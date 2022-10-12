Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (0-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 68, Philadelphia 76ers 62 (Q3 03:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The four Sixers fans paying attention to this game will come away thinking the Hornets are a good defensive team. I can assure you they are not.
Hornets up 65-55 with 7:58 left in the 3rd. They’re up to 10 blocked shots on the night and have limited the Sixers to 36.4% shooting. – 8:31 PM
The four Sixers fans paying attention to this game will come away thinking the Hornets are a good defensive team. I can assure you they are not.
Hornets up 65-55 with 7:58 left in the 3rd. They’re up to 10 blocked shots on the night and have limited the Sixers to 36.4% shooting. – 8:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Feels like Harden has more catch and shoot threes today than he totaled the last few years 🤣 – 8:26 PM
Feels like Harden has more catch and shoot threes today than he totaled the last few years 🤣 – 8:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
P.J. Tucker, who headed to the locker room following a collision with Joel Embiid, is back on the court warming up with teammates before the second half. – 8:14 PM
P.J. Tucker, who headed to the locker room following a collision with Joel Embiid, is back on the court warming up with teammates before the second half. – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jake Fischer: “What the Thunder did with Al Horford and with SGA is far more egregious and far more tanky than anything Sam Hinkie’s 76ers ever did.” pic.twitter.com/KN1FCftoyC – 8:11 PM
Jake Fischer: “What the Thunder did with Al Horford and with SGA is far more egregious and far more tanky than anything Sam Hinkie’s 76ers ever did.” pic.twitter.com/KN1FCftoyC – 8:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers down 48-56 at half. Phils and Braves still scoreless. Only real news here is PJ Tucker left the game and went back to locker room after he and Embiid ran into each other late in the second quarter. Tucker, who walked off under his own power, was grabbing at his left leg. – 8:06 PM
Sixers down 48-56 at half. Phils and Braves still scoreless. Only real news here is PJ Tucker left the game and went back to locker room after he and Embiid ran into each other late in the second quarter. Tucker, who walked off under his own power, was grabbing at his left leg. – 8:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail, 52-46, at halftime in the preseason finale.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 3 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 2 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 2 STL
Harrell: 8 PTS / 3 REB – 8:06 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail, 52-46, at halftime in the preseason finale.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 3 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 2 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 2 STL
Harrell: 8 PTS / 3 REB – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets 56, Sixers 48 at the half. Most noteworthy item is the status of P.J. Tucker, whose knee accidentally hit Embiid’s knee as Embiid fell to the ground. Tuckker got up under his own power but went to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Hornets 56, Sixers 48 at the half. Most noteworthy item is the status of P.J. Tucker, whose knee accidentally hit Embiid’s knee as Embiid fell to the ground. Tuckker got up under his own power but went to the locker room. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker just collided during the second quarter of Philly’s preseason game with Charlotte, with Embiid holding his head and Tucker grabbing at his left leg. Embiid is still in the game, but Tucker left and went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker just collided during the second quarter of Philly’s preseason game with Charlotte, with Embiid holding his head and Tucker grabbing at his left leg. Embiid is still in the game, but Tucker left and went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Scary situation there as it looked like Joel Embiid fell down and his head hit P.J. Tucker’s knee. Embiid’s OK. Tucker got up pretty quickly but went straight back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Scary situation there as it looked like Joel Embiid fell down and his head hit P.J. Tucker’s knee. Embiid’s OK. Tucker got up pretty quickly but went straight back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
PJ Tucker walking off slowly after Joel Embiid hit the deck and took him out on the way by. Looked like he might have grazed his knee on the way by. – 8:02 PM
PJ Tucker walking off slowly after Joel Embiid hit the deck and took him out on the way by. Looked like he might have grazed his knee on the way by. – 8:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid and Tucker collide on a swing pass. Embiid grabbed his head in pain, and Tucker needed to stay down a little bit longer. Both got up and walked off seemingly fine. – 8:01 PM
Embiid and Tucker collide on a swing pass. Embiid grabbed his head in pain, and Tucker needed to stay down a little bit longer. Both got up and walked off seemingly fine. – 8:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has pretty severely shaken some Hornets in isolation tonight. It’s been well-timed bursts combined with extremely sharp ball-handling. Maybe the most success he’s had creating space this preseason. – 7:58 PM
Harden has pretty severely shaken some Hornets in isolation tonight. It’s been well-timed bursts combined with extremely sharp ball-handling. Maybe the most success he’s had creating space this preseason. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First time Tyrese Maxey has struggled with his shot during the preseason. He’s 1-of-6 — but really wanted the foul call after hitting the deck on that baseline drive. – 7:41 PM
First time Tyrese Maxey has struggled with his shot during the preseason. He’s 1-of-6 — but really wanted the foul call after hitting the deck on that baseline drive. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers and Hornets are tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid has 11 to lead both teams. Harrell being the first center off the bench is a departure. Maxey missed some shots, which is strange.
Game 2 of Phils vs Braves has started so please don’t watch this basketball game. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Hornets are tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid has 11 to lead both teams. Harrell being the first center off the bench is a departure. Maxey missed some shots, which is strange.
Game 2 of Phils vs Braves has started so please don’t watch this basketball game. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers and Hornets tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Harden with 8 points on 3-of-7 from floor. Harrell was the first big off the bench and made two quick buckets playing off Harden. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Hornets tied at 27 at the end of the first. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Harden with 8 points on 3-of-7 from floor. Harrell was the first big off the bench and made two quick buckets playing off Harden. – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Montrezl Harrell in as the backup center for this one. Missed the last game with a minor rib injury. – 7:31 PM
Montrezl Harrell in as the backup center for this one. Missed the last game with a minor rib injury. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harrell is the first big man off the bench tonight. Niang is also in there with Harden, Melton and Harris. – 7:30 PM
Harrell is the first big man off the bench tonight. Niang is also in there with Harden, Melton and Harris. – 7:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been a nice first quarter for Harden. Knocked in 2 of his 3 threes (one was a heave), hit a stepback in the midrange. Has looked comfortable navigating actions and turning on the jets when he sees creases in the defense. – 7:29 PM
Been a nice first quarter for Harden. Knocked in 2 of his 3 threes (one was a heave), hit a stepback in the midrange. Has looked comfortable navigating actions and turning on the jets when he sees creases in the defense. – 7:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Preseason finale things: Embiid picked up two fouls in two minutes, only to be outdone by Plumlee’s three fouls in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
Preseason finale things: Embiid picked up two fouls in two minutes, only to be outdone by Plumlee’s three fouls in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
One final dress rehearsal.
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/U9ZJJr46Vy – 7:01 PM
One final dress rehearsal.
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/U9ZJJr46Vy – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/evolE5d79M – 6:28 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/evolE5d79M – 6:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:26 PM
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid back tonight for the Sixers in their preseason finale vs. Charlotte pic.twitter.com/AKg4G9vCtM – 6:22 PM
Joel Embiid back tonight for the Sixers in their preseason finale vs. Charlotte pic.twitter.com/AKg4G9vCtM – 6:22 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
James Harden is a craftsman. Behind-the-back dribble into a stepback corner 3. pic.twitter.com/9ZTphHkGXl – 6:11 PM
James Harden is a craftsman. Behind-the-back dribble into a stepback corner 3. pic.twitter.com/9ZTphHkGXl – 6:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell warms up before the Sixers’ preseason finale vs. Charlotte. Missed the Sixers’ last game in Cleveland with a minor rib injury. pic.twitter.com/FEA1zoI94F – 6:09 PM
Montrezl Harrell warms up before the Sixers’ preseason finale vs. Charlotte. Missed the Sixers’ last game in Cleveland with a minor rib injury. pic.twitter.com/FEA1zoI94F – 6:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at PHI
PJ Washington is out.
LaMelo Ball is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 6:06 PM
INJURY REPORT at PHI
PJ Washington is out.
LaMelo Ball is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 6:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed, and waived, Skylar Mays. He is expected to join the Blue Coats. – 6:03 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers have signed, and waived, Skylar Mays. He is expected to join the Blue Coats. – 6:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Washington is out for Charlotte tonight. Gordon Hayward will play. – 5:34 PM
PJ Washington is out for Charlotte tonight. Gordon Hayward will play. – 5:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play tonight vs. Charlotte after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 5:26 PM
Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell are both expected to play tonight vs. Charlotte after missing Monday’s preseason game in Cleveland. – 5:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will play tonight in the Sixers’ preseason finale. Plan is for him to go through the first half, maybe even into the third quarter. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid will play tonight in the Sixers’ preseason finale. Plan is for him to go through the first half, maybe even into the third quarter. – 5:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid will play in tonight’s preseason finale. Says he’ll likely look to play his starters into the second half. – 5:18 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid will play in tonight’s preseason finale. Says he’ll likely look to play his starters into the second half. – 5:18 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid will play tonight, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers said he’d like to play Embiid a little into the third quarter. – 5:18 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight, per Doc Rivers.
Rivers said he’d like to play Embiid a little into the third quarter. – 5:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is going to play tonight, potentially into the second half depending on how Charlotte rotates their guys, Doc Rivers says – 5:18 PM
Embiid is going to play tonight, potentially into the second half depending on how Charlotte rotates their guys, Doc Rivers says – 5:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another game, another double double for Arnoldas Kulboka with Promitheas BC. 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4-7 FG in 36 minutes. Promitheas BC started the #EuroCup season with a road win over Trento (89-76). – 3:54 PM
Another game, another double double for Arnoldas Kulboka with Promitheas BC. 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4-7 FG in 36 minutes. Promitheas BC started the #EuroCup season with a road win over Trento (89-76). – 3:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why getting off to a good start is absolutely vital
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why getting off to a good start is absolutely vital
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ – 3:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle knocked down 3 triples on Monday against the Cavs. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz gave their thoughts on Thybulle’s shooting progression. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/six… via @SixersWire – 2:40 PM
Matisse Thybulle knocked down 3 triples on Monday against the Cavs. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz gave their thoughts on Thybulle’s shooting progression. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/six… via @SixersWire – 2:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
An opportunity to step up. 💪
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/fwwqwbCIVJ – 1:35 PM
An opportunity to step up. 💪
📝 @sam_perley pic.twitter.com/fwwqwbCIVJ – 1:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden believes he isn’t getting enough credit for taking his pay cut, but Tobias Harris is here to let him know the team certainly appreciates him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/tob… via @SixersWire – 1:23 PM
James Harden believes he isn’t getting enough credit for taking his pay cut, but Tobias Harris is here to let him know the team certainly appreciates him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/tob… via @SixersWire – 1:23 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.