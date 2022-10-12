Kings vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (2-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Sacramento Kings 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🚨 5 minutes until tip! 🚨
Watch 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 at https://t.co/pMEeI7c5hk
(Please note stream is restricted to fans who live within 75 miles of @Golden1Center) pic.twitter.com/K9coyvzAGR – 9:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s starting lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/eLE4uwwWNw – 9:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a great look from Phoenix. Half of their team is sitting. pic.twitter.com/RX9nmbNU3J – 9:40 PM
Not a great look from Phoenix. Half of their team is sitting. pic.twitter.com/RX9nmbNU3J – 9:40 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, HB, Lyles and Sabonis – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Trey Lyles
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles starts over KZ Okpala tonight in the Kings preseason game vs. Suns. – 9:34 PM
Trey Lyles starts over KZ Okpala tonight in the Kings preseason game vs. Suns. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starting lineups
Suns: Washington, Okogie, Lee, Craig, Landale
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
#41 – F – Trey Lyles
#40 – F – Harrison Barnes
#10 – C – Domantas Sabonis
#9 – G – Kevin Huerter
#5 – G – De’Aaron Fox – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters:
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale – 9:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Starters vs Kings
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t foresee it being anything too too serious, long term. Just want to respect it right now while we can. Get right.”
Landry Shamet on left hip strain as he’ll miss his 2nd preseason game tonight.
Said it was a gradual. First tightness, practiced and it got worse. #Suns – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings injury report:
OUT: Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness), Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness).
Holmes played for #Suns. – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul and Devin Booker getting extra shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/Ec7iHPrrZH – 9:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul getting some shots up over Jarrett Jack. Mikal Bridges comes over to help and CP3 misses. So as soon as Bridges takes his free throw, you know CP3 had to come over and say something pic.twitter.com/ZCnn7KRGys – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talks about sitting Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges tonight, saying that’s one of reasons they signed Saben Lee and Adonis Arms.
#Suns have 10 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/1kgfYZY8lb – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He should be back by then. He’s dealing with a personal family deal.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Dario Saric when asked if he should be back before the Oct. 19 opener against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujE7PeHcI9 – 8:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled out Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes vs. the Phoenix Suns tonight due to non-COVID illnesses. – 8:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Neither Keegan Murray or Richaun Holmes will play tonight in Phoenix. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) – OUT – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges tonight, Monty Williams said
Cam Johnson (thumb) Cameron Payne (finger) Landry Shamet (hip) and Dario Saric (personal) OUT
Williams said Saric should be back for opener. Family matter. Others moving towards that #Suns – 8:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bundle up for the new season with tonight's @PayPal Item of the Game!
👕: https://t.co/qSg2mPXyFV pic.twitter.com/RxzSFUuVSQ – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges will not play tonight – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton tonight, per Monty Williams. – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be available for the Suns’ regular season opener. Said Cam Johnson dribbling was a good step forward, Cam Payne hasn’t been able to do much, and Landry Shamet is day-to-day – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be back before opening night. Saric is dealing with a personal, family matter.
Williams described Landry Shamet’s status as day-to-day – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
What to expect from new Suns Saben Lee and Adonis Arms
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those curious, I gave a quick rundown on Saben Lee and Adonis Arms on today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast! Plus, we talked Suns trade rumors, updates from shootaround and more:
https://t.co/ewVh6HApDg pic.twitter.com/Ahgmocgte1 – 7:00 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
If Suga Free can get married, the Kings for sure can make the playoffs – 6:44 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“To be a Latina leader is super important to me because it gives other little girls that look just like me some inspiration.”
Learn more about Phoenix Suns Charities Operations & Program Manager Margarita Cortez journey in the NBA: https://t.co/7HYs89XvER pic.twitter.com/f1QIusqtZh – 6:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Roar With Us 🔊 #WallpaperWednesday
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/S0aVG0gVP3 – 5:00 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Gambo987 is pubbed now @getcallin, Apple and Spotify.
Plenty of details on Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Phoenix at large, a Utah trade scenario, and Grant Williams’ extension: callin.com/link/gPptujJfmx – 4:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Staying in the moment is key for HB 📝
@Harrison Barnes | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/MFWPPhxWMe – 4:00 PM
