Knicks unlikely to extend Cam Reddish before deadline

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The deadline for the Knicks to extend Cam Reddish is Oct. 17. It’s unlikely to happen, meaning Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season. – 11:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “In the NBA, a point guard – fair or not fair – becomes the leader on the floor. He won’t dodge that responsibility. He’ll eat it up.”
– Rick Carlisle shares insight on Jalen Brunson & Thibs assesses Randle & Reddish: sny.tv/articles/obser…2:46 PM

Ian Begley: Cam Reddish is starting tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @IanBegley / October 7, 2022
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Cam Reddish (sprained left ankle) will be available to play tonight. Evan Fournier (rest) has been ruled out. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / October 7, 2022
Fred Katz: Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (foot) and DaQuan Jeffries (concussion protocol) are both OUT for tomorrow. Svi Mykhailiuk (back), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Jericho Sims (groin) are all QUESTIONABLE. -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 6, 2022

