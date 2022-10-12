Mavericks not worried about Jalen Brunson, Knicks tampering inquiry

Callie Caplan: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on @dfwticket on Knicks/Jalen Brunson tampering inquiry: “I’m not worried about it. … Honestly for me, it’s not even worth event thinking about because we’re so focused on our team. It really doesn’t matter after the fact what they do anyway, right?”
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We’re in the mode of not really caring who gets the credit. That’s a great way to approach (the game), especially coming into the regular season. We’ve got to keep thinking like that”
Jalen Brunson on NYK’s approach, an attitude that reflects its new PG: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Can the Knicks get back to the playoffs this season? That might depend on if Jalen Brunson is everything they believe he is.
apnews.com/article/new-yo… – 7:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd talked all last year about wanting Jalen Brunson to “get paid,” and he took the same approach today when asked about Josh Green’s rookie option.
Gotta be really encouraging for players to have a coach so open and aligned with that goal.
➡️ https://t.co/fUC5C6uPsl pic.twitter.com/VLxOsIwrhw – 4:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “In the NBA, a point guard – fair or not fair – becomes the leader on the floor. He won’t dodge that responsibility. He’ll eat it up.”
– Rick Carlisle shares insight on Jalen Brunson & Thibs assesses Randle & Reddish: sny.tv/articles/obser… – 2:46 PM
Clutch Points: Jalen Brunson drives to the hoop for his first points as a Knick 💪 pic.twitter.com/qxcUIsCu35 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 4, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson tonight against the Pistons in their preseason opener here at Madison Square Garden. Quentin Grimes will not play, as he’s been dealing with an injury for the past week. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 4, 2022
By arriving at camp in better condition, paired with the arrival of Jalen Brunson and the return of a healthy Rose, the Knicks believe they can be off and running this season. “That’s the goal, yeah,” Randle said. “Play faster, recover better, all those different type of things. As you get more and more seasons under your belt, you want to continue to stay on top of your body and give yourself the best possible chance to be the best version of you every night, so that was the goal, for sure. “Another season under my belt. I want to be able to adjust and play faster, play on and off the ball. For me, being in shape is always number one, so I take pride in that and every year I try to go back . . . and adjust how I can be better and play faster and quicker basketball, be efficient.” -via Newsday / October 3, 2022
