Marvin Bagley to undergo MRI on right knee

Chris Haynes: Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a frightening non-contact knee injury in the Pistons preseason game.
Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a frightening non-contact knee injury in the Pistons preseason game.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III injury: Pistons forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee
Marvin Bagley III injury: Pistons forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and, now, Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said no update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work in. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said there’s no update on Bagley III. “That’s unfortunate. We’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99
Killian Hayes: 20p (4-6 from 3) and 7a
Saddiq Bey: 19p, 4r and 4a
CoJo: 11 points
Cunningham: 10p and 8r
Jaden Ivey: 11 points
Obviously, the big news out of today is finding out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey likely won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.
Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and even worse, Marvin Bagley suffers a knee injury.
The preseason finale is on Thursday against the Grizzlies. – 9:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a right knee injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 7:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marvin Bagley III exited the game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS – 7:24 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.
Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He’s being helped off the floor. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley just took a spill and he’s hurt. He can’t put any pressure on that right leg. He’s being helped off the court by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Marvin Bagley came down hard on his right knee, maybe on a wet spot. Barely putting weight on it. Going straight to the locker room – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, did a serious split and looks to have really hurt his knee. He’s getting helped up. – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart – 6:56 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through.”
More on his Kings tenure, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals, and why Cade Cunningham can be an All-Star on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/marvin-b… – 12:41 PM
Clemente Almanza: Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q Being helped off the floor -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / October 11, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim are helping him off of the floor -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 11, 2022
Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through. At the end of the day, something I learned is it’s not about what I want. It’s what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned a lot of lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I’m grateful for every moment. I’m grateful for being here still on an NBA team and still playing basketball, which I’ve loved to do since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022
