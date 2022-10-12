Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (2-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 65, Cleveland Cavaliers 65 (Q3 03:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This Trae Young pass was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/woMf2ZUuE6 – 8:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens has five fouls with 8:01 left in the third quarter of this one. – 8:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
threes to start the third
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ogKn0ABKcA – 8:27 PM
threes to start the third
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs sending out the same five they started with for the second half. Okoro, Stevens, Allen, Mitchell, and Garland. – 8:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Combined for nine threes in the first half.
@Cedi Osman | 4 3PT
@Darius Garland | 3 3PT
@Isaac Okoro | 2 3PT pic.twitter.com/M6BhJt61BO – 8:21 PM
Combined for nine threes in the first half.
@Cedi Osman | 4 3PT
@Darius Garland | 3 3PT
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. Bickerstaff told me pregame they’re looking to give Isaac Okoro ‘more freedom’ this year. They want him to be ‘more involved’ and want him ‘to be more attack minded.’
Okoro’s got 12 points, including a couple of corner threes in the first half. #Cavs – 8:13 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff told me pregame they’re looking to give Isaac Okoro ‘more freedom’ this year. They want him to be ‘more involved’ and want him ‘to be more attack minded.’
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Cavs 51, Hawks 41
Capela 8 pts, 13 rebs
Hunter 8 pts, 5 rebs
Murray 7 pts – 8:08 PM
HALF: Cavs 51, Hawks 41
Capela 8 pts, 13 rebs
Hunter 8 pts, 5 rebs
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The good news from the first half is that the #Cavs looked better than Monday. They’re up 51-41 over Atlanta. As a team, they’ve got 18 assists, Garland had seven of his own to pace them.
The bad news is that Donovan Mitchell was 3-of-15 from the floor for seven points. – 8:08 PM
The good news from the first half is that the #Cavs looked better than Monday. They’re up 51-41 over Atlanta. As a team, they’ve got 18 assists, Garland had seven of his own to pace them.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Darius Garland with 12 points each as #Cavs lead #Hawks 51-41 at half. Garland with 5 rebounds and 7 assists – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs 51, Hawks 41 at the half. Cavs outscored the Hawks 32-17 in the second quarter.
Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland and Cedi Osman each have 12 points.
Cavs also have 18 assists on 20 made shots. – 8:07 PM
#Cavs 51, Hawks 41 at the half. Cavs outscored the Hawks 32-17 in the second quarter.
Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland and Cedi Osman each have 12 points.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the fellas are workin’ 👏
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5uttDRhPJr – 8:00 PM
the fellas are workin’ 👏
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have 7 3s in this quarter so far, and Cedi Osman is 4 of 4 from 3 here in the second quarter. – 7:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Not that it matters, but the Cavs have hit 6 of 8 3s and outscored the Hawks 29-9 in the second quarter. Cavs lead 48-33. – 7:57 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Another of the #Cavs‘ 6 small forward candidates, Cedi Osman, has 9 second-quarter points on 3 of 5 3-pointers. Also 4 rebounds, an assist and a block in 12 minutes – 7:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our backcourt >>>
@Donovan Mitchell ➡️ @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/vUwI59fzg4 – 7:53 PM
Our backcourt >>>
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cedi Osman just made his third 3-pointer of the night and Isaac Okoro has a pair of them, too. If the Cavs can get this consistently from their wing play the offense is going to be really, really tough to stop. – 7:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
atlanta momentarily running its offense through hunter with trae and dejounte on the floor, you love to see it – 7:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen doing his best Donald-Trump-on-Twitter impersonation.
He has 3 blocks in 12 minutes. – 7:49 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen doing his best Donald-Trump-on-Twitter impersonation.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland vs. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is certainly a fun way to spend a preseason game. – 7:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a great drive by #Cavs Donovan Mitchell who finds Darius Garland in the corner for a 3. – 7:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Take him off the Arabian peninsula and Trae Young is just another guy out there. – 7:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Nice glimpse of the #Cavs future. Donovan Mitchell drives the lane and fires to Darius Garland in the corner for a smooth 3. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Not in JA’s House.
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nq3NKBcCLi – 7:43 PM
Not in JA’s House.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks look like a team that lost shooting and got younger and more athletic. Could be a really strong rebounding team. – 7:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 24, Cavs 19
Hawks held the Cavs to 28.6% shooting from the floor and did a good job of forcing them to take shots from outside. Cavs are 2-of-12 from 3 (16.7%). – 7:38 PM
1Q: Hawks 24, Cavs 19
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Hawks’ Trae Young 1-for-8 FG in the first quarter, 1-for-4 from deep, as #Cavs trail 24-19. Isaac Okoro 10 points, Donovan Mitchell 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist for #Cavs. – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are down 24-19 after the first quarter. After a decent start, Donovan Mitchell finished the quarter cold. He’s 2-of-8 from the floor and has missed a pair of 3s. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Trae Young playing tonight like the first half of the play-in tournament game. (We won’t talk about the second half of that play-in game tho). – 7:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Goin’ back to back 👌
@Isaac Okoro | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/HD4jJvKdfb – 7:31 PM
Goin’ back to back 👌
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Unsure of what the minutes will look like for the three starters that are playing tonight, but Mitchell just checked back in for his second stint and Garland just checks out. Curious if Mitchell leads the bench unit again. – 7:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Isaac Okoro making sure his bid for the starting 3 spot is foremost in J.B. Bickerstaff’s mind. Okoro cans consecutive 3s, has 10 points in 8 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting, 2-of-3 from long range, and a steal. – 7:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Well … if #Cavs Isaac Okoro is going to hit those catch-and-shoot 3s and make defenses pay for leaving him that wide open, that changes the equation quitttttte a bit … – 7:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Two back-to-back 3s from #Cavs Isaac Okoro right there. He has an early 10 points here in the first quarter.
If you missed this recently, check out this piece on Okoro’s offensive growth this summer
theathletic.com/3647451/2022/1… – 7:26 PM
Two back-to-back 3s from #Cavs Isaac Okoro right there. He has an early 10 points here in the first quarter.
If you missed this recently, check out this piece on Okoro’s offensive growth this summer
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro has hit a pair of threes so far tonight on three attempts. He only hesitated on one of them and the shot looks better than it did last year. Something that’s crucial to the #Cavs offensively when he’s on the floor. – 7:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Robin Lopez just had his hook shot partially blocked, which I wasn’t sure if we would see happen all year long. – 7:25 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson look like they’ll be the first two off the bench. – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting things going.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZnW8eFbRmk – 7:19 PM
Getting things going.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with a pretty nice defensive possession there against Trae Young. Deflected a pass that led to #Cavs points the other way. The energy level in the first quarter seems to be better tonight than it was on Monday. – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland wearing a headband tonight should serve as your reminder that the NBA should allow the ninja headbands again. – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game time.
📺 #CavsHawks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/q40vq1Nsqv – 7:10 PM
Game time.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are set take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third of four preseason games tonight. Following tonight’s contest, Atlanta will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:02 PM
The Hawks are set take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third of four preseason games tonight. Following tonight’s contest, Atlanta will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters against the Cavaliers tonight.
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:49 PM
Hawks starters against the Cavaliers tonight.
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
One last test run tonight with my guy @CampyRussell! Our shows begin with the season opener on October 19th!
#Cavs vs. Hawks at 7 pm on Bally Sports Great Lakes • @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/65yocAwiqq – 6:41 PM
One last test run tonight with my guy @CampyRussell! Our shows begin with the season opener on October 19th!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last one at home before the real thing.
#CavsHawks Through the Lens 📸 – 6:32 PM
Last one at home before the real thing.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, while he praised Caris LeVert, was not ready to name him the starting 3 in the regular season. Bickerstaff also reserved the right to change depending on things play out if LeVert starts in the season opener on Oct. 19 at Toronto. – 6:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen – 6:14 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Isaac Okoro & Lamar Stevens enter the Cavs starting lineup this evening, alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell & Jarrett Allen.
Caris LeVert will not play tonight (healthy scratch).
Love, E. Mobley, Windler,
Wade are all out.
#Cavs #Hawks tips off at 7pm! – 6:12 PM
Isaac Okoro & Lamar Stevens enter the Cavs starting lineup this evening, alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell & Jarrett Allen.
Caris LeVert will not play tonight (healthy scratch).
Love, E. Mobley, Windler,
Wade are all out.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s first five 🐶
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Rks7jhKmYI – 6:11 PM
Tonight’s first five 🐶
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs Starters: Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens and Allen – 6:10 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell warms up before the Sixers’ preseason finale vs. Charlotte. Missed the Sixers’ last game in Cleveland with a minor rib injury. pic.twitter.com/FEA1zoI94F – 6:09 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said tonight that LeVert “has done everything right to earn the [3] spot”: Different mindset: #Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert strives to become a complete player beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs starters tonight against Atlanta, I’m told:
(With Kevin Love (knee), Dean Wade (ankle), Dylan Windler (ankle), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Caris LeVert (rest) all OUT)
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Lamar Stevens
Jarrett Allen – 5:56 PM
#Cavs starters tonight against Atlanta, I’m told:
(With Kevin Love (knee), Dean Wade (ankle), Dylan Windler (ankle), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Caris LeVert (rest) all OUT)
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Lamar Stevens
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will not play in tonight’s game, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. The idea is to give LeVert a day off while also allowing some other guys to play. With LeVert OUT, Isaac Okoro will start at small forward, I’m told. – 5:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Kevin Love and Dylan Windler are all out for tonight’s preseason game against the Hawks. – 5:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dylan Windler or Dean Wade for #Cavs tonight vs. #Hawks. All sidelined with injuries. – 5:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Love, Evan Mobley and Dean Wade are out tonight vs. Atlanta #Cavs – 5:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Can confirm recent reports that it is still raining in Atlanta. Should have played this game someplace dry, like Portland. – 5:27 PM
Darius Garland @dariusgarland22
CLEVELAND!!! So excited for this season to start!! Year 4.. Let’s Go!! #Cavs – 5:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play tonight vs. Charlotte after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 5:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks tonight in preseason action. – 4:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The all-star duo also led the team in minutes.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:01 PM
The all-star duo also led the team in minutes.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jabari Smith Jr did not practice today, but he resumed basketball activities yesterday. He is working to get endurance back up before the season opener in Atlanta – 1:39 PM
