a two-way contract. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 24, 2022
If Brodric Thomas, who was on a two-way contract last season, and veteran Denzel Valentine are added to the training camp roster as expected, that would leave Boston two guys short of the camp maximum of 20. A league source said that the final tweaks would probably not be made until early September. Training camp will begin Sept. 27. -via Boston Globe / August 22, 2022

