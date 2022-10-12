Marvin Bagley avoided serious injury but will miss time to start season

Adrian Wojnarowski: MRI on the right knee of Detroit Pistons F Marvin Bagley III reveals that he will miss time to start the season, but there’s relief that he’s avoided a serious injury, sources tell ESPN.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Pistons center Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury, a setback for the rebuilding team a week after opening the season at home vs Orlando
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III injury update: Pistons forward suffers right knee sprain, to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Marvin Bagley III will miss 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament in Bagley’s right knee.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that Marvin Bagley III has a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his right knee, an MRI showed.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99
Killian Hayes: 20p (4-6 from 3) and 7a
Saddiq Bey: 19p, 4r and 4a
CoJo: 11 points
Cunningham: 10p and 8r
Jaden Ivey: 11 points
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.
Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and even worse, Marvin Bagley suffers a knee injury.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through.”
