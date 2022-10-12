Kobe Bryant to LeBron James the day he signed for the Lakers: 'You family now'

While Kobe was long retired by that time, he remained an influential figure in the franchise. And so when James decided to take his talents to Hollywood, Kobe’s reaction to the move was something everybody looked forward to seeing. Now in the latest Lakers documentary from Hulu titled “Legacy,” James opened up the moment he signed with LA and reminisced what Bryant told him at the time. Kobe kept it simply, telling James “You family now.”
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Who’s the Bulls’ Alpha? It’s a team sport, but all the best ones have one, and we know who they are: Curry, Giannis, Luka, KD, Jokic, Embiid, Jimmy, LeBron. Can a team ultimately succeed without The One?
on.nba.com/3ysX9Xq – 12:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Danny Green became the third and fourth players to win at least one NBA title with three different teams.
The pair joined John Salley and Robert Horry. All four players won at least one of their titles with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/gmnXUuU7WB – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, LeBron James became:
👑 The first player to be named Finals MVP with three different teams.
👑 The second player to be named Finals MVP at least four times (Michael Jordan).
👑 The oldest player to record a triple-double in a Finals game (28p/14r/10a). pic.twitter.com/4HYqFFqypo – 11:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannoulis Larentzakis isn’t even afraid of LeBron James 😄
Full episode: https://t.co/PiHVl3T4T5 pic.twitter.com/kq1xk9xrAY – 10:09 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
LeBron James called Victor Wembanyama an “alien” after watching him play last week. The tank race for the once-in-a-lifetime prospect will be in full effect this season.
How that will benefit the Nets, featuring potential tanking teams and trade targets. clutchpoints.com/nets-how-the-v… – 9:22 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Light Years session! Great times talking Draymond, LeBron, Barry Bonds and other topics with @AndyKHLiu and @samesfandiari ($) https://t.co/HQjK4cIwsy pic.twitter.com/gYwxrFoULM – 8:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James has the 2008 Redeem Team over the 1992 Dream Team 👀
Los Angeles Lakers star gave his reason why he thinks that Redeem Team is the greatest international team ever:
basketnews.com/news-179143-le… – 6:04 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So, Bronny James is among 5 HS hoops players to land Nike NIL deals. Proving LeBron is better than M.J….at making kids. – 1:23 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he watched the Redeem Team documentary and he enjoyed it.
He said he wouldn’t expect anything different from Kobe Bryant.
“It showed everybody what went on, and how Kobe made a big difference on that team.” – 3:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Hmmm. In his @SpectrumSN postgame interview with
@Mike Trudell, Kendrick Nunn just revealed that he’s naturally a righty, writes with his right hand, etc. Basically, a shorter, opposite version of LeBron and Russ. Do the Lakers lead the league in ambidexterity? AK – 11:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron brought out the purple suede Generations again tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTW1wbuyR1 – 10:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Davis switches it up and is going with the LeBron 20s: pic.twitter.com/4osMoDiuUD – 9:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s starters (missing three typical starters) outscored GSW’s starters, the 4th straight preseason game they’ve done so.
Game will change now as the bench rotation tonight (since LeBron, Westbrook, Beverley, Brown Jr. and Schroder are all out) features several rookies. – 9:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers started AD, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Max Christie and also Juan Toscano-Anderson against his former team tonight in Golden State. LeBron, Russ and Beverley were given the night off by coach Darvin Ham. – 8:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bron emerges from the Lakers locker room. pic.twitter.com/mbcMz1dfSC – 8:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No LeBron, no Westbrook, no Pat Bev, no Troy Brown Jr., no Dennis Schroeder tonight for the Lakers vs. the Warriors – 7:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In addition to LeBron, vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will sit tonight. It was planned rest for them as they ramp up to the regular season opener. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James will be out tonight. Just typical expected rest. – 7:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
On the scene of The Redeem Team doc where Team USA sings happy birthday to Kobe and he holds his daughter as they’re singing. Gut wrenching. – 1:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles in a single Finals. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ – 10:01 AM
Ball Don’t Stop: Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had some major praise for the late Kobe Bryant, calling the Los Angeles Lakers legend the greatest basketball player of all time. -via Lakers Daily / October 5, 2022
Let’s talk about you dropping 38 at the Garden on Kobe. I remember watching it, as an Asian guy and a Knicks fan, and being blown away by what I was seeing. I never thought I’d see an Asian dude cooking Kobe Bryant at Madison Square Garden. And Kobe talked some shit about you before the game, which seemed to kick you into another gear. Jeremy Lin: Yeah, for sure. That’s a great way to describe it. I was already in the zone and had three good games, and I grew up being a Warriors fan in the Bay Area, so we did not like the Lakers and did not like Kobe. And then he extra-gassed me by what he’d said before the game. I felt slighted and disrespected, and all those things put me in a place of, I’m going for it tonight. It was just, if I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m firing it up at the rim. If it doesn’t go in then it doesn’t go in, but it won’t be because I’m not gonna shoot it. -via The Daily Beast / October 5, 2022
In an exclusive statement to Andscape, Maverick Carter, the SpringHill Company CEO, said a recently-taped episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. -via Andscape / October 12, 2022
Sources close to the production say West doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks during the episode. Other guests included shoe designer Salehe Bembury and Jeezy, whom West collaborated with on 2008’s Grammy-nominated record “Put On.” LeBron James was not present at the taping. The pulled episode of The Shop is just another incident in a string of bizarre media moments for West in the last week. During his recent runway show at Paris Fashion Week, West’s decision to debut shirts with the phrase “White Lives Matter” drew immediate criticism. Sherrilyn Ifill, the former president and director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund, called West’s rhetoric “dangerous.” -via Andscape / October 12, 2022
