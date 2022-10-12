Celtics waive Brodric Thomas

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Boston Celtics have waived Brodric Thomas, @hoopshype has learned. Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Celtics last season.
JD Shaw: The Celtics have officially signed Brodric Thomas ahead of training camp, according to his agency @OvertimeAgent. Thomas spent last season on a two-way contract. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 24, 2022
Keith Smith: The Boston Celtics have officially signed Brodric Thomas. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 23, 2022
If Brodric Thomas, who was on a two-way contract last season, and veteran Denzel Valentine are added to the training camp roster as expected, that would leave Boston two guys short of the camp maximum of 20. A league source said that the final tweaks would probably not be made until early September. Training camp will begin Sept. 27. -via Boston Globe / August 22, 2022
