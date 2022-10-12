Marvin Bagley out 3-4 weeks

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons’ Bagley out 3-4 weeks with bone bruise, sprained right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/pis…1:54 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Pistons center Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury, a setback for the rebuilding team a week after opening the season at home vs Orlando
apnews.com/article/sacram…12:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III injury update: Pistons forward suffers right knee sprain, to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi…12:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: #Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will miss 3-4 weeks with a bone bruise, sprained MCL in his right knee. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…12:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Marvin Bagley III to miss 3-4 weeks with bone bruise, sprained MCL: bit.ly/3RX1RDR12:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The MRI on the right knee of Marvin Bagley III reveals that he will miss time to start the season, but there’s relief that he’s avoided a serious injury, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/X5iy6kfZM011:46 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Marvin Bagley III will miss 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament in Bagley’s right knee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com11:44 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons say Marvin Bagley has a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his right knee. He is expected to miss the next three to four weeks. – 11:43 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III will for sure be out the next 3-4 weeks minimum. No surgery required as of now. Rest and rehab. – 11:43 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
An MRI on Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a bone bruise and sprained (MCL) in his right knee and he’ll be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. – 11:43 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III suffered a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee against the Thunder last night. He will rest and rehab the injury for three-to-four weeks and will then be reevaluated. Will miss the first two weeks of the season, at least. – 11:42 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that Marvin Bagley III has a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his right knee, an MRI showed.
Bagley will miss the next 3-4 weeks. – 11:42 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Injuries are exacerbating the Pistons’ preseason woes. Marvin Bagley III’s knee injury cast a shadow over their blowout loss to OKC last night
freep.com/story/sports/n…10:00 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons lose Bagley to injury, remain winless with 115-99 loss to #Thunder: bit.ly/3rOFztb9:08 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons‘ depth took another hit last night when Marvin Bagley went down with a knee injury, adding to a growing list of players dealing with the injury bug. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…9:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons’ Marvin Bagley suffers apparent knee injury after slip, fall nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/12/pis…8:01 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a frightening non-contact knee injury in the Pistons preseason game.
➡️ https://t.co/J4zOK4Su0v pic.twitter.com/BfdAeiRt8y11:55 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III injury: Pistons forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi…10:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and, now, Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said no update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work in. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said there’s no update on Bagley III. “That’s unfortunate. We’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99
Killian Hayes: 20p (4-6 from 3) and 7a
Saddiq Bey: 19p, 4r and 4a
CoJo: 11 points
Cunningham: 10p and 8r
Jaden Ivey: 11 points
Obviously, the big news out of today is finding out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey likely won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.
Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and even worse, Marvin Bagley suffers a knee injury.
The preseason finale is on Thursday against the Grizzlies. – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (right knee) won’t return tonight – 7:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a right knee injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 7:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons say Bagley (right knee) will not return. – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley (right knee) will not return, per Pistons. – 7:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marvin Bagley III exited the game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS7:24 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.
Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren is in for Bagley. – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren comes in for Bagley. – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He’s being helped off the floor. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley just took a spill and he’s hurt. He can’t put any pressure on that right leg. He’s being helped off the court by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Marvin Bagley came down hard on his right knee, maybe on a wet spot. Barely putting weight on it. Going straight to the locker room – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim are helping him off of the floor – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, did a serious split and looks to have really hurt his knee. He’s getting helped up. – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart – 6:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM

Chris Haynes: Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 12, 2022

