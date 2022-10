Draymond Green fined, expected to play in preseason finale vs. Nuggets

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night that Draymond Green will rejoin Golden State on Thursday and that the All-Star forward has been fined for the practice altercation that took place last week . Green will not be suspended for the incident, which involved him swinging a punch at teammate Jordan Poole. He is expected to play in the preseason finale Friday against the Nuggets and on opening night next Tuesday against the Lakers.Source: The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic