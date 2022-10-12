Knicks vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (2-0) play against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
New York Knicks 65, Indiana Pacers 62 (Q3 06:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
here’s a look at the @PointsBetIN numbers at the half. pic.twitter.com/EoA7gvuQVA – 8:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 54-48 at the break.
Randle has played well: 10 points (on 4-of-6 shooting), 4 rebs and a game-high 5 assists.
8 points and 7 rebs for J Brunson but he’s just 3-of-9 from the floor. – 8:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers down 54-48 to the Knicks at halftime of preseason game 3 of 4. Strong half from Mathurin (13pts) off the bench.
They’re being outrebounded and just 3 for 12 from 3. Duarte and Smith both have 9pts. – 8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith landed hard on his right hand as a couple Knicks slid underneath him as he went up for a one-handed slam. (Still made the layup.)
He was checked out and will stay in the game.
The officials reviewed it; remains a common foul. – 7:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Grimes out again and Fournier resting last week Cam Reddish has gotten an opportunity and not taken advantage. Almost certainly wasn’t getting in the rotation barring an injury, but hasn’t changed minds. – 7:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Lazy minutes from the second unit and Thibodeau calls timeout.
Knicks 38, Pacers 34 – 7:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
IJAX throws it down off the lob from @AndrewNembhard 🔥. pic.twitter.com/7bqFv2MwuC – 7:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
still havent seen Bennedict Mathurin have a bad game since he stepped onto the Summer League floor in Las Vegas. – 7:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I know it’s only 2 1/4 preseason games but. …Julius Randle has 12 assists and zero turnovers. Not forcing anything. – 7:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OBI DOING OBI THINGS.
@RjBarrett6 x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/KVJVaE7euI – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
First of two home preseason games and Nancy Leonard is in her usual seat behind the Pacers’ bench.
Love to see it. – 7:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin is subbed in and immediately dunks.
Obi Toppin never stopped dunking on the Pacers. – 7:29 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
IU Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Woodson here for Pacers-Knicks. He was an assistant with the Knicks prior to taking the IU job. pic.twitter.com/3JzZmKU6Vf – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
IU head coach Mike Woodson sitting courtside to see the Pacers play his former team, the Knicks pic.twitter.com/1hpgFdc4Jt – 7:24 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
On two straight possessions, Julius Randle creates an open 3 for Brunson and then goes into an insanely quick, well executed DHO to get Barrett a layup. Been a theme through three preseason games. He’s making more of a concerted effort to make the extra pass/quick decisions. – 7:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starters:
Jalen Brunson
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Playing for each other. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/QLGa0XFF3H – 6:58 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
I’ve been really enjoying @LegsESPN’s ‘Difference Makers’ series on NBA Today.
Today: Ben Simmons
Thursday: Jalen Brunson
Friday: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/g2ld9xaau3 – 6:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (Sore left ankle) officially ruled out tonight. Knicks will also rest Derrick Rose. – 6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against New York:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore lower back)
Trevelin Queen – Out (rest)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore left foot) pic.twitter.com/6TjJxtqHGY – 6:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith (plantar fascia) won’t play, but he’s out pregame to get shots up pic.twitter.com/8rdMQHDT1o – 6:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One week from the season opener, Jalen Brunson intends to lead Knicks by example newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose will not play tonight vs. Indiana. It’s a rest night for Rose, team says. – 5:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury updates for tonight’s game.
Out:
Quentin Grimes (Sore left ankle)
Derrick Rose (Rest) pic.twitter.com/4lzLO3OGmo – 5:48 PM
Injury updates for tonight’s game.
Out:
Quentin Grimes (Sore left ankle)
Tony East @TEastNBA
Preseason home game 1 warmups for Goga Bitadze. Pacers-Knicks tips at 7 here in Gainbridge: pic.twitter.com/POBxkE9z1o – 5:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes (foot) is only inactive player for the Knicks.
Regular starting lineup – 5:31 PM
Quentin Grimes (foot) is only inactive player for the Knicks.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
per head coach Rick Carlisle, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight due to lower back soreness.
he is considered day-to-day. – 5:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton is out for tonight’s game against the Knicks – 5:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton (low back soreness) won’t play tonight vs Knicks. Nothing serious.
Theis and Nesmith also out. – 5:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
First basketball game since closing for renovations in May.
Exhibition v Knicks pic.twitter.com/P6hxODDgEu – 5:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all roads led to Indy. @Bennedict Mathurin makes his home debut tonight.👏 pic.twitter.com/ybEINfhXdg – 3:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have picked up options on rookie-scale contracts. All expected.
Year 3️⃣
Chris Duarte
Isaiah Jackson
Year 4️⃣
Tyrese Haliburton
Aaron Nesmith – 2:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OFFICIAL: we have picked up the fourth-year option on guards Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, and the third-year option on guard Chris Duarte and forward Isaiah Jackson.
🔗: https://t.co/FIjH3wYCKA pic.twitter.com/5SQLDYhuMd – 2:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The bid on this RJ Barrett card is already $17,000 (which would be a final sale of over $20,000 after buyer’s premium).
https://t.co/kwPbXcxW4f pic.twitter.com/6fJzkNeWE9 – 2:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin: “It’s two points that goes on the scoreboard but it’s a lot more than that.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards updates before their last preseason game @ NYK Fri:
Beal, who had a non-covid illness, practiced fully today
Avdija (left groin strain) still only doing 3v3
Porzingis (left ankle sprain) partial participant
Unseld Jr. is hopeful both Beal and KP will be avail Fri – 2:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was a full participant in practice today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. The hope is that both Beal and Kristaps Porzingis will be able to play in Friday’s preseason finale in New York. Porzingis (sprained left ankle) was a partial participant in practice today. – 2:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We’re in the mode of not really caring who gets the credit. That’s a great way to approach (the game), especially coming into the regular season. We’ve got to keep thinking like that”
Jalen Brunson on NYK’s approach, an attitude that reflects its new PG: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:51 PM
